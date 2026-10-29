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Vote 2026: PBS News Election Special

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 29, 2026 at 12:21 PM PDT
Live special coverage of the 2026 midterm elections co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, with reporting from the PBS News team and public media reporters from around the country as well as its signature election night analysis.

Watch Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026 beginning at 5 p.m. on KPBS TV

Live special coverage of the 2026 midterm elections co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, with reporting from the PBS News team and public media reporters from around the country as well as its signature election night analysis.

Plus live local results and analysis from the KPBS News team throughout the night begins at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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