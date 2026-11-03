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Salute to Service 2026: A Veterans Day Celebration

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 3, 2026 at 4:32 PM PST
Jason Kelce and the U.S. Army Jazz Band
Staff Sgt. Raymond Maldonado
/
PBS
Jason Kelce and the U.S. Army Jazz Band

Premieres Friday, Nov. 6, 2026 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Saturday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Jason Kelce hosts Jon Batiste and The U.S. Army Field Band in Salute to Service 2026: A Veterans Day Celebration. Celebrate our nation’s heroes through songs and stories of service in this music-filled special.

Jason Kelce hosts Jon Batiste and The U.S. Army Field Band in Salute to Service 2026: A Veterans Day Celebration. Celebrate our nation’s heroes through songs and stories of service in this music-filled special.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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Soldiers from the Six-String Soldiers of the United States Army Field Band collaborate with musician Jon Batiste during a recording session at SUNY Purchase College in Westchester County, New York, May 11, 2026. The recording session supported a PBS production in recognition of Veterans Day and highlighted the Army Field Band’s mission to connect with Americans, honor veterans and inspire future generations through music and outreach.
U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Raymond Maldonado
/
PBS
Soldiers from the Six-String Soldiers of the United States Army Field Band collaborate with musician Jon Batiste during a recording session at SUNY Purchase College in Westchester County, New York, May 11, 2026. The recording session supported a PBS production in recognition of Veterans Day and highlighted the Army Field Band’s mission to connect with Americans, honor veterans and inspire future generations through music and outreach.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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