Disagreement is brewing among city officials over San Diego's structural budget deficit.

Earlier this month, Mayor Todd Gloria released the city's five-year financial outlook, projecting a small budget surplus in the upcoming fiscal year — followed by four years of deficits.

A Nov. 6 press release proclaimed: "Mayor Gloria Eliminates Historic General Fund Deficit."

City councilmembers and the independent budget analyst said Wednesday that the mayor's announcement may have been premature.

"I do not believe we're in the position to say the structural deficit has been resolved," Independent Budget Analyst Charles Modica told the council's budget committee Wednesday.

Modica said the deficits projected in future years are relatively small, and that the city had made significant progress toward its goal of matching ongoing expenses with ongoing revenues.

Similarly, Gloria has acknowledged the city's budget woes are far from over. The city needs new, ongoing revenue to restore deep and painful cuts to services made in recent years. And the city's unfunded infrastructure needs — which are measured separately from the city's operating budget — were last estimated at $7.8 billion .

But Councilmember Kent Lee said statements from the mayor and city finance officials came across as a premature "victory lap" that may obscure the hard financial choices that still lie ahead.

"What we share with the public matters," Lee said. "And so for us to give off the impression that we may have resolved budgetary challenges — when the outlook clearly shows after next year we'll be right back in shortfalls — does not give off that message. And it actually puts us further away from an effort to help our residents understand the challenges that the city has moving forward."

Modica also cautioned against the rising debt payments included in the five-year outlook. Debt service payments from the city's general fund are expected to increase by about 77% between fiscal year 2028 and fiscal year 2032, he said.

The city is planning to borrow money to build new fire stations and libraries in the coming years, Modica noted, and that debt will reduce the funding available to pay for firefighters and librarians.

"If issuing additional debt contributes to future operating deficits, we need to consider not only whether that debt meets our formal debt policy guidelines and limits, but also what its repayment means for our ability to maintain existing services," Modica said.