Guatemalan man who died inside Otay Mesa Detention Center was misidentified by ICE

The County of San Diego has now confirmed that the full legal name of the individual who died inside the Otay Mesa Detention Center on Oct. 24 is not the name originally released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE released a statement Tuesday on the death of a man who died in their custody last weekend.

It said in part, that the man who died was “Roberto Jimenez Gutierrez,” a 43-year-old from Guatemala.

His extended family members said on Wednesday morning his age and country of origin are correct, but insisted that's not his name.

“There is his name, Guillermo Pascual,” said his 22-year-old niece in Spanish.

KPBS spoke exclusively to her and a 24-year old nephew of the man at their home in San Diego County.

They did not want to be identified due to fear of retribution.

The relatives said their uncle’s full name is Guillermo Pascual Vergansa. That name was written out on an ofrenda, or altar, in their backyard.

They set it up in his honor for Día De Muertos. It had flowers, candles and his photo among other items.

“Well, we set this up — what for? To help him rest in peace, that’s why. So that he doesn’t get lost along the way. We also need to pray for him — for what happened, for the circumstances of his death,” the nephew said.

Jacob Aere / KPBS An ofrenda for Guillermo Pascual Vergansa is set up in the backyard of his family's home, Oct. 28, 2026.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, county of San Diego spokesperson Chuck Westerheide, Jr. confirmed that the full legal name of the individual who died in the detention center on Oct. 24 is in fact, Guillermo Pascual Verganza. Verganza is officially listed with a "z" as opposed to "s," like the family had explained to KPBS.

ICE previously identified their uncle as Jimenez Gutierrez, and said he had a criminal history including a wide variety of offenses like “selling liquor to a minor" and "arrests for battery against a spouse, violation of a court order, child abuse, disorderly conduct, providing false identification to a peace officer and being under the influence of drugs.”

The family insists these charges are not true.

“He’s not a criminal. Well, no, he’s just not capable of doing things like that,” the nephew said in Spanish. “It's a lie. Yes, it’s a lie.”

ICE arrested the man Oct 9. during enforcement operations in Escondido. That interaction was captured on video by a community activist.

In the video, the man identifies himself as "Roberto." The nephew said he’s unsure of exactly why his uncle did that.

Immigration agents detained him and transferred him to Otay Mesa Detention Center.

Just over two weeks later, on the morning of Oct. 24, ICE said facility staff found the man unresponsive in his cell.

He was pronounced deceased about an hour later.

“We really want to know how it happened — how things went down — but they haven’t said yet,” the nephew said.

According to ICE’s own reports, 29 people died in custody nationwide this year.

ICE said the man’s death is under investigation. They did not respond to KPBS’ specific questions on the individual’s identity in time for publication.

County officials said the Department of the Medical Examiner performed an autopsy Monday. Those results have not been released.