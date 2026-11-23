There are a few local consumer advocacy groups that help San Diegans who are behind on their San Diego Gas & Electric bills. They tend to get a lot more calls the month after a particularly hot stretch of weather , like the region saw in October .

Logan Heights resident Barbara Pinto is one of the people who’s fallen behind. The 80-year-old San Diego native grew up comfortably in a one-income household, not too far from her current home.

“I can remember when the gas and electric bill was like $35 a month,” she said.

Nowadays, everything feels unaffordable — even though Pinto’s getting a good deal on the house she rents through her church.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS Logan Heights resident Barbara Pinto stands in the doorway of her home Nov. 16, 2026.

“What scares me is everything increasing all the time,” she said. “Because it's not just that bill — it's everything. You know, inflation. Period. Housing is the number one scare. And the second scare is the utilities.”

Pinto retired, but went back to work because her Social Security income wasn’t enough. She got a part-time job with the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, but they temporarily shut down during the COVID pandemic.

Pinto lost some of her income and fell almost $4,000 behind on her power bill. She’s been chipping away on a payment plan with SDG&E, in part using loans from friends.

Meanwhile, she’s hesitated to replace her fan with an air conditioner and drive her bill up even more, even though she’s struggled with the heat this year.

“This past summer, I thought ‘I was out of here.’ I just thought, ‘I am not going to live through the summer.’ It was just horrible,” she said.

And Pinto sees bigger bills on the horizon.

SDG&E wants to raise electric and gas rates by more than 8% in 2028.

More than 15 percent of SDG&E customers are behind on their bills by more than $530 on average, according to the California Public Utilities Commission’s Public Advocates Office.

The utility has cited several factors to justify the proposed rate hike, including ongoing grid maintenance as the state becomes more electrified. Spokesperson Humberto Gurmilan said the company is doing everything it can to keep bills down.

Mike Damron / KPBS SDG&E spokesperson Humberto Gurmilan sits outside the company's San Diego headquarters Oct. 12, 2026.

“We're about 20 years of being recognized as the most reliable in the West, and we're proud of that. But it takes investments, right?” he said. “It takes investments — especially with the wildfire threats that we have here in the region. And the strengthening of the grid, the investments that we've made with energy storage and all that.”

But Pinto isn’t the only customer who’s fed up.

More than 100 people weighed in on the proposed rate hike during a public hearing in Santee City Hall last week. Community organizations also rallied outside the chambers, decrying what they view as corporate greed.

SDG&E is on track to exceed more than $1 billion in profits this fiscal year. Jeffrey Martin, the CEO of their parent company, Sempra, made more than $22 million last year, according to the nonprofit Energy & Policy Institute .

Those figures frustrate SDG&E customer Kevin Zavala-Aviles, who spoke against the proposed rate hike during the hearing and later in an interview.

“It feels like they don't see me as a human being, and it feels like they don't see everyone else here as human beings. And instead they see us as dollar signs,” he said.

Zavala-Aviles and his wife bought a house in Paradise Hills in 2022. He had been stationed in Coronado during his time in the Marine Corps, and loved the area’s scenery.

“I remember seeing those beautiful green parrots that fly around San Diego, and thinking how unique that is. And how nice the environment is here,” he said.

After moving into their house, the couple was quickly shocked by their power bill. They pay about $150 per month for power, and $400 to $500 for it to be delivered.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS Paradise Hills resident Kevin Zavala-Aviles stands in the doorway of his home Nov. 16, 2026.

“I sit at this table on a daily basis wondering how I'm gonna make ends meet and provide for my family sometimes — and it's not easy,” Zavala-Aviles said, sitting in his kitchen. “That feeling of helplessness.”

Zavala-Aviles is on a payment plan with SDG&E, but the $1,000 monthly charges are tough to make. He says he’ll rack up debt running appliances to keep his dogs cool or warm, depending on the season. Otherwise, he says he still has to compromise on the person he wants to be. Dropping hobbies like archery, martial arts and camping.

“It has made me do things that I never thought I'd have to do as a veteran,” he said. “I have contemplated selling my plasma. I have contemplated everything I could do just to make a few extra hundred bucks at the end of the day.”

Zavala-Aviles owns his house, but says it wouldn’t have been possible without the VA’s home loan program. That doesn’t sit well with him.

Courtesy Kevin Zavala-Aviles. Marine Corps Sgt. Kevin Zavala-Aviles poses with his wife, Jasmine Zavala.

“If someone like me, with an advantage, is struggling really hard right now, what does that mean for everyone else who doesn't have an advantage?” he said.

Zavala-Aviles volunteers with Public Power San Diego, a group that wants to shift service from SDG&E to a nonprofit, locally-governed utility. To him, SDG&E is a symptom of wider issues like income inequality and governments prioritizing corporations over constituents.

“I don't think the politics that we have now is the right type of politics we need in this country. But I think there's still a way forward, for sure,” he said. “I think for me, it's community – collective action. And just getting together, right now. That’s where the power’s at.”

Still, Zavala-Aviles is worried his family may get priced out of San Diego.

The Utility Consumers’ Action Network and MAAC are groups that can help low-income SDG&E customers who fall behind on their bills.

UCAN operates a helpline at 619-696-6966 where customers can get guidance about payment plans.