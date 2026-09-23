Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: How AI Could Make the Next Global Catastrophe Easier

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 23, 2026 at 3:54 PM PDT
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Stream with YouTube (not available in KPBS+ app)

Nuclear weapons have long represented the ultimate doomsday threat. But investigative journalist and author Annie Jacobsen says biological weapons may pose an even greater risk, in part because they require far fewer resources and specialized capabilities to develop.

On this episode, Annie Jacobsen joins Ian Bremmer to explain how artificial intelligence could lower those barriers even further, giving users access to expertise that once required years of specialized training. They discuss how a bad actor could move from an AI-generated blueprint toward a real-world threat and where effective safeguards might actually work.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Listen to the podcast: Bioweapons, AI, and the end of the world, with Annie Jacobsen

AI is making sophisticated scientific knowledge easier to access – and potentially lowering the barriers to some of humanity’s most dangerous capabilities. Annie Jacobsen joins Ian Bremmer to examine the growing bioweapon threat and whether our safeguards can keep up.

They also examine gaps in current AI guardrails, the struggle between government regulation and rapidly advancing private technology, and the broader problem of human innovation moving faster than our ability to manage its risks.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

GZERO Media on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News