Premieres Monday - Thursday, Nov. 16-19, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT IN AMERICA tells the consequential story of criminal justice in America as it has never before been told - from the colonial era to today. This series explores arguments Americans have had over the problem of crime, the purpose of punishment and the meaning of justice for more than 250 years.

"Crime and Punishment in America," a new 4-part film directed by Lynn Novick, is the first documentary series to tell the story of criminal justice in America from the colonial era to today, and explores how for more than 250 years, Americans have wrestled with the problem of crime, the purpose of punishment and the meaning of justice. Executive produced by Ken Burns and Sam Pollard.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “A House of Repentance” (Beginnings - 1880) airs Monday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Europeans bring their harsh laws to America, but some colonists, inspired by the Enlightenment, argue that brutal public punishments make “bad men worse” and look to a new way to mete out justice – the penitentiary.

Library of Congress Prisoners at dinner, Michigan City, Ind. 1907.

Episode 2: “The Criminal Type” (1880 - 1929) airs Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - A new generation of Progressives exposes the cruelty, corruption, and prejudice in the criminal justice system and sets about trying to improve prisons, reform police and make the nation fairer and more just.

Library of Congress / PBS N.Y. Police, Rogues' Gallery, July 1909

Episode 3: "Public Enemies (1929-1969) airs Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The exploits of gangsters like Al Capone and outlaws like John Dillinger fill the headlines, which makes them folk heroes in their own time and the FBI launches a public relations push to build support

Library of Congress / Library of Congress Convicts working and a guard. Oglethorpe County, Georgia. May 1941.

for its “war on crime.”

Episode 4: "Tough On Crime (1970-Onward)" airs Thursday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. on KPBS on KPBS TV + Encore Thursday, Nov. 19 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Cities are struck with poverty, drug addiction and violent crime, and communities rally behind politicians who promote harsher laws and punishments. But as these policies play out, some Americans will question the true cost of the system.

Bruce Jackson / PBS Cummins Prison Farm, Arkansas from the series Inside the Wire, 1972.

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Denver Public Library / PBS An unidentified, young woman stands behind the bars of a jail cell in Denver, Colorado. She wears a wool coat with a raised collar and two rings on her hands.

Credits: Directed by Lynn Novick. Executive produced by Ken Burns and Sam Pollard.