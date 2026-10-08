The Land Returns
Stream now with KPBS+ / Premieres Monday, Oct. 12, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV
"The Land Returns" follows a growing grassroots movement of restitution and reconciliation, as Indigenous nations reclaim ancestral lands with the help of non-Native allies.
Three stories take center stage: the Pawnee's return to their Nebraska homelands through a writer's land donation, the Wiyot people's repatriation of a sacred California island, and the Arapaho and Cheyenne working together with Boulder Valley allies to reclaim land on Colorado's Front Range.
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