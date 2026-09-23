GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: How AI Could Make the Next Global Catastrophe Easier

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Nuclear weapons have long represented the ultimate doomsday threat. But investigative journalist and author Annie Jacobsen says biological weapons may pose an even greater risk, in part because they require far fewer resources and specialized capabilities to develop.

On this episode, Annie Jacobsen joins Ian Bremmer to explain how artificial intelligence could lower those barriers even further, giving users access to expertise that once required years of specialized training. They discuss how a bad actor could move from an AI-generated blueprint toward a real-world threat and where effective safeguards might actually work.

Listen to the podcast: Bioweapons, AI, and the end of the world, with Annie Jacobsen

AI is making sophisticated scientific knowledge easier to access – and potentially lowering the barriers to some of humanity’s most dangerous capabilities. Annie Jacobsen joins Ian Bremmer to examine the growing bioweapon threat and whether our safeguards can keep up.

They also examine gaps in current AI guardrails, the struggle between government regulation and rapidly advancing private technology, and the broader problem of human innovation moving faster than our ability to manage its risks.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

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