Stream with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Dec. 14, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Thursday, Dec. 24 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Dec. 25 at 1:30 a.m. on KPBS TV

Broadway power couple Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus charm in this holiday special with the world-renowned Tabernacle Choir, featuring classic and international carols and a heartwarming story of Christmas from the Apolo 8 moon mission.

Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus take audiences behind the scenes of this year's Christmas concert, sharing the stories, music, and personal moments that shaped their experience. From beloved holiday songs to the inspiring story of Apollo 8, they reflect on faith, family, gratitude, and the message of unity and peace that resonates throughout the season.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square join Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block and stage and screen star Sebastian Arcelus for Peace on Earth, a memorable Christmas celebration. Featuring beloved holiday music and the inspiring true story of Apollo 8's 1968 mission to the moon, this timely special celebrates peace, hope, and wonder through music, storytelling, and tradition.

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