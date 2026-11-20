Deadly Prey Gallery is a Chicago-based traveling art gallery working with artists in Africa. It showcases a 30-year tradition of hand-painted movie posters from Ghanaian artists. Last night it had a free pop up event at The Brown Studio and co-presented by Atacama Surf Shop.

I fell in love with Deadly Prey Gallery the moment I saw the glorious and insane posters collected in an art book. There is no way to describe them. You just have to see them. That's why I was so excited that Deadly Prey came to Encinitas last night for a small gallery showing where the 40" x 60" original paintings were on display. It finally allowed me an opportunity to buy some of the original art from the Ghanaian artists.

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS A Ghanaian artist's interpretation of "The Thing." Nov. 19, 2026

Brian Chankin, co-founder of Deadly Prey Gallery, explained, "It's a collective of ten different artists in Ghana who make hand-painted Ghanaian movie posters. My partner and I founded it about 15 years ago, and he works with the artists personally. I do all the stuff in the States, like run the tours, do the Instagram, run the store, all that kind of stuff. He sets up commissions with the artists, works with them every day, and he's known them all for about 30 years in some cases."

Chankin used to own a video store in Chicago and was obsessed with movie poster artwork.

"I came upon these artists through a book that a customer showed me, searched Google, and on the 50th page, found a guy who had a site and had some posters on there," Chankin said. "We ended up talking, hit it off, and he's my best friend now, but back then we just put a lot of trust in one another. He asked me if I wanted to start a business with him, and we ended up doing that. And the culmination of 15 years is kind of where we're at today."

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS A Ghanaian poster for the film "Idiocracy." Nov. 19, 2026

Part of the wild creativity and pure wackiness of the posters can be found in their origin.

"It's been going on about 35 or 40 years at this point," Chankin said. "They started in the late '80s to advertise movies in something called the Ghanaian Mobile Cinema, where movies would go from town to town in villages without electricity or other access to watch a movie. Competition became pretty fierce. And they actually had to set one video club's showing away from another. So they employed sign painters, who are the artists that work with us today, to actually make posters to advertise the movies. And the more outlandish the poster, the better in order to sell more movie tickets. So you'll have extra horror, extra violence, sometimes things that don't occur in the movie in the poster, all in an effort to get more people to watch that movie and to set the video club from back in the day apart from another and make them more popular."

Although the pop up event was only a single night in Encinitas, Deadly Prey Gallery will be in Phoenix on Saturday, then Tucson on Monday, and back home in Chicago for a show in December. You can follow them on Instagram for more information and purchase prints and art through their website. I have my bathroom covered in prints and now own two paintings and all I can say is that every time at look at the art, it just brings a joyous smile to my face.