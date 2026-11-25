Peace on Earth: Christmas with The Taberbnacle Choir
Stream with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Dec. 14, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Thursday, Dec. 24 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Dec. 25 at 1:30 a.m. on KPBS TV
Broadway power couple Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus charm in this holiday special with the world-renowned Tabernacle Choir, featuring classic and international carols and a heartwarming story of Christmas from the Apolo 8 moon mission.
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