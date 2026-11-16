What Are You Doing Here? Featuring Codrut Pirvo, Rotary Youth Exchange Student

S1: For most people in the Imperial Valley , this place is home. It is familiar roads , familiar weather and familiar people. It is family gathering , school events , late night taco shops and summers that somehow still surprises with how hot they can get. But not everybody who lives here started here. Some people arrive from nearby cities and others come from completely different parts of the world.

S2: And sometimes the people who come from distances we would never expect end up seeing the valley differently than the rest of us. They noticed things. We stopped paying attention to the palm trees , the sunsets , the way strangers smile at each other , even the heat.

S1: Today's story is about one of those people who came to the Imperial Valley from Romania , through the Rotary Youth Exchange program. Before arriving here , he had never heard of El Centro , Calexico or the Imperial Valley. He expected Los Angeles. Instead , he stepped out into the triple digit desert heap , surrounded by a landscape completely different from the green cities and snowy winters that he grew up around.

S2: But this episode is about more than the culture shock. It is about leaving behind family , language , traditions and familiarity and learning how to build a life somewhere completely unexpected. It is about what happens when a place that once felt foreign slowly starts to feel like home.

S1: From voices del Valle , this is. What are you doing here? The story of a Romanian exchange student finding a second home in the Imperial Valley. Most people in the Imperial Valley. This place is simply home. But for others , getting here means leaving behind an entirely different world.

S2: Ruth came to the valley from Romania , a country thousands of miles away , with different traditions , landscapes and ways of life.

S3: Hi , my name is Rodriguez. I'm from Romania , I'm 18 and I'm a senior at Central Union High School.

S1: Before coming to California , coach roots grew up in a city surrounded by parks , public transportation and family traditions.

S3: I was born in a city named Ramnicu Valcea. It's about three hours from the capital and it's a pretty nice city.

S1: And what was life like there?

S3: Uh , the life , the life there is , is pretty chill. There is very different than here. There's a lot of green places , a lot of parks. People don't use that car as much as here. Um , I feel like the food is more healthy. A lot of people have like farms in Romania , even my family , we have a house in the city and a house and a farm outside the city , and we provide all our food and.

S1: That's so. Cool.

S3: Cool. Yeah. Or food and stuff. And I used to hang out with my friends a lot. We just walk everywhere. It's a lot of public transportation there. And , yeah , that's my place where I was born. And I have a special place in my heart.

S1: For a lot of people here. Romania feels far away and unfamiliar , so we ask what routes , how he would describe it.

S3: When I think about my childhood , I'm thinking when I was with my grandparents , every Friday after school , my parents would drive me on my grandpa's house , where I have now the farm in Romania. And , um , it was so nice because I was doing a lot of activities with them. I was going to the neighbors and spending time. I would feed the cats and it was so nice. And other memory I have is when , um , I was going with my dad to play soccer. We have a community soccer field near my house in the city , and there were a lot of kids , and I was playing with my dad and I. I really missed that. Like the other activities that I did in my childhood and the I think of these two , the most important one is the one with my grandparents because I miss them. And it was a very like strong part of my childhood that changed me.

S1: The holidays have been one of the moments where the distance from home feels the strongest.

S2: Even while experiencing American traditions , part of him still misses the traditions he grew up with in Romania.

S3: One of the most important traditions , I think , is in the Christmas , because we have very specific Romanian traditions in the Christmas than the different parts of the world. Um , we , we , we get together all the family. We cook Romanian traditional food , and then the kids go from house to house. Like like here in Halloween. And. But we go to house to house and seeing a Romanian , uh , carols for Christmas. And we have a traditions. A tradition means , um , that some people there's like goats and and perform on the streets and people give them money or candies or things like that. And Christmas is my favorite holiday because it's so , like , traditional. And I miss that here , because here I experienced the American Christmas. But I miss my home Christmas.

S1: Coming to the United States happened to the Rotary Youth Exchange program , but the Imperial Valley was never part of the original plan.

S2: Instead of Los Angeles suddenly found himself in a place he had never even heard of before.

S3: So basically , as I'm a Rotary Youth exchange with Rotary International , I was supposed to choose three countries. Three countries , three options. I choose the United States , Canada and Australia. And then I got to the first option to the United States. And after they told me I will go to Los Angeles , and I couldn't go there anymore because they didn't have a host family for me. So I , I got informed , I will go to Calexico first to the Imperial Valley , and I don't know what what was Imperial Valley or Calexico or El Central or none of that , but it was like a very culture shock when I came here , when I got used to it , and I really liked it. And I consider my experience very unique.

S1: Almost immediately , one thing stood out.

S2: For someone arriving from Romania , the Imperial Valley. He felt almost impossible to understand at first.

S3: Okay , so first I arrived in the San Diego International Airport and I was feeling like very nice weather. It was feeling like very nice. It was feeling like in the weather in Romania. And then we went , I mean , my host family. We went with the car in into the Imperial Valley. I had no idea what is Imperial Valley. I didn't have an idea of where is it located. So then I just , uh , she just told me , my host mum , she just told me it will be very hot , like it was somewhere in August. And then she. I didn't believe her because we were in the car. Yeah. And then she told me , like to touch the the windows of the car. And then I touched the windows of the car and I felt my arm , like , literally burning like. Yeah. And I was like , what? And then we we arrive at the house. I was first placed in Calexico , so we arrived the house , I was staying out of the car and I was feeling literally my skin burning. I couldn't breathe , I just got straight into the house so it was burning hot for me. I'm now getting more used. I was I'm a lot. I'm very tense right now. Like I was getting so tanned since I arrived here.

S1: Even though the environment was unfamiliar , the people around him made adjusting easier.

S2: His host families helped transform a completely unfamiliar place into something that slowly began to feel comfortable.

S3: When I first got on my first host family , they treated me like I was part of the family and I was feeling very well , and I was feeling actually like a part of a family of the family. Um , they they taught with my actual parents in Romania , and they were very similar , like the traditions. Some of them were similar. Um , they were I was very outgoing with them. They were very outgoing with me. We always communicated. So I can say , no , I didn't feel like I don't feel , um , like I don't question. when I first got here , I didn't question , oh , I want to I should , uh , just leave or I made a bad decision. And I always think , like , I , I did a good decision coming here and coming aboard for a year without my family and staying with people I don't know and stuff. But I think that just because I do that , to develop myself , to know a new culture , because I feel like the most important thing in life , like is to know things , to travel the world , to see other things that my hometown and my country.

S1: One of the biggest surprises for crowds was the way people interacted with him here.

S3: I think that surprised me about the people here is like the people are very kind and are like very outgoing. They want they want to talk with me. They were very curious about me. And I think it's more of a thing like the American Mexican culture that is here. Um , because in Romania , I don't feel like the people are that outgoing and they're that curious about somebody. So I was feeling I was feeling nice. I was feeling great , I was feeling. People are interested in me and I like that , and I'm very thankful for that.

S2: That openness and curiosity helped him feel accepted in a place that once. Felt completely foreign.

S1: Living far away from home also changed the way I saw himself.

S2: The experience forced him to become more independent , more confident , and more prepared for the future.

S3: I see myself more mature. I see myself more independent. I feel like there were a lot of challenges in my experience that made me like stronger , made me like , not , uh , not , um. Want one thing help from other people , like to can figure out a situation by myself. And I think that will help me in life. And that's very important for , for everybody. And I think that's one more of the purposes exchange students are to can figure out things is life by themselves. And that prepared me for the future challenges that I will have in life.

S1: Some of the cultural differences were surprisingly small , but still took a lot of time to get used to.

S2: For something as simple as smiling as strangers became a symbol of how kindness is expressed differently across cultures.

S3: The weirdest thing I adjusted to is like smiling to everybody.

S2: So would you say in in what ways? Like just it being a natural occurrence of people looking at you and smiling like it's very natural here? Yeah.

S3: Yeah. Uh , but in my country is not that usual. So I had some time to adjust to that , because maybe some people that first I was not smile at them because I didn't know that that's the culture they were. They might think I was mad or something , but no , it was just like I was not a just yet to the culture. But now I just , I find it like as a , as a nice thing first. I find it like a bit weird , but now I find a nice thing. Like it's a way that people spread kindness , so I like that.

S2: What part of.

S1: Yourself are you most protective of?

S3: I think the part of myself I am most protective of is like my peace of mind and my level of stress , because I generally think the the worst thing that can affect you in this life is your thoughts. So I'm trying to protect to to protect me of that. And I'm trying to keep positive and to. Yeah. To protect my peace of mind.

S2: What do you think younger you would think about your life now?

S3: I think he will be proud. Like he will be. He will be like very impressed. Like , if I was going to back in time and I would tell my younger self , I will go abroad for like a year without my family , and I will go to the United States and I will not believe myself. So I think I will be very proud and I will not believe myself. I was like a jerk in convincing my parents to to do that.

S2: Why do you think stories like yours matter?

S3: To give hope and brave and people to know what is the reality of an exchange program and what they what they expect and to have brave to not miss the opportunity that they can have only once in in life , and to experience not just a life , a year in the life , to experience a life in a year and a one , a very different life that you can live in only one year.

S1: But even while adapting to life here , there is still parts of himself that made him stand out.

S2: Over time , his accent stopped feeling like something awkward and became part of what made him unique.

S3: At first I wasn't sure if people will like my accent or not , but after I found out they didn't find it weird , they actually find me unique because of that.

S1: During his years in California , roots explored places across the southwest with other exchange students.

S2: But one of the places that stayed with him most was a place many people in California have never even visited themselves.

S3: I think a place that surprised me the most. It was Slab City , a place that is very unique. And it's not just unique in California. I think it's unique everywhere in the world because it's a community that go basically without basic human necessities like current water laws and stuff like that. And I was very impressed to to see all of that and to have the chance to experience and to talk with people there. They told me a lot of stories. They told me how they end up here and how they is their lifestyle.

S1: We ask whether this place feels like home now.

S3: Yes , for me , it feels like the second life is feel like I live. I lived in the two different worlds with two different families , with two like two different group of friends. You feel like I was just living another person life. And for me now , Imperial Valley is my second home. Thank you for having me and I hope with this podcast , more teenagers will want to take this step to be exchanged and to have the brave to step out , to go abroad and to learn. I want to say , if anybody want to take this step to contact their local Rotary Club. So yes , thank you for attention and it was a pleasure to do this podcast.

S2: When people talk about the Imperial Valley , they usually describe it through statistics , weather , or geography. They talk about agriculture , the desert , the border , the heat , the stories they drew to remind us that the valley is also something else. It is a place where people arrive carrying different languages , traditions and memories and visions of home.

S1: And sometimes the people seen this place for the first time. Help the rest of us see it differently too. Drew Goddard's eyes. The palm trees feel cinematic. The smiles from strangers feel unusual. Even the heat becomes unforgettable. Things that seem so ordinary to the people who grew up here suddenly feel unique again.

S2: His story is ultimately about change , about learning independence , about stepping into uncertainty , about carrying pieces from one home while slowly building another. And maybe that is something a lot of people in the Imperial Valley understand more than we realize.

S1: Because this valley has always been shaped by people who came from somewhere else. People searching for opportunity , connection , family , or simply a new beginning.

S2: From voices that via. This is. What are you doing here? Thank you for listening.

S1: What are you doing here?

S4: Featuring Quad Roots , hosted by Martinez and Sophia Ayala. Edited and produced by Doctor Thomas. Talking episode music by Spark and Sound Productions. Credit. Music by Eleanor Twilley. Technical and operational support provided by KPBS. Technical producer sound designer Adrian Villalobos , KPBS audio operations assistant Rebeca Chacon , and KPBS director and audio programming and operations Lisa Jane Morissette. This programming is partially made possible in part by the KPBS Explorer Content Fund.

