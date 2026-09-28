Meet the candidates for County Treasurer-Tax Collector

What does a Treasurer-Tax Collector do?
The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector (SDTTC) is an elected official responsible for collecting over $9.1 billion in annual property taxes from nearly 1 million parcels, managing a $10–$19 billion investment pool for local agencies, and collecting transient occupancy taxes. The office acts as the county's banker, ensuring revenue is collected, invested, and distributed to fund local schools, cities, and special districts.
What does a Treasurer-Tax Collector get paid?
The annual salary, according to the County of San Diego, is $278,382.
The candidates
Larry Cohen
Professional background: Cohen was appointed by the Democratic majority on the county Board of Supervisors to serve as the interim Treasurer/Tax Collector. His public sector experience includes serving as Chief of Staff to Congressman Juan Vargas. In the private sector, he was a biotechnology executive at MilliporeSigma. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from UC San Diego and an MBA from Strayer University.
Top three goals for the office:
- Protecting taxpayer dollars through strong financial management, accountability, and results—not ideology
- Modernizing tax payment systems to make it easier, faster, and more efficient for residents to pay and interact with my office
- Protecting homeowners and seniors, including expanding support for those facing financial hardship and preventing scams
- San Diego Democratic Party
- Service Employees International Union Local 221 (SEIU 221)
- Congressmembers Juan Vargas, Mike Levin, and Scott Peters
- County Supervisors Paloma Aguirre, Terra Lawson-Remer, and Monica Montgomery Steppe
- Sheriff Kelly Martinez and The Deputy Sheriffs Association
- San Diego Association of Realtors
- The San Diego Downtown Partnership
💡Some of the campaign funds may include rollover money from previous campaigns.
Top donor: $93,450 came from the San Diego Democratic Party
Some campaign reports were not available when this explainer was written. However, you can track the most recent filings yourself through the San Diego County Campaign Disclosure portal.
💡 How to find the data:
- Visit the portal and select "Search by ballot item" on the left column menu
- Select "Election Type: Primary" and "Election Date: 6/2/2026." Use the "Ballot Item" dropdown to select the specific race you are interested in (e.g., Board of Supervisors District 4).
- Click on a campaign to see filings.
- Find the most recent Form 460. Make sure it's not from years prior to 2025.
- Pay close attention to the "Statement covers period" dates at the top of the form you want the latest available time period.
- Check Line 5, Column B on the Summary Page to see the "Calendar Year to Date" total. This automatically combines the contribution amounts from previous months.
- Go to Schedule A to see donor names and other details
- Protecting San Diego County’s financial stability.
- Maintaining efficient, high-performing 99% tax collection rate to ensure stable funding for essential public services.
- Modernizing outdated systems, including completing the County’s IPTS upgrade to bring the office fully into the 21st century.
- Protecting seniors and vulnerable residents from scams.
- Helping homeowners stay in their homes.
Shirley Nakawatase
Professional background: Nakawatase told KPBS, “I am the only financial professional running for this office.” She is a Certified Public Accountant who founded Nakawatase & Co, CPAs, currently known as HNK CPAs in Imperial Beach and El Cajon. She is Treasurer for the San Diego County Capital Asset Leasing Corporation.
Top three goals for the office:
- Streamline services and improve outreach to San Diego families and businesses
- Prudent management of county funds
- Promote financial literacy
- Republican Party of San Diego
- Reform California
- Republican National Hispanic Association
💡Some of the campaign funds may include rollover money from previous campaigns.
Top donor: $42,259.95 was lent to the campaign by the candidate
Some campaign reports were not available when this explainer was written. However, you can track the most recent filings yourself through the San Diego County Campaign Disclosure portal.
💡 How to find the data:
- Visit the portal and select "Search by ballot item" on the left column menu
- Select "Election Type: Primary" and "Election Date: 6/2/2026." Use the "Ballot Item" dropdown to select the specific race you are interested in (e.g., Board of Supervisors District 4).
- Click on a campaign to see filings.
- Find the most recent Form 460. Make sure it's not from years prior to 2025.
- Pay close attention to the "Statement covers period" dates at the top of the form you want the latest available time period.
- Check Line 5, Column B on the Summary Page to see the "Calendar Year to Date" total. This automatically combines the contribution amounts from previous months.
- Go to Schedule A to see donor names and other details
- Looking down the line with rising expenses, slowing of the economy with companies leaving California, how do we continue to safeguard the assets?
- Customer service is dismal at best with telephone hold times and inability to service taxpayers quickly.
- Efficient, Transparent Tax Collection
- Prudent Fund Management
- Community-Focused Leadership