The 8-year-old Haitian child taken into custody two weeks ago has been reunited with his family.

The third-grader was returned to his family at around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego, who took the lead to demand the child’s return, met the family as the child was being released and handed over to his family. He said this should have never happened in the first palace.

“My heart breaks thinking about what he endured,” Vargas said. “Fortunately, he’s now reunited with his family, his classmates, and his community. Thank you to everyone who demanded freedom and justice for this child, including the Haitian Bridge Alliance.”

Haitian Bridge Alliance cofounder and executive director Guerline Jozef said the uncle was overcome with emotion at the reunion.

“As the little boy was coming down the stairs and we saw him, the uncle let go of this pain that he was holding and they ran to each other and jumped on top of each other,” she said. “They fell to the floor and they were wailing on the floor.”

Video of the child being taken into custody sparked outrage nationwide. The entire San Diego Democratic delegation and California’s two Senators sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., demanding the child’s return.

San Diego City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera, who first posted on Instagram about the child being detained, said it shouldn’t have come to that.

“I think we should all ask ourselves if we can accept the status quo, where that sort of effort needs to be put into just knowing where the little boy is after he's been taken away,” he said. “I don't think most people want that.”

Elo-Rivera said he intentionally made the case public to make sure that the third grader would not get lost in the system.