ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage First Finds, Hour 2

Stream with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Sept. 28, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

See premiere vintage finds from ROADSHOW’s first season including a Gibson style H-2 mandola, ca. 1918, a Tiffany Studios Daffodil lamp, ca. 1906, and an 1852 Lincoln manuscript! One illuminating find has a value jump to $50K-$70K!

See premiere vintage finds from ROADSHOW’s first season including a Gibson style H-2 mandola, ca. 1918, a Tiffany Studios Daffodil lamp, ca. 1906, and an 1852 Lincoln manuscript! One illuminating find has a value jump to $50K-$70K!

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.