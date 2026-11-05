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Crime and Punishment in America

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 5, 2026 at 9:43 AM PST
Image from Richard Ross' photo series "Juvenile In Justice"
Richard Ross
/
PBS
Image from Richard Ross' photo series "Juvenile In Justice"

Premieres Monday - Thursday, Nov. 16-19, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT IN AMERICA tells the consequential story of criminal justice in America as it has never before been told - from the colonial era to today. This series explores arguments Americans have had over the problem of crime, the purpose of punishment and the meaning of justice for more than 250 years.

"Crime and Punishment in America," a new 4-part film directed by Lynn Novick, is the first documentary series to tell the story of criminal justice in America from the colonial era to today, and explores how for more than 250 years, Americans have wrestled with the problem of crime, the purpose of punishment and the meaning of justice. Executive produced by Ken Burns and Sam Pollard.

EPISODE GUIDE:

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Episode 1: “A House of Repentance” (Beginnings - 1880) airs Monday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Europeans bring their harsh laws to America, but some colonists, inspired by the Enlightenment, argue that brutal public punishments make “bad men worse” and look to a new way to mete out justice – the penitentiary.

Prisoners at dinner, Michigan City, Ind. 1907.
Library of Congress
Prisoners at dinner, Michigan City, Ind. 1907.

Episode 2: “The Criminal Type” (1880 - 1929) airs Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - A new generation of Progressives exposes the cruelty, corruption, and prejudice in the criminal justice system and sets about trying to improve prisons, reform police and make the nation fairer and more just.

N.Y. Police, Rogues' Gallery, July 1909
Library of Congress
/
PBS
N.Y. Police, Rogues' Gallery, July 1909

Episode 3: "Public Enemies (1929-1969) airs Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The exploits of gangsters like Al Capone and outlaws like John Dillinger fill the headlines, which makes them folk heroes in their own time and the FBI launches a public relations push to build support

Convicts and guard, Oglethorpe County, Georgia. May 1941.
Library of Congress
/
Library of Congress
Convicts working and a guard. Oglethorpe County, Georgia. May 1941.

for its “war on crime.”

Episode 4: "Tough On Crime (1970-Onward)" airs Thursday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. on KPBS on KPBS TV + Encore Thursday, Nov. 19 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Cities are struck with poverty, drug addiction and violent crime, and communities rally behind politicians who promote harsher laws and punishments. But as these policies play out, some Americans will question the true cost of the system.

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Cummins Prison Farm, Arkansas from the series Inside the Wire, 1972.
Bruce Jackson
/
PBS
Cummins Prison Farm, Arkansas from the series Inside the Wire, 1972.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

An unidentified, young woman stands behind the bars of a jail cell in Denver, Colorado. She wears a wool coat with a raised collar and two rings on her hands.
Denver Public Library
/
PBS
An unidentified, young woman stands behind the bars of a jail cell in Denver, Colorado. She wears a wool coat with a raised collar and two rings on her hands.

Credits: Directed by Lynn Novick. Executive produced by Ken Burns and Sam Pollard.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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