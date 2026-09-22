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Environment

New California law requires environmental analysis before data centers can be built

By Kori Suzuki / South Bay and Imperial Valley Reporter
Published September 22, 2026 at 1:25 PM PDT
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks about his state budget proposal Thursday, May 14, 2026, in Sacramento, Calif.
Jeff Chiu
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AP
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks about his state budget proposal Thursday, May 14, 2026, in Sacramento, Calif.

California will require all new data center projects to disclose their potential environmental impacts and find ways to mitigate them under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Senate Bill 887 was part of a slate of new regulations Newsom approved Monday targeting California’s data center industry. The governor signed a total of seven bills, including ones mandating that data centers pay for their electrical infrastructure and chip in to help prevent wildfires. Newsom called the legislative package “the most comprehensive data center protections in America.”

SB 887 was spurred in part by community opposition to plans for a giant data center complex in the Imperial Valley. The project’s developer tried to design it to match local zoning codes and therefore avoid an environmental review.

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That strategy raised concerns for State Sen. Steve Padilla, whose district includes the Imperial Valley. The Democratic lawmaker argued county officials should not allow the project to move forward without meaningful public input. Eventually, he introduced SB 887 in response.

“Big Tech keeps promising to be good neighbors, and these laws now make those promises legally enforceable,” Padilla said in a statement Monday.

The bill’s supporters included close to a dozen environmental organizations and consumer advocates. A number of Imperial Valley organizations, including the Brawley Chamber of Commerce and the Heber Public Utility District, also supported the legislation.

Imperial resident Kathia Olivas, a substitute teacher and community organizer, stands for a portrait at the planned site for a massive data center which would sit just blocks away from her parents' home in the small city of Imperial, California, on December 18, 2025. Olivas feels the developer and county officials haven't been transparent about their plans and fears the data center will place new stress on the land and local ecosystems. "This could have all been avoided if they had just been transparent with us," she said.
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The plan to build a massive data center in Imperial County — without environmental review
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Data center industry groups had opposed the bill, arguing that it unfairly singled out their sector and would drive developers away from California.

“This is a targeted carve-out that treats one technology use differently from similar high-tech industrial projects,” said Ahmad Thomas, chief executive officer of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, at a legislative hearing in March.

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Sunset illuminates the sign outside Imperial County Farm Bureau and cars drive down the street in El Centro, California on February 13, 2024.
Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local
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Cars drive down the street in El Centro, California on February 13, 2024.

Specifically, SB 887 clarifies that all new data centers are subject to an environmental review under the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA.

For most construction projects in California, this is a standard process. It means conducting an in-depth analysis of how the project could hurt the environment and what steps the developer could take to avoid or make up for those impacts.

CEQA reviews also include disclosing those findings to the public and giving people a chance to weigh in. Any individual or group can object or sue to stop a project from moving forward if they believe the environmental study didn’t go far enough.

Certain projects, though, can get approved without going through CEQA. That includes “ministerial” projects, which means they already meet local zoning requirements.

Evening falls over a park at Calipatria, California on July 14, 2026
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For almost two years now, Imperial Valley data center developer Sebastian Rucci has argued his project should qualify as ministerial. He said he designed the project that way to avoid lengthy environmental analysis or lawsuits.

County officials initially sided with Rucci, clearing the way for the project. But the City of Imperial sued, and a judge recently ruled that the project was not ministerial.

Other data center developers had more success. In Northern California, Amazon is in the process of building a $2 billion data center in the city of Gilroy. The company spent years negotiating with city staff behind the scenes and was able to begin construction with little public input.

Under SB 887, that route will no longer be available to future developers, according to a state legislative analysis.

Imperial resident Diana Salcedo holds up a sign in opposition as the Imperial County Board of Supervisors holds a hearing on a lot merger tied to a massive, highly controversial data center complex proposed near the city of Imperial on April 7, 2026 at the county administration building in El Centro, California.
Kori Suzuki
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KPBS
Imperial resident Diana Salcedo holds up a sign in opposition as the Imperial County Board of Supervisors holds a hearing on a lot merger tied to a massive, highly controversial data center complex proposed near the city of Imperial on April 7, 2026 at the county administration building in El Centro, California.

The new law does offer data center developers an alternative, streamlined path to construction.

To get that benefit, developers must commit to certain strict environmental standards, including switching to entirely renewable energy within five years, using water-efficient cooling systems and signing local community benefit agreements.

Polls show voters are turning sharply against data centers and several bills to regulate the facilities are advancing in the California Legislature. Utilities and tech companies, meanwhile, are spending millions lobbying state officials. A lobbyist talks on his phone at the state Capitol in Sacramento on Sept. 12, 2025.
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In exchange, developers would get access to faster judicial review if they face environmental lawsuits.

Industry groups, though, have argued those requirements are unrealistic for developers to meet.

Khara Boender, a spokesperson for the Data Center Coalition, called the requirements “virtually impossible” during a state Senate hearing earlier this year.

Newsom on Monday also signed a second bill authored by Padilla, which requires state regulators to come up with new rules that will protect the public from shouldering the cost of data centers’ energy needs.

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Environment Imperial CountyCaliforniaEnergy
Kori Suzuki
Kori Suzuki covers South San Diego County and the Imperial Valley for KPBS. He reports on the decisions of local government officials with a particular focus on environmental issues, housing affordability, and race and identity. He is especially drawn to stories that show how we are all complicated and multidimensional.
See stories by Kori Suzuki

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