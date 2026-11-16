Cooler temperatures, rain expected in San Diego County this week

San Diego County can expect cooler temperatures this week, with multiple chances for rain, gusty winds and possible thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

The first storm system is expected to move through Monday into early Tuesday, bringing scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms, particularly near the coast and inland valleys. A second, potentially stronger system is forecast to arrive Thursday and continue into Friday, bringing additional rain and the possibility of localized flooding.

Temperatures will remain below seasonal averages throughout the week, with the coolest conditions expected Tuesday through Friday. Average daytime highs across San Diego County this week are expected to be approximately 68 degrees at the coast, 65 degrees in the inland valleys, 55 degrees in the mountains and 72 degrees in the deserts.

Overnight lows will be about 53 degrees along the coast, 49 degrees in the inland valleys, 40 degrees in the mountains and 53 degrees in the deserts, the NWS said.

Mountain communities will experience the coldest conditions, with daytime highs generally in the 50s and overnight temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Snow levels could fall to 6,000 to 6,500 feet early Tuesday, although only a dusting is expected on the highest elevations, according to forecasters.

The Thursday-Friday storm could bring heavier rainfall, particularly in the mountains. Forecasters say confidence is increasing in the potential for widespread precipitation, although the storm's exact track and intensity remain uncertain.

Gusty winds also are expected with both systems. Desert areas could see gusts of 25 to 30 mph, while mountain locations could experience gusts of 35 to 40 mph. Wind-prone mountain passes could see gusts reaching 45 to 50 mph.

Coastal residents and boaters should also prepare for hazardous conditions. A high-surf advisory remains in effect through 4 a.m. Wednesday, with waves of 6 to 8 feet and sets reaching 10 feet along west-facing beaches. Strong rip currents are also possible.

A small-craft advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Monday through 4 a.m. Wednesday for San Diego County coastal waters.

The weather service advises residents to monitor updated forecasts as the second storm approaches later in the week.