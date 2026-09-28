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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidates for County Treasurer-Tax Collector

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Published April 29, 2026 at 2:30 PM PDT
Updated September 28, 2026 at 11:40 PM PDT

What does a Treasurer-Tax Collector do?

The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector (SDTTC) is an elected official responsible for collecting over $9.1 billion in annual property taxes from nearly 1 million parcels, managing a $10–$19 billion investment pool for local agencies, and collecting transient occupancy taxes. The office acts as the county's banker, ensuring revenue is collected, invested, and distributed to fund local schools, cities, and special districts.

What does a Treasurer-Tax Collector get paid?

The annual salary, according to the County of San Diego, is $278,382.

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The candidates

Larry Cohen in an undated photo.
Larry Cohen in an undated photo.

Larry Cohen

Party: Democratic

Professional background: Cohen was appointed by the Democratic majority on the county Board of Supervisors to serve as the interim Treasurer/Tax Collector. His public sector experience includes serving as Chief of Staff to Congressman Juan Vargas. In the private sector, he was a biotechnology executive at MilliporeSigma. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from UC San Diego and an MBA from Strayer University.

Top three goals for the office:
  • Protecting taxpayer dollars through strong financial management, accountability, and results—not ideology
  • Modernizing tax payment systems to make it easier, faster, and more efficient for residents to pay and interact with my office
  • Protecting homeowners and seniors, including expanding support for those facing financial hardship and preventing scams

Shirley Nakawatase


Shirley Nakawatase


Shirley Nakawatase

Party: Republican 

Professional background: Nakawatase told KPBS, “I am the only financial professional running for this office.” She is a Certified Public Accountant who founded Nakawatase & Co, CPAs, currently known as HNK CPAs in Imperial Beach and El Cajon. She is Treasurer for the San Diego County Capital Asset Leasing Corporation.

Top three goals for the office:
  • Streamline services and improve outreach to San Diego families and businesses
  • Prudent management of county funds
  • Promote financial literacy 

Tags

Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
John Carroll
John Carroll is a general assignment reporter and anchor at KPBS. He loves coming up with story ideas that are not being covered elsewhere, but he’s also ready to cover the breaking news of the day.
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A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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