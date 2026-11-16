S1: In November of 1969 , a small group of 20 San Diego State students joined together and formed KCRW radio.

S2: From take two.

S3: Welcome to Basement Beats. KCRW Radio's Deep dive into San Diego sound. Each week we will bring you live sets and raw conversations with the local artists , pushing boundaries and turning up the volume on the city's underground music scene. This week , kook smashes into the basement with their grunge rock sound mix with their unique storytelling. Join us as they perform a live set from our studio into your radio and stick around for a 1 to 1 interview with the band. Now on to their performance.

S4: I'm not free. I know that you are far from the truth. I am my own me. Not very far. At the board. Facing the ground. Don't make a sound. Oh , I'm I'm I'm I'm I'm I'm I'm I'm I'm I'm here. I'm through. I am not free. I know that you are. I fall for my dream. I am my only. I'm not there for. I'm here at the bar , facing the ground. Don't make a sound. I know I'm here. I miss you. I love you. I'm in everything. I'm losing my mind. I'm. I'll miss you. I'll. See you. I'm over. Here. I'm on my way. I'm here. Oh.

S5: Oh. That song , it's called Over It and we're called kook. The song is called sane.

S4: I knew I died. May I need a new display? Show me your happy face. Tell me what to bear. But you. Say it doesn't matter. But you. Say it doesn't matter. But you. Doesn't matter if. You say the same thing. Say to me. If so. Happy as they say. Never gonna knock till you say. Say , say. Do you think crazy? Say , say. Say. Would you say different to say , say. Say to me if you happen to say , say , say. Never long enough to say. Say , say. Do you think I'm crazy? Say say , say. I knew I doubted me. I need a new display. Show me your happy face. Tell me what to do. Face to face. But to. Say it doesn't matter. But you. Say it doesn't matter. But to. Say it doesn't matter. Would you say it different? Say , say. Say. Tell me if you're happy. I say save them but not to save , save , save. Save save save save save save save. Don't say say , say never on a national sensation. You think I'm crazy to say something? I say. I am say. I am say. I say. I say. I say I love you. I can't get you out of my eyes. I want you yada yada yada yada yada yada.

S6: You know where the good ones go. Will you let me know? Will you let me know? Isn't there someplace we can go? Isn't there a way that we could? Not afraid. Isn't there a way? Isn't there a way to be free from this? I. Told myself a story. One where we were born. Free from all this pain. We could live with Dory , make up all our stories. Tell you that you're wrong. Want to be a free man? Get me out of this. Can let me go back home. Sleeping with the lights on. Time to get your fright on. Never be okay. I told myself a story. No.

S4: No. More make up stories. Tell you how long. I want to be a man. I let me go , man. I don't want to die. Never fade open. Will you let me know?

S6: Will you let me know? Will you let me know?

S4: Isn't there someplace. We.

S6: We.

S4: Can go? Isn't there a way?

S6: Now we could not pray. Isn't there and way? Isn't there a way to be free from this joy? I.

S4: I.

S6: Told myself a. Story.

S4: Story. Make up all our stories. No , you got me wrong. Wanna hear me out? Let me go back home. With my soul. Time to decide.

S6: Where the good ones go. Let me know. Will you let me know? Isn't there someplace we can go? Isn't there a way that we could not fray? Isn't there a way? Isn't there a way to be free from this? I. Told myself a.

S4: Story that we. Could do for make up my story. Tell you what's wrong. Want to be famous? Get me out of this. Let me go back home.

S6: Sleepin on time to get your fright on. Never be okay.

S5: Thank you. That song is called bouquet and that one's out on all platforms. This song just released on Spotify. It's called naked.

S6: Will you share with me? And if you hold me up. And sing. Can you hear? The sound of the march has opened today. I have one. You have three. Give me one. Share with me. Lonely as you can be. Harmonize. Heal your name. Will you share with me? You cannot let you hold me up. Can you hear the sound of the more It's open today. I have one. You have three. Give me one. Share with me. Lonely as you can be harmonized. Fill your name.

S4: We we we we we.

S7: We we we we we we.

S6: All make it. I'll make it. I'll me. I'll make it. I'll make it. I'll make it. I'll make it. I'll name.

S5: Thank you. We have one more song. This one is called Throw It in the fire.

S4: Further , I felt.

S6: It was barking , right?

S4: She wanted something more. Than a light. Somewhere. Somewhere. Feel and feel. Dun dun dun dun dun dun. Sorry. Starry night time. Night time. Fade out , fade out , fade out , fade out in. Even in dawn saves dawn. Face grave. Extra eyes wide on my. Ten. For the score. How? Does. It. Make me a little tired. Throw it in the fire. Fire in the fire. Feeling tired of it. In the fire and liar. Throw it in the fire. Tired. Good. In the fire. In the fire. Throw it in the fire. Mounted. I don't care how good. I went for you now or I'll go. Down! And I'll never. Be made to lift your tires. Throw it in the fire. Staying on fire. Throw it in the fire. Maybe I'm a liar. Throw it in the fire if you're tired. Throw it in the fire. Till the day you're wired. Gosling is staying on. Ryan. Good in the fire.

S5: Thank you.

S8: Welcome back to the Basement Beast with KCRW. Today I'm here with the band kook. Would you guys like to introduce yourselves on the instruments you play?

S5: Thank you bro. I'm Hudson , I play guitar , and I sing.

S9: I'm Julian and I play the bass. I'm Ty and I play the drums.

S8: So you guys have been around for about , like , a little over a year and a half right now. Is that right?

S5: So , September. Nice.

S8: Nice. So you guys have amassed like a huge following online so far. like well over 160,000 followers on TikTok and like 17,000 on Instagram. Like , how does it feel to have , like , made such a big impact online in such a short amount of time?

S5: I don't like it. I , I want to go back to 100 followers , although actually I shouldn't say that I love I love all the people that follow us , but I feel like a lot of , a lot of our followers are just followers and don't really care. Um , because we made some popular reels or TikToks that that got like really popular and then like a bunch of people followed us and like , yeah.

S8: What do you think? Like , uh , would you like people to know about you guys , aside from the the online presence?

S5: We make music and we have a , we have an album on the way called uh , I Love You for Hating Me. And we have philosophy.

S8: What is what is your philosophy?

S5: My philosophy is. Okay , so hear me out. this. So the the title of our next album called I Love You for Hating Me is , um , it's actually like it's a lot deeper than it sounds because it's like , I think that the only way to like to , like progress in art and in music is to , is to like , let go of any , anything that people like , think of you and my favorite , my personal like favorite way of doing that is to just assume that whatever I make , no matter what , people are going to hate it. Because then if like you think that whatever you do , people are going to hate it , then like , you can do whatever you want. You can make whatever you want , and then it's like a lot more freeing. And you don't have to , like , worry about what people think about what you make.

S8: It's all like , uh , I guess what's , uh , what's some of the lessons you guys learned from recording your guys's first album that you guys are trying to bring into the second one? Hmm.

S5: I learned or we learned that to , like , lay back on the production a little bit and just to , like , have it sound a little more raw and , like , under produced sounds , is more appealing to us now.

S8: Who you got? Like , who's some of your guys's , like , individual inspirations for your guys's sound cool?

S5: For our first album , it's kind of obvious that it's Nirvana and like Radiohead and like Korn. But now my inspiration , my personal inspirations are Drive Like Jehu , three Mile Pilot and McLusky. I really like Black Sabbath.

S10: I like like the drumming. Bill Ward does , um , Korn for sure. Maybe like Queens of the Stone Age and Alice in Chains for sure.

S8: For a recent album.

S5: I , I.

S10: Told , um.

S5: Or the guy who recorded it that.

S8: I wanted to sound.

S5: Like the. Stooges.

S10: Stooges.

S5: That's I love Iggy Pop. We also like No Knife. Oh , yes.

S8: You guys are like , uh , would you be would it be safe to describe you guys as like a very , like a punk , hard rock kind of band , I guess , like , indeed. Cool. Uh , with , like , kind of that , like , genre being like , what inspired you guys to do slower songs , like in more acoustic stuff like cardio and your recent single naked?

S5: I listened to a lot of music and I think , like , honestly , a lot of my acoustic music and stuff is inspired by , um , like Animal Collective , even though Animal Collective isn't really acoustic stuff , but like song tongues. I love song tongues and I love the acoustics and it's just like. And I like Big Thief too. And I like both aspects of Punk and Big Thief.

S8: Do you guys have any , like , advice for any other , like up and coming bands in the San Diego area? Um. Yeah.

S10: Yeah. What's your advice , Jillian?

S5: My advice is.

S10: Um , you know , even though sometimes the.

S5: The whole TikTok thing thing is tiring or , you know , I agree , a lot of people follow us on TikTok not really knowing who we are or that we make music. I think it really can. Just having like a big number there on your social media can make you more reputable or like make you seem more legit. So I don't know , I don't like I don't like that advice. How do you what's your advice? My advice is to play shows and do fun things on stage to like to like , you know , make , make music and make it interesting music as interesting as like , like and express yourself as much as you can and then just have fun on stage and do like weird stuff because , like , I feel like that's way more enjoyable to watch than to like , see a band that has a lot of followers for me.

S8: I also read on your guys's website that you guys are devoted to , or have a passion for making authentic music and staying true to punk principles. I was wondering , does like having an online following like you guys do interfere with , like , those punk principles?

S5: Um , it's kind of the dilemma for me is that , like , I , um , yeah , I see the , like a lot of followers and I get very scared of it because it's it's scary and it's like , you know , I feel like it's where a lot of bigger bands like go have like a fault is where it's where they see that they have big numbers and they have like a lot of people that enjoy them. And then they get terrified of , of , like staying true to themselves because it's like , if you have so many people watching you , like you don't want to make a wrong move. Um , and that's what's like so scary about it. And that's why the well , circle back to the I love you for hating me , because it's like if you just assume that all of those , all of those 17,000 people or whoever are going to hate whatever you make , then you could do whatever you want. Yeah.

S8: Yeah. Kind of gives you guys a certain amount of freedom to just kind of do what you want. Yes.

S5: Yes. Solid.

S8: Solid.

S5: Thank you bro. Yeah.

S8: Yeah. Of course. Well , thank you guys so much for being here today.

S5: Thank you for having us.

S8: Thank you. That was awesome. And thank you. Yeah. Thank you for coming on Basement Beats.

S11: KCR with another heavy hit.

S3: That's a wrap on this week's Basement Beats. I'm your host , editor and sound designer Kayla Parra. The interview was done by Adam Acosta. Sami Thomas is our producer. Ruchi Shroff and Nolan Conrad are a recording , mixing and mastering engineers. The theme is created by Muto. If you like what you heard , you can find the full session and interview on our website , KCRW , or follow us on our socials at. See you next week with more local music and fresh voices.

