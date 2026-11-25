S1: Hey there , San Diego. It's Andrew Bracken in for Jade Hyneman on today's show. On the eve of this Thanksgiving holiday. San Diego born MasterChef winner Claudia Sandoval takes us into the kitchen to show us why Thanksgiving is her favorite holiday. This is KPBS Midday Edition. Connecting our communities through conversation. Chef Claudia Sandoval has very few rules when it comes to Thanksgiving , but she does have two non-negotiables. It has to have family and gratitude.

S2: And outside of that , anything goes. I think there's too many freaking rules around food right now.

S1: The San Diego born chef is a bestselling cookbook author , master chef , winner and host of the podcast. Rightfully. And she knows a thing or two about Thanksgiving.

S2: Overall , the holidays is my favorite holiday. Oh it is , it is.

S1: Because I was wondering , you know , being a professional chef , if it's actually the. You know what I mean? You're like.

S2: Ah , no , I love it. Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday of the year. Like , I know a lot of people are like lean Christmas or lean into their holidays , but I've always been a person that likes to look back , to look forward.

S1: Claudia recently invited us to her mom's home in Chula Vista to give us a glimpse of what her family cooks for the holiday. Right.

S2: Right. Which are is the other version of it with , like , pumpkins? It's it's so seasonal. Right. It's like yams. And these are all things that are grown within this , this season. And then we're like , let's just smother them in delicious spices.

S1: And so Claudia and her mom , Julia , walked us through the careful process of making commodes and Milagros , a traditional Mexican sweet potato dish. It all starts with the syrup.

S3: So that's blanco , which is an unrefined sugar. This is one of the darkest. Valencia's not traditionally what you find here in San Diego. I actually usually bring this to my mom from Tijuana. And so , yeah , this is even more molasses in there. Help to compress it together. When you have this kind of flavor , it gives you that kind of almost like blackstrap molasses that you would expect from maybe food from the South. Mexico has been doing it. So we're adding a little bit of water. And this is where the kind of what I call the tea begins.

S1: And as they cooked , the mother daughter duo worked in careful coordination around the kitchen.

S4: Cinnamon that's over here.

S1: To top the dish , they prepared homemade cinnamon whipped cream. Claudia pulled out a handheld mixer.

S3: How long has this been alive? Because this is what I learned how to.

S5: I live like 17 , 20 years.

S3: The Proctor Silex to the even exist anymore. Thank you. This is , um , worth money in my family. By the way , I bought her the KitchenAid. She never uses it. See? But look at that power , though.

S1: Later they added sweet potatoes to the syrup simmering on the stove.

S3: Just like the bright colors , right? It's like so harvest season. You can imagine how this also just infuses your whole house with those smells of the holidays.

S1: And now it was time to taste the commodes. They had plenty to go around , including for our producer Ashley and video journalist Carlos.

S3: All right , guys , it's time to try it. What do you think?

S6: I love the whipped cream with it. Oh , my God , this is so good. With the whipped cream , right?

S7: The whipped cream?

S3: Yeah , because it gives it a little creaminess. Right.

S1: Claudio and I sat down to talk more about her food story and her fascination with food memory. Well , Claudia , thanks for joining us. We're. You know , we're here in your mom's home. Mom's kitchen.

S2: Oh , I know my mom's cocina.

S1: And this is , like , a big part of your work and kind of like how you approach food. So what is being in your mom's kitchen bring to you?

S2: Oh my God , what doesn't? I mean , my mom's like literally , you know , eight feet away right now. And , uh , I mean , it's it's awesome. It's it's bringing me back to the person who taught me everything that I know about food. Right? It's it's it's amazing. And of course , it's the holidays. Like , you want to be at mom's house , and I am 1,000% mommy , you know , you know how they like how people say like , oh , like , you know , they're they're a daddy's girl. Hell , no. I'm a mommy. Yeah. You know , like , my mom is a is where I come when I need comfort , when I need , um , I don't know , sometimes to yell and be.

S8: Like , mom , what's happening in the world?

S2: Um , but it's just. Yeah , it's somewhere. It's it's home. That's it. That's what it is. Sometimes you just need to come home.

S1: And as you mentioned , you know , it's Thanksgiving. It's obviously like , you know , food plays such an important role in our lives , but particularly around Thanksgiving , it has special meaning. Yeah. How do you think about Thanksgiving , especially given your , you know , expertise in food and approaches a chef. Like , how do you think about it?

S2: Well , I mean , I think for starters , it's definitely leaning into that gratitude , right? I think gratitude obviously is a big piece of that. But gratitude in all aspects , right? Gratitude for my family , gratitude for having the ability to to be able to tell stories through food. Right. What I do as a , as a chef is to be able to share my family's story through food and be able to share how I grew up , what are flavors , what we valued. And of course , it's also an ability to thank our farmers , the people who literally put the food on our , you know , in our in our stores. My mom started this , you know , this this kind of instilled better this tradition of like always going around the table and talking about what you're grateful for for that year and kind of almost also setting the tone for what you expect for the future year. So in a way , it was like we were practicing gratitude before , you know , it was trendy the way now , you know , you see it on , on , on different , you know , TikTok trends and videos and stuff. Um , she was over there , like , instilling in us , like , be grateful for what you have. What we've come through across the year. Because obviously every year has trials , tribulations and all of those things. But being grateful for what you've overcome and also being excited for what's to come.

S1: You mentioned , you know , telling stories through food. You have a podcast called Bite Flea. Yeah. You know , we've already kind of hinted at it , just like the importance of food plays in our in our family and our family history. Yeah. Um , talk more about food memory and how you wanted to kind of capture that with , with this podcast.

S2: You know , I think we were kind of talking about this , right? We've people like me and you , we we spent a lot of time getting interviewed. Right. And and you always get the question like , is Gordon Ramsay really that mean? It's like , yeah , yeah , yeah he is. It's just.

S8: He is.

S2: Just kidding. No.

S1: Because I honestly wanted to ask that question. I'm not gonna lie. I know you've been asked like a million times. It was going to be a million of.

S2: It is , uh , he is 1,000% super mean when he's working. Right? Because , like , that's he's very strict. He's very , you know , he's very strict about his job. but. But all joking aside. You know , you get asked these questions. You. I got to the point where I was like , guys , like , let's get to some real stuff. Like , let's talk about things that matter. And I feel like we really needed something that started to change the conversation so that people could have real , honest , vulnerable conversations , um , so that we could start meeting people at the table just like this. Right. And I think there's something about food that is very unifying , um , in the way that it can 1,000% , you know , the whole idea of breaking bread with people and being able to share ideas in exchange ideas. Um , but then on top of that , I think for me , being able to tap into people's food memories or what I call their memory , their food memory archive , right? Is them being able to share a story that nobody's ever heard and being able to hear these stories where it most of the time leads back to someone they love. It leads back to conversations , sometimes about difficulty , about what they've had to overcome in order to get to where they are. And many times , surprisingly , it tells the story about why they are where they are and sometimes even where they're going. So it's very it's it's it's very showing and telling. And people I think come on the podcast thinking , oh yeah , I'm going to do a podcast with Chef Claudia. Like no big deal.

S1: Talk about food. Yeah , yeah , yeah.

S2: And then all of a sudden they're like crying and they're like , oh my God. Like , I never thought I was going to be in this kind of vulnerable place. But food does that. Food is catharsis. Food is love. Food is. Food is hate. Sometimes food is all of these things , right? Food can evoke emotion and and in so many ways , right. Whether that's where we get it from , who we get it from , how we get it , how we cook it , or who even cooks it. Right. And so I think food is really a big medium for storytelling. And , and I love to be able to capture that through by fully.

S1: And food can also , in a sense , kind of be like a time machine , right? It can take us back. Oh yeah. And I think that's kind of one of like the first question you ask really your guests , right , is about talk to me about that. And kind of , I mean the range of responses.

S2: Let's do it. You want to do it? Oh , sure. Yeah. Let's let's like , turn the wheels. I mean , I know you're interviewing me , but , like , indulge me. Close your eyes and take me back to your first food memory. Now think about the smells. Think about where you are. Think about what you can hear , what you can smell. Who's around you. But more importantly , what are you eating?

S1: Um , okay. No , this is a judgment free zone , right?

S2: Yeah , absolutely.

S1: It's like breakfast around the breakfast table. Okay. With both of my parents , who later divorced. Okay. But , um , it's this. This is really weird.

S2: But , no , it's.

S1: Not a it's. Nothing.

S2: Nothing.

S1: It's weird to put this together , but it's me having toast and with , like , butter and jelly. Just really simple. Yeah , yeah , yeah.

S2: But what kind of jelly?

S1: I think it's gonna look great. Okay , okay , okay. But , like , it took me a while to diagnose this. I think , like , with peanut butter kind of mixed in from PB and J is kind of getting mixed in there. Yeah yeah yeah. Just because that's.

S2: The double.

S1: Dipping and I because I have it because I think I was thinking about it like not long ago because I had a similar experience and it took me back to like this really. And again , I can't tell you all the details , but it's a primal feeling. Yeah. Right. Yeah.

S2: Um , why do you think that stuck with you? Do you think? Do you think it's like. It's like you maybe holding onto that memory because you're both of your parents were there , or do you think , like or do you think it was like the flavor? Because , like , for me , nobody's ever actually ever asked me what my food memory is. I mean , they have sort of , but I've never really hinted at it. But one of my favorite food memories that I have of my mom's cooking is like toast , also slathered in butter. But my mom would make like this cinnamon , like cream of wheat that she would like , then add like , like , uh , evaporated milk into. So it was like milky , but like and sweet. Almost like. Yeah , like an arroz con leche , but with cream of wheat. Right. And. Yeah. And so then all this , like butter , but like half of it's melted. Right. Because it was on toast. Right. So half of it's melted , but half of it's not. And then I'd like scoop a little bit of Cream of Wheat , and then I'd just like , take that bite. Like , that bite is like , every time I have it , it , like , transports me back to those moments. Like when I was , like a little kid , you know? It's like little Claudia eating like this cream of wheat that just tastes like arroz con leche and just incredible. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. I mean , it's such , such a powerful , yeah , like , toast thing to think about.

S2: We share toast , my friend.

S1: You know , kind of. Now , coming back to your food world. Yeah. And the origins. You grew up in San Diego. Tijuana region. You grew up in San Diego , South Bay , not far from the border. Yeah. Um , obviously that plays , you know , a pretty crucial role into , like , food. Uh , you know , how you approach cooking , right? Talk about how , yeah , that growing up in this environment kind of shaped your approach to food.

S2: Yeah , I mean I well , in a number of reasons , right. My mom's best friend was from Mexicali. We would go to Mexicali where they have some of the best Mexican Chinese food , where I was even surprised to see a Chinese person speaking in perfect Spanish to me and asking me what I wanted to eat. Um , you know , my my abuelita , my Melinda. I used to live in Tijuana. My mom would drive us down there. We'd have tacos and we'd. So this kind of borderless area that we know in this region in San Diego is a mix of all of those things , right? Um , thanks to migration , you see all of these flavors infused , infused from everywhere. Um , and then you have my mom , right , who has roots in Mazatlan , Sinaloa. So very seafood forward. Um , you know , her family comes to Tijuana where my mom is born. Um , and then , you know , I'm born in National City , right? And I live this life. But in through that right is the migration of food , is the migration of my mom's own memories. Right? Um , because she had her mom for only seven years. Right? Um , and so you start to see that my mom also created her own style of cooking , right? Based on what she had , what she learned and , and and very much so , like , even her. Like her brothers and sisters , they all have their own style of cooking and and yet they always joke about how my mom kind of has been the one that's preserved the recipes. Right? That , like , she was the one that least almost lived her mom , right? The one that least , um , spent time with her. And yet she's , for some reason , the one that kind of took the the all of that inheritance of , uh , of cooking. Right. And I think , truly , what has happened and how that's formed , who I am is one I think first we inherit and then we innovate. Right. And so I've taken what I've learned from my abuelita , from my mom , and from the incredible people that I've met throughout my life , and then also made , um , a variation of what I like to call their food presented. Pretty right , because unfortunately , we live in a world that eats with their eyes , right? We're all so visual now. Everything and Instagram television , right? And so people want to see pretty things and they add value to things that look pretty. I don't want to change my , villas , my mom's recipes I it's not about changing their recipes. It's all the same flavors. It's just a different technique. In order to get to the same , you know , to the same result with with it looking a little prettier so that people place value on it. Because otherwise people just reduce our food to tacos , burritos and enchiladas , which is very California , right? Very , very San Diego. They think that Mexican food is a taco shop , and that's not what Mexican food is.

S1: Well , and as you mentioned , like from the experience of your mom from Mazatlan and then coming to Tijuana , like there's so much diversity and different food in different parts of Mexico.

S2: Oh my gosh , it's it's insane. And the amount of migration that's happened to Mexico thanks to the US even. Right? I mean , the Chinese Exclusion Act , which moved all of the Chinese and Japanese down into Baja California , into Mexicali , exactly where , you know , and , and further down and , and migration from everywhere. I mean , the fact that we have an El Taco that is mirrored against , you know , a shawarma tells you a lot about what Mexico is. Mexico is almost this land of migration. And so , yeah , you have all of these beautiful flavors. I mean , where we come from in Mazatlan , we always kind of joke that seafood is almost more pure there. It's just lemon juice and salt. But then you go just an hour north to Culiacan and you've got soy sauces and all these things that mirror , you know , the Ensenada Fish Taco. It's tempura people. People are now realizing , oh my God , wait , that's Japanese tempura that created the Ensenada Fish Taco. And so it's it's it's it's truly it's incredibly beautiful. We hear a lot of bad things about migration. There's also incredible innovation. And there's also such incredible value to to what can happen to food when we don't call it fusion.

S1: What's your feeling about? I think one thing that I kind of talk with friends or other family , if like people are challenging kind of traditional Thanksgiving sometimes and I'm just like , how do you how do you think about food , tradition and thanksgiving and what are the rules you think we should be thinking about.

S2: Rule number one. Your family must be involved , right? Whatever that. Whether that's chosen family or your real family. Right to gratitude must be at the table to me and my family. Okay , fine. Yes , we must have the turkey and we must have the ham. Those are like , 1,000% right? Um , this year. It's really funny. My daughter is 21 , and , uh , the nieces. So my , my daughter and my cousin's daughter were the ones that started the conversation of like , what's going on? What are we what? I was like in the middle of debating whether I was moving or not. Moving to Los Angeles. Um , my cousin's in the in the middle of , like , her busiest time and a month. My mom's got a bunch of other stuff going on. So , like , none of us were thinking about Thanksgiving and it was the 21 year olds that were like , all right , so what's going on? You know who's bringing the turkey? What are we what are we doing? And I'm like , how did we get to this place? We're like , you know , the kids are essentially leading the conversation on Thanksgiving , but each of them had like their must haves. And my daughter was like , we can't have , you know , we can't have Thanksgiving without , like , mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. And I'm like , I agree. Um , even though those mashed potatoes now become Robuchon mashed potatoes with like £1,000 of butter in them. Right? Um , but , you know , across the years. Yeah , it has it evolved. Absolutely. Because like , for example , part of our family now is we have a Filipino , um , part of our family. And so now we have pancit and lumpia and , you know , we have all these different things. Evolving.

S1: Evolving.

S2: At every , at every , at every event. It doesn't matter if it's Thanksgiving. Right. And so it's kind of cool because again , we get to enjoy all of the things. And if you maybe want some more pancit , you know , this Thanksgiving , who cares. Because guess what. Pancit in Turkey. Oh , delicious.

S1: One last thing. You know , I think for people that may not consider themselves chefs or , I don't know , just kind of like , would rather leave it to others. I don't know what encouragement can you give to somebody that may be a little hesitant about their cooking? And what do you get from , like making your food , as opposed to the experience of going out and having a great meal , but like , what do you get from making your food?

S2: Yeah , well , I mean , for somebody I think that like maybe isn't as experienced. I think one , the amount of things that I've learned on YouTube is wild. Um , wholeheartedly. And I'm telling you that as like , quote a chef , right? Like , I have gone on YouTube and watched like a thousand videos on how to make Basque cheesecake , and that's how I learned how to make bass cheesecake. That's not a joke. That's a real thing. Like , you know , I have my favorites on people who I feel like explain the process a little better. And guess what? You fail when you're when you understand that you learn through failure , it doesn't hurt to fail anymore because you're never going to get anywhere , right? Thinking like , oh , I'm gonna I'm I'm just gonna ruin it. Yeah. Guess what? You know how many things I've had to ruin. You know how many things I've burned. How many things I've failed at? Like , so many. I mean , one of my cookie recipes I made , I batched it , knowing what I was doing. 187 recipes to get to my final recipe. And I and I counted them because I was just like , okay , well , that didn't work. And I was like referring back to make sure that I wasn't repeating 187 tweaks to a recipe in order to get to the right thing. So it's you if if you understand that any chef , when we do what we call R&D , research and development , that's all we do , is we fail and we fail and we fail and we're like , what is it? Need needs more sugar? No , it needs more cinnamon. No one needs more this. No one needs more of that. It's tweaking. Right? It's the same thing that you do when you're making eggs. No. Well , if I put one pad of butter. Yeah , delicious. But if I put two pads of butter. Really good. Right. And it's just it's that. Right. It's the different salt matters , right? The ingredients matter. And so I think once you start getting in there and getting , getting cooking , you realize that failings part of it. And and you only get better through cooking.

S1: That's a great note to end on. Chef Claudia , thanks so much and happy Thanksgiving.

S8: Thank you so much for having me.

S1: That was chef Claudia Sandoval , South Bay zone bestselling cookbook author , MasterChef winner and host of the podcast rightfully and a thank you to Julia Oreste , Claudia's mom , for inviting us into her home. We'll have a link to the recipe on our website , KPBS. That's our show for today. I'm Andrew Bracken. KPBS Midday Edition airs on KPBS FM weekdays at noon , again at 8 p.m.. You can find past episodes at KPBS or wherever you listen. Thanks again for listening. Have a great day.

