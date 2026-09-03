What are the important issues in District 50?

We're preparing the KPBS Voter Hub for the 2026 General Election, and we're reaching out to residents of Congressional District 50 to find out what issues are important to them.

The race is between the Democratic incumbent, Rep. Scott Peters, and the Republican challenger, former news director Steve Cohen.

The district is currently in San Diego County, and includes coastal and central portions of the city of San Diego, such as Carmel Valley, La Jolla, Point Loma and downtown San Diego; the San Diego suburbs of Poway and Coronado; and the campuses of schools such as the University of California, San Diego (partial), Point Loma Nazarene University, the University of San Diego, and various colleges of the San Diego Community College District. Much of this territory was in the 52nd district from 2013 to 2023.

Please respond with the top one or two issues you feel are of importance.