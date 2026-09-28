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ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage First Finds, Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 28, 2026 at 9:21 AM PDT
Kerry Keane (right) appraises a Gibson Style H-2 mandola, ca. 1918 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage First Finds, Hour 2” premieres Monday, September 28 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by GBH for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Kerry Keane (right) appraises a Gibson Style H-2 mandola, ca. 1918 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage First Finds, Hour 2” premieres Monday, September 28 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Stream with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Sept. 28, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

See premiere vintage finds from ROADSHOW’s first season including a Gibson style H-2 mandola, ca. 1918, a Tiffany Studios Daffodil lamp, ca. 1906, and an 1852 Lincoln manuscript! One illuminating find has a value jump to $50K-$70K!

See premiere vintage finds from ROADSHOW’s first season including a Gibson style H-2 mandola, ca. 1918, a Tiffany Studios Daffodil lamp, ca. 1906, and an 1852 Lincoln manuscript! One illuminating find has a value jump to $50K-$70K!

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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Laura Horn Nagle (not pictured) appraises a 1979 Marc Chagall etching in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage First Finds, Hour 2” premieres Monday, September 28 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by GBH for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
Laura Horn Nagle (not pictured) appraises a 1979 Marc Chagall etching in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage First Finds, Hour 2” premieres Monday, September 28 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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