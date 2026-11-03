Premieres Friday, Nov. 6, 2026 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Saturday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Jason Kelce hosts Jon Batiste and The U.S. Army Field Band in Salute to Service 2026: A Veterans Day Celebration. Celebrate our nation’s heroes through songs and stories of service in this music-filled special.

Jason Kelce hosts Jon Batiste and The U.S. Army Field Band in Salute to Service 2026: A Veterans Day Celebration. Celebrate our nation’s heroes through songs and stories of service in this music-filled special.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.