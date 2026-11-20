San Diego County's Department of Environmental Health and Quality closed the San Diego River Dog Beach in Ocean Beach Friday, owing to a sewage spill.

According to the DEHQ, roughly 160,000 gallons of sewage were discharged and reached the San Diego River near the intersection of Mission Gorge Road and Junipero Serra Trail.

Beachgoers were advised that the ocean water contains sewage and may cause illness. The water contact closure will remain in place until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe for water contact, a county statement read.

Following Thursday's heavy rains, the county has continued a general rain advisory for all coastal beaches and bays, as rainfall brings urban runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise significantly in ocean and bay waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets, and may cause illness.

Water contact such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided during rain and for 72 hours following the rain event.

Additionally, a water advisory remains in effect for La Jolla Children's Pool, La Jolla Cove, Marine Street, Tecolote Shores, Tourmaline and San Dieguito River Outlet.

The ocean shoreline along the Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach and Silver Strand remain closed due to high bacteria levels in the water.