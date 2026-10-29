Vote 2026: PBS News Election Special

Watch Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026 beginning at 5 p.m. on KPBS TV

Live special coverage of the 2026 midterm elections co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, with reporting from the PBS News team and public media reporters from around the country as well as its signature election night analysis.

Plus live local results and analysis from the KPBS News team throughout the night begins at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Still need to vote? Visit the KPBS Voter Hub.

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