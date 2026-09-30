Your guide to 2026 General Election endorsements

This guide only includes endorsements for candidates appearing on the November ballot. Please note that some organizations and political parties do not issue endorsements for every race or ballot measure.
What is a political endorsement?
Political endorsements are when people or organizations publicly express support for a candidate. Endorsements most often come from political parties, other politicians, public figures, union representatives, publications and nonprofits.
Source: League of Women Voters
Why do endorsements matter?
Endorsements mark the approval of a candidate, who they are and what they stand for. Endorsements are often only given after thorough vetting and fact checking. They also provide voters with a way to quickly check whether organizations they value support a candidate. Endorsements directly influence voting and a party endorsement can be a huge boost to a candidate.
Source: League of Women Voters
Green Party of San Diego County
This party follows the "Left Unity Slate," which represents a formal coalition between the Peace and Freedom Party and the Green Party of California. The following candidates are listed in the coalition website:
El Cajon
Mayor: Alexander Kraft
Source: Green Party of San Diego County
Peace and Freedom Party
This party follows the "Left Unity Slate," which represents a formal coalition between the Peace and Freedom Party and the Green Party of California. KPBS reached out to the party to request a list of local endorsements; we did not get a response in time for publication.
El Cajon
Mayor: Alexander Kraft
Source: Left Unity Slate 2026
Republican Party of San Diego County
Proposition 2: Save for California's Future Act (Rainy Day Fund / Budget Reserve) — NO
Proposition 3: The California Children's Education and Health Care Protection Act — NO
Proposition 4: Public Campaign Finance CA Fair Elections Act — NO
Proposition 5: Elections: Recall of State Officers — NO
Proposition 37: Middle-Class Homeownership and Family Home Construction Act — NEUTRAL
Proposition 38: Immunology and Immunotherapy Medical Research Initiative — YES
Proposition 39: California Voter ID Initiative — YES
Proposition 40: 2026 Billionaire Tax Act — NO
Proposition 41: California Governmental Efficiency Improvement Act — YES
Proposition 42: Retirement and Personal Savings Protection Act — YES
Proposition 43: Local Taxpayer Protection Act to Save Proposition 13 — YES
Proposition 44: Clinic Funding Accountability and Transparency Act — NO
Proposition 45: Building An Affordable California Act — YES
Lieutenant Governor: Gloria Romero
Attorney General: Michael Gates
Secretary of State: Don Wagner
Treasurer: Jennifer Hawks
Controller: Herb Morgan
Superintendent of Public Instruction: Sonja Shaw
Board of Equalization, District 4: Denis Bilodeau
U.S. Rep., District 49: Armen Kurdian
U.S. Rep., District 50: Steve Cohen
U.S. Rep., District 51: Ricardo Cabrera
U.S. Rep., District 52: None endorsed
District 32: Kelly Seyarto
District 38: Laura Bassett
District 40: Kristie Bruce-Lane
District 75: Carl DeMaio
District 76: Carrie S. Espinoza Villanueva
District 77: Trinity Hannaway
District 78: Payton Galvez
District 79: Andrew Lawson
District 80: Alejandro Galicia
Board of Supervisors, District 5: Rebecca Jones
Assessor/Recorder/Clerk: Jordan Marks
Treasurer–Tax Collector: Shirley Nakawatase
County Board of Education District 3: Cory Brown
|City
|Candidate / seat
|
Carlsbad
|
Mayor: Keith Blackburn
City Treasurer: Thomas Krouse
City Council District 1: Melanie Burkholder
|
Chula Vista
|
Mayor: John McCann
City Council District 1: Greg Martinez
City Council District 2: Angelica Martinez
|
Coronado
|
City Council: Kelly Purvis
City Council: Ricky Hoyt
|
El Cajon
|
Mayor: Bill Wells
City Council District 1: Chuck Kaye
|
Escondido
|
Mayor: Dane White
Council District 1: Tanner Horsley
Council District 2: Joe Garcia
|
Imperial Beach
|
City Council District 1: Carol Seabury
City Council District 3: Mariko Nakawatase
|
La Mesa
|
Mayor: Laura Lothian
Treasurer: William Lee Exeter
|
Oceanside
|
City Council District 1: Michael A. Cline
City Council District 2: Richard Robinson
|
Poway
|
Mayor: Steve Vaus
City Council District 1: Chris Pikus
City Council District 3: Peter De Hoff
|
San Diego
|
City Council District 6: Mark Powell
|
San Marcos
|
Mayor: Mike Sannella
City Council District 1: Thomas Gabriele
City Council District 2: Lindsey Smith
|
Santee
|
City Council District 1: Rob McNelis
|
Vista
|
City Council District 1: Frank Nunez
|School district
|Candidate / seat
|
Alpine Union School
|
Angela May
Glenn Dickie
Eric Wray
|
Bonsall Unified School
|
Trustee Area B: Michael Gaddis
|
Cajon Valley Union School
|
Trustee Area 1: Anthony Carnevale
Trustee Area 2: Dana Covell
Trustee Area 3: Emily Schworm
|
Carlsbad Unified School
|
Trustee Area 1: Amber Martinez
Trustee Area 4: Gretchen Vurbeff
Trustee Area 5: Joel Gutierrez
|
Chula Vista Elementary School
|
District 3: Delia Dominguez Cervantes
Board: Norma Toothman
|
Del Mar Union School
|
Stephen Cochrane
|
Escondido Union High School
|
Trustee Area 2: Joe Hinrichs
Trustee Area 5: David Vincent
|
Escondido Union School
|
Trustee Area 2: Christopher Ranglas
Trustee Area 4: Zesty Harper
Trustee Area 5: Frank Huston
|
Grossmont Union High School
|
Trustee Area 3: Dr. Gary Woods
Trustee Area 4: Charissa "Chrissy" McCullough
Trustee Area 5: Jim Kelly
|
Grossmont Cuyamaca Community College
|
Trustee Area 5: Rosangela Cribbs
|
Lakeside Union School District
|
Trustee Area 1: Andrew Hayes
Trustee Area 5: Ron Kasper
Trustee Area 4: Jim Bennett
|
La Mesa Spring Valley School
|
Seat 2: Myriam S. Moody
|
Oceanside Unified School
|
Trustee Area 3: Nicole Watson
Trustee Area 4: Jason Bethurum
|
Palomar Community College
|
Trustee Area 5: Michelle Moore
|
Poway Unified School
|
Area D: Daniela Darling
Area C: Jason Bennett
Area B: Brett Davis
|
Ramona Unified School District
|
Area 1: Maya Phillips
Area 2: Dan Summers
Area 5: Rodger Dohm
|
Rancho Santa Fe School
|
Jee Manghani
|
San Dieguito Union High School District
|
Area 3: Summer Boger
Area 5: Ginny Merrifield
|
San Marcos Unified
|
Trustee Area E: Derrick Davis
|
Santee School Board
|
Seat 1: Cindy Petretta
Seat 3: Dustin Burns
Seat: 5: Steven Dobesh
|
South Bay Union
|
District 1: Erika Lowery
District 4: Manuel Esparza
|
Vista Unified School
|
Trustee Area 3: Jon Moffat
|Special district
|Candidate / seat
|
Lakeside Water
|
District 2: Pete Jenkins
District 3: Frank Hilliker
|
Olivenhain Municipal Water
|
District 1: Ebin Lanfried
District 4: Matthew Hahn
|
Otay Water
|
District D3: Gary Croucher
|
Padre Dam Board Member
|
Area 5: Rocky Qualin
|
Padre Dam Municipal Water
|
D1: Brian Fordyce
D3: Bill Pommering
|
Rainbow Municipal Water District
|
Division 3: Greg Irvine
|
Alpine Fire Board
|
Barron Willis
|
North County Fire Protection
|
District 2: Cole Marting
|
Grossmont Healthcare
|
Zone 2: Randolph S Lenac
Zone 4: Maggie T Watkins
|
Palomar Health
|
Board: Hon. Laurie Edwards-Tate
Board: John Clark
|
Tri-City Health Care
|
District 2: Jerome Kern
|
Fallbrook Public Planning Group
|
Jonathan Smith
|
Lakeside Community Planning Group
|
Oleksandra Reva
Ashley Carnevale
|
Sweetwater Planning Group
|
Craig Allen
Lori Noe
Daniel Burow
Donna Hodge
Susan Heavilin
Carri Jo Fernandez
Measure B — SD County Health & Safety Act: NO
Measure C — City of Solana Beach TOT: NO
Measure G — Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District property tax increase: NO
Measure H — Jamul-Dulzura Union School District property tax increase: NO
Measure J — Julian Union High School District property tax increase: NO
Measure K — Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Property tax increase: NO
Measure L — Mountain Empire Unified School District property tax increase: NUETRAL
Measure M — San Diego Unified School District property tax increase: NO
Measure N — Vista Unified School District property tax increase: NO
Measure P — Ramona Municipal Water District modernization of project approval rules: YES
Measure Q — Harris Annex PRD Zone No. 9B property tax increase: NO
Measure S — City of Oceanside sales tax increase: NO
Measure T — Pala Mesa Zone A PRD Zone 13A property tax increase: NO
Measure Y — City of Santee sales tax increase: NO
Measure AA — La Mesa-Spring Valley School District property tax increase: NO
Measure BB — Santee School District property tax increase: NO
Source: The Republican Party of San Diego County, California Republican Party
San Diego County Democratic Party
Proposition 2: Save for California's Future Act (Rainy Day Fund / Budget Reserve) — YES
Proposition 3: The California Children's Education and Health Care Protection Act — YES
Proposition 4: Public Campaign Finance CA Fair Elections Act — YES
Proposition 5: Elections: Recall of State Officers — YES
Proposition 37: Middle-Class Homeownership and Family Home Construction Act — YES
Proposition 38: Immunology and Immunotherapy Medical Research Initiative — YES
Proposition 39: California Voter ID Initiative — NO
Proposition 40: 2026 Billionaire Tax Act — YES
Proposition 41: California Governmental Efficiency Improvement Act — NO
Proposition 42: Retirement and Personal Savings Protection Act — NO
Proposition 43: Local Taxpayer Protection Act to Save Proposition 13 — NO
Proposition 44: Clinic Funding Accountability and Transparency Act — NO
Proposition 45: Building An Affordable California Act — NO
Lieutenant Governor: Fiona Ma
Secretary of State: Shirley Weber
Controller: Malia Cohen
Attorney General: Rob Bonta
Insurance Commissioner: Ben Allen, Jane Kim
Superintendent of Public Instruction: Richard Barrera
Board of Equalization, District 4: Tom Umberg
U.S. Rep., District 49: Mike Levin
U.S. Rep., District 50: Scott Peters
U.S. Rep., District 51: Sara Jacobs
U.S. Rep., District 52: Juan Vargas
State Senate, District 38: Catherine Blakespear
State Senate, District 40: Mara Elliott
District 75: Gerald Boursiquot
District 76: Darshana Patel
District 77: Tasha Boerner
District 78: Chris Ward
District 79: LaShae Sharp-Collins
District 80: David Alvarez
Board of Supervisors, District 5: Kyle Krahel
Treasurer–Tax Collector: Larry Cohen
County Board of Education, District 3: Alicia Muñoz
County Board of Education, District 5: Rick Shea
|City
|Candidate / seat
|
Carlsbad
|
Mayor: Eric Nixon
City Council, District 1: Nate Larson
City Council, District 3: Priya Bhat-Patel
Treasurer: Christian Peacox
|
Chula Vista
|
Mayor: Francisco Tamayo
City Council District 1: Carolina Chavez
City Council District 2: Jose Preciado
City Attorney: Marco Verdugo
|
Coronado
|
City Council (seats, at large): Rebecca King
|
Del Mar
|
City Council (2 seats, at large): Meghan Spieker, Jas Grewal
|
El Cajon
|
City Council District 1: Patrick Grillot
|
Encinitas
|
Mayor: Rimga Viskanta
City Council, District 3: Arielle Golden
City Council, District 4: Brad Lefkowits
|
Escondido
|
Mayor: Elias Velazquez
City Council, District 1: Vanessa Valenzuela
City Council, District 2: Anthony DiMartino
|
Imperial Beach
|
Mayor: Matthew Leyba-Gonzalez
City Council, District 1: Jose Lopez Eguino
|
La Mesa
|
Mayor: Patricia Dillard
City Council (2 seats, at large): Moana Alo, Amanda- Dawn Natalia
Treasurer: Emmett Stewart
|
Lemon Grove
|
City Council (2 seats, at large): Krystle Johnson, Joe Smith
City Council (1 seat, short-term): Jennifer Mendoza
|
National City
|
Mayor: Jose Rodriguez
City Council, District 1: Cindy Lopez, Luz Molina
City Council, District 3: Ditas Yamane
|
Oceanside
|
City Council, District 1: Eric Joyce
City Council, District 2: Emily Gonzales
|
Poway
|
Mayor: Dellena Olps
|
San Diego
|
City Council District 2: Nicole Crosby
City Council District 4: Henry Foster III
City Council District 6: Kent Lee
City Council District 8: Antonio Martinez
|
San Marcos
|
Mayor: Sharon Jenkins
City Council, District 2: Justin Matsushita
|
Santee
|
City Council, District 1: Matthew Rascon
|
Solana Beach
|
City Council, District 2: Kristi Becker
City Council, District 4: Jenna Dellamano
|
Vista
|
Mayor: Kenneth Zuniga
City Council, District 1: Corinna Contreras
City Council, District 4: Dan O'Donnell
Measure B — San Diego County sales tax increase: YES
Measure C — City of Solana Beach TOT: NO POSITION
Measure D: City of Coronado multi-family housing height limit measure: YES
Measure E: Lemon Grove Bird Rescue-Only Sales Measure: YES
Measure G — Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District property tax increase: YES
Measure H — Jamul-Dulzura Union School District property tax increase: NO POSITION
Measure J — Julian Union High School District property tax increase: NO POSITION
Measure K — Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Property tax increase: YES
Measure L — Mountain Empire Unified School District property tax increase: NO POSITION
Measure M — San Diego Unified School District property tax increase: YES
Measure N — Vista Unified School District property tax increase: YES
Measure P — Ramona Municipal Water District modernization of project approval rules: NO POSITION
Measure Q — Harris Annex PRD Zone No. 9B property tax increase: NO POSITION
Measure R: Oceanside prevailing wage and fair compensation measure: YES
Measure S — City of Oceanside sales tax increase: YES
Measure T — Pala Mesa Zone A PRD Zone 13A property tax increase: YES
Measure Y — City of Santee sales tax increase: NO POSITION
Measure AA — La Mesa-Spring Valley School District property tax increase: YES
Measure BB — Santee School District property tax increase: NO POSITION
|Education board
|Candidate / seat
|
Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College Board
|
Area 1: Cindy Page
Area 2: Debbie Justeson
Area 5: Mary Gwin
|
Mira Costa Community College Board
|
Area 1: Anna Pedroza
Area 2: Rick Cassar
Area 6: Joey Aszterbaum
Area 7: Heather Conklin
|
Palomar Community College District
|
Area 1: Judy Patacsil
Area 5: Jennifer Jeffries
|
San Diego Community College Board
|
District A: Maria Nieto Senour
District C: Craig Milgrim
District E: Geysil Arroyo
|
Southwestern Community College Board
|
Area 1: Robert Moreno
Area 4: Aimee Cuellar-Martinez
Area 5: Don Dumas
|
Bonsall Unified School Board
|
Area A: Rachael Dombrowski
|
Borrego Springs Unified School Board
|
Two at-large seats: Esmeralda Lopez Garcia
|
Carlsbad Unified School Board
|
Area 1: Michele Ward
Area 4: Tracey Perrault
Area 5: Chris Waidelich
|
Chula Vista Elementary School Board (at-large)
|
Seat 1: Jessica Castillo Tolston, Debra McLaren
Seat 3: Leticia Segura
Seat 5: Janette Gomez-Lamadrid
|
Coronado Unified School Board
|
Three seats, at-large: Alexia Palacios-Peters, Mal Sandie
|
Del Mar Union School Board
|
Three seats, at-large: Douglas Rafner, Alan Kholos, Katherine Fitzpatrick
|
Encinitas Union School Board
|
Three seats, at-large: Jillian Cocayne, Christine Hargrave, Bill Shen
|
Escondido Union School Board
|
Area 2: Elizabeth Shulok
Area 5: Bonnie Wagner
|
Escondido Union High School Board
|
Area 1: Nina Haines
Area 2: Rafaela Cervantes
Area 5: Georgine Tomasi
|
Fallbrook Union Elementary School Board
|
Area 4: Anabel Canseco
|
Fallbrook Union High School Board
|
Area 1: Tauna Rodarte
Area 3: Karen Weisberger
|
Grossmont Union High School Board
|
Area 3: Jenee Littrell
Area 4: Steve Mull
Area 5: Pete Mergens
|
Jamul-Dulzura Union School Board
|
Area 3: Wadad Dubbelday
|
Julian Union School Board
|
Three seats, at-large: Stacy Cosson
|
La Mesa Spring Valley School Board
|
Area 1: Rebecca Tweedle
Area 2: Jennifer Littig
Area 3: Brianna Coston
|
Lemon Grove School Board
|
Three seats, at-large: Javier Ayala, Jasmin Smith, Sarina Tortoriello
|
National School District Board
|
Area C: Barbara Avalos
|
Oceanside Unified School Board
|
Area 1: Nancy Licona
Area 3: Joseph Allen Pearson
Area 4: Raquel Alvarez
|
Poway Unified School Board
|
Area B: Kym Sosnowski
Area C: Heather Plotzke
Area D: Michelle O'Connor Ratcliff
|
Ramona Unified School Board
|
Area 1: Shelzea Zamora
Area 2: William Adelson
|
San Diego Unified School Board
|
District B: Shana Hazan
District C: Hayden Gore
|
San Dieguito Union High School Board
|
Area 1: Amy Flicker
Area 3: Helen Doyle
Area 5: Justin Moodie
|
San Marcos Unified School Board
|
Area C: Andres Ramos Martin
Area E: Christine Baker
|
Santee School Board
|
Seat 5: Uday Sinha
|
San Ysidro School Board
|
Three seats, at-large: Irene Lopez, Zenaida Rosario, Martin Arias
|
Solana Beach School Board
|
Area 1: Debra Schade
Area 3: Katherine Süel
Area 4: Gaylin Allbaugh
|
South Bay Union School Board
|
Area 1: Kelly Leiker
|
Sweetwater Union High School Board
|
Area 1: Maria Betancourt-Castaneda, Fermin Jiminez
Area 3: Elva Lopez-Zepeda
Area 5: Marti Emerald
|
Vallecitos School Board
|
Area 3: Martin Kurland
|
Valley Center-Pauma Unified School Board
|
Area 4: Lisa Nordstrom
|
Vista Unified School Board
|
Area 2: Rena Marrocco
Area 3: Martha Alvarado
|Special district
|Candidate / seat
|Water boards
|
Borrego Water District
|
Three seats, at-large: Kathy Dice, Dave Duncan, Gina Moran
|
Helix Water District
|
Division 2: Andrea Beth Damsky
Division 4: Liliana Soriano Garista
|
Otay Water District
|
Division 1: Francisco X. Rivera
|
Padre Dam Municipal Water District
|
Division 1: Bill Woods
|
Ramona Municipal Water District
|
Division 2: John Stevenson
|
Rincon Del Diablo Water District
|
Division 3: Abel Martinez
|
South Bay Water District
|
Division 1: Steve Castaneda
Division 4: Hector Martinez
|
Vallecitos Water District
|
Division 5: Tanis Brown
|
Valley Center Municipal Water District
|
Division 2: Tasha Ardalan
|Fire Boards
|
Deer Springs Fire Protection District
|
Three seats, at-large: Carl Atwood, David Leatherberry
|
North County Fire Protection District
|
Division 2: Chris Shaw
Division 3: Bob Atkins
Division 5 (short-term): Mike Reardon
|Healthcare boards
|
Fallbrook Regional Health District
|
Zone 1: Anne Atkins
Zone 3: Cindy Acosta
Zone 5: Stephanie Becket
|
Grossmont Healthcare District
|
Division 2: Jennifer Morrissey
Division 4: Claudia Rempel
|
Palomar Healthcare District
|
Division 7: Linda Greer
|
Tri-City Healthcare District
|
Zone 2: Kayla Lauriano
|Planning group / district
|Candidate / seat
|
Fallbrook Community Planning Group
|
Seven seats, at large: Emily Stadnik
|
Harbison Canyon Community Planning Group
|
Two seats: David Geiger
|
Jacumba Community Services District
|
Three seats, at large: Sam McMannus
|
Jamul-Dulzura Community Planning District
|
Seven seats, at large: Kevin J. May
|
Morro Hills Community Services District
|
Two seats, at large: Kerry Fisherkeller
|
Potrero Community Planning Group
|
Five seats, at large: Jan Hedlun
|
Rainbow Community Planning
|
Five seats, at large: Michele Dahl, Frederick Rasp, Lynne Malinowski, Martin Kurland
|
Ramona Community Planing Group
|
Seven seats, at large: Kristi Mansolf, Bill Adelson, Lisa Garcia
|
Spring Valley Community Planning Group
|
Seven seats, at large: Chris Pearson, Angelica Camargo, Ricardo Camargo, Malcolm Gettmann, Cicely Suarez
|
Sweetwater Community Planning Group (seven seats)
|
Harriet Taylor, John Taylor
|
Valley De Oro Community Planning Group
|
Seven seats, at large: Jay Steiger, Daniel Conway
|
Valley Center Community Planning Group
|
Seven seats, at large: Lisa H. Adams, Mordi Iheme, Andrew Noll
San Diego Libertarian Party
The candidates listed on the San Diego Libertarian Party endorsements page are not on the November ballot.
Grassroots organizations
Local grassroots organizations with political affiliations who are independent of political parties also share endorsements.
Proposition 2: Save for California's Future Act (Rainy Day Fund / Budget Reserve) — YES
Proposition 3: The California Children's Education and Health Care Protection Act — YES
Proposition 4: Public Campaign Finance CA Fair Elections Act — YES
Proposition 5: Elections: Recall of State Officers — YES
Proposition 37: Middle-Class Homeownership and Family Home Construction Act — YES
Proposition 38: Immunology and Immunotherapy Medical Research Initiative — YES
Proposition 39: California Voter ID Initiative — NO
Proposition 40: 2026 Billionaire Tax Act — YES
Proposition 41: California Governmental Efficiency Improvement Act — NO
Proposition 42: Retirement and Personal Savings Protection Act — NO
Proposition 43: Local Taxpayer Protection Act to Save Proposition 13 — NO
Proposition 44: Clinic Funding Accountability and Transparency Act — NO
Proposition 45: Building An Affordable California Act — YES
Source: Basic Needs Coalition
Vista, Mayor: Kenneth Zuniga
Proposition 40 — YES
Source: Democratic Socialists of San Diego
Proposition 2: Save for California's Future Act (Rainy Day Fund / Budget Reserve) — NO
Proposition 3: The California Children's Education and Health Care Protection Act — NO
Proposition 4: Public Campaign Finance CA Fair Elections Act — NO
Proposition 5: Elections: Recall of State Officers — NO
Proposition 37: Middle-Class Homeownership and Family Home Construction Act — NO
Proposition 38: Immunology and Immunotherapy Medical Research Initiative — YES
Proposition 39: California Voter ID Initiative — YES
Proposition 40: 2026 Billionaire Tax Act — NO
Proposition 41: California Governmental Efficiency Improvement Act — YES
Proposition 42: Retirement and Personal Savings Protection Act — YES
Proposition 43: Local Taxpayer Protection Act to Save Proposition 13 — YES
Proposition 44: Clinic Funding Accountability and Transparency Act — NO
Proposition 45: Building An Affordable California Act — YES
Lieutenant Governor: Gloria Romero
Attorney General: Michael Gates
Secretary of State: Don Wagner
Treasurer: Jennifer Hawks
Controller: Herb Morgan
Superintendent of Public Instruction: Sonja Shaw
Board of Equalization, District 4: Denis Bilodeau
U.S. Rep., District 50: Steve Cohen
U.S. Rep., District 51: Ricardo Cabrera
U.S. Rep., District 52: No endorsement
District 32: Kelly Seyarto
District 38: Laura Bassett
District 40: Kristie Bruce-Lane
District 75: Carl DeMaio
District 76: Carrie Villanueva Espinoza
District 77: Trinity Hannaway
District 78: Payton Galvez
District 79: Andrew Lawson
District 80: Alejandro Galicia
Board of Supervisors, District 5: Rebecca Jones
Treasurer–Tax Collector: Shirley Nakawatase
County Clerk: No endorsement
County Board of Education, District 3: Cory Brown
County Board of Education, District 5: Bianca Ragonesi-Lasche
|City
|Candidate / seat
|
Carlsbad
|
Mayor: Keith Blackburn
Council District 1: Melanie Burkholder
City Clerk: Sherry Freisinger
City Treasurer: Thomas Krouse
|
Chula Vista
|
Mayor: John McCann
City Council District 1: Greg Martinez
City Council District 2: Angelica Martinez
|
Coronado
|
City Council: Kelly Purvis
City Council: Ricky Hoyt
|
Del Mar
|
City Council: Jeffrey Sturgis
|
El Cajon
|
Mayor: Bill Wells
City Council District 1: Chuck Kaye
|
Encinitas
|
Council District 3: Ed Sprague
Council District 4: Marco San Antonio
|
Escondido
|
Mayor: Dane White
Council District 1: Tanner Horsley
Council District 2: Joe Garcia
|
Imperial Beach
|
Mayor: Mich McKay
City Council District 1: Carol Seabury (Not listed as a candidate.)
City Council District 3: Mariko Nakawatase
|
La Mesa
|
Mayor: Laura Lothian
Treasurer: William "Bill" Exeter
|
National City
|
Mayor: Marcus Bush
|
Oceanside
|
City Council District 1: Michael A. Cline
City Council District 2: Richard (Rick) Robinson
|
Poway
|
Mayor: Steve Vaus
City Council District 1: Chris Pikus
City Council District 3: Peter De Hoff
|
San Diego
|
Council District 2: Richard Bailey
Council District 6: Mark Powell
|
San Marcos
|
Mayor: Mike Sannella
City Council District 1: Thomas Gabriele
City Council District 2: Lindsey Smith
|
Santee
|
Council District 2: Ronn Hall
|
Vista
|
Mayor: Joe Green
Council District 1: Frank Nunez
|School district
|Candidate / seat
|
Alpine Union School District
|
Three seats, at large: Eric Wray, Glenn Dickie, Angela May
|
Bonsall Unified School District
|
Trustee Area B: Michael Gaddis
Trustee Area D: Roger Merchat
|
Cajon Valley Union School District
|
Trustee Area 1: Anthony Carnevale
Trustee Area 2: Dana Covell
Trustee Area 3: Lily Emily Schworm
|
Carlsbad Unified School District
|
Trustee Area 1: Amber Martinez
Trustee Area 4: Gretchen Vurbeff
Trustee Area 5: Joel Gutierrez
|
Chula Vista Elementary School District
|
Trustee Seat 1: Jorge Balvaneda
Trustee Seat 3: Norma Toothman
Trustee Seat 5: Delia Dominguez Cervantes
|
Coronado Unified School District
|
Trustee At-Large: Kaye Schneider
|
Dehesa School District
|
Trustee At-Large: Paul Healy
|
Del Mar Union School District
|
Trustee At-Large: Stephen Cochrane
|
Encinitas Union School District
|
Three seats, at large: Michelle Clark, Marika Dixon, Jorge Sanchez
|
Escondido Union High School District
|
Trustee Area 1: Bob Weller
Trustee Area 2: Joe Hinrichs
Trustee Area 5: David Vincent
|
Escondido Union School District
|
Trustee Area 2: Christopher Ranglas
Trustee Area 4: Zesty Harper
Trustee Area 5: Frank Huston
|
Fallbrook Union Elementary School District
|
Trustee Area 4: Maria Moran
Trustee Area 5: Mary McBride
|
Fallbrook Union High School District
|
Trustee Area 2: Paul Christensen
|
Grossmont College
|
District 5: Rosangela Cribbs
|
Grossmont Union High School District
|
Trustee Area 3: Dr. Gary Woods
Trustee Area 4: Chrissy McCullough
Trustee Area 5: Jim Kelly
|
Julian Union High School District
|
Two seats, at large: Katy Moretti, Nori Chandler
|
La Mesa-Spring Valley School District
|
Trustee Area 2: Myriam Moody
|
Oceanside Unified School District
|
Trustee Area 3: No Endorsement
Trustee Area 4: Jason Bethurum
|
Palomar College
|
Area 1: Anthony Wiley
Area 5: Michelle Moore
|
Poway Unified School District
|
Trustee Area B: Brett Davis
Trustee Area C: Jason Bennett
Trustee Area D: Daniela Darling
|
Ramona Unified School District
|
Trustee Area 1: Maya Phillips
Trustee Area 2: No Endorsement
Trustee Area 5: No Endorsement
|
Rancho Santa Fe School District
|
Two seats, at large: Jee Manghani, Bow Ruggeri
|
San Diego Community College District
|
District C: Sam Ely
|
San Dieguito Union High School District
|
Trustee Area 3: Summer Boger
|
San Marcos Unified School District
|
Trustee Area E: Derrick Davis
|
San Ysidro School District
|
Two seats, at large: Mike Ochoa, Brandon Plascencia
|
Santee School District
|
Trustee Seat 1: Cindy Petretta
Trustee Seat 3: Dustin Burns
Trustee Seat 5: Steven Dobesh
|
South Bay Union School District
|
Trustee Area 1: Erika Lowery
Trustee Area 4: Manuel Esparza
|
Vallecitos School District
|
Trustee Area 4: Michael Darnley
|
Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District
|
Trustee Area 4: Michael Caputto
|
Warner Unified School District
|
Trustee At-Large: Jeannean Rombal
|Special district
|Candidate / seat
|
Alpine Fire Protection District
|
At-Large: Baron Willis
|
Deer Springs Fire Protection District
|
At-Large: James Gordon
|
Fallbrook Public Utility District
|
Division 2: Kenneth Endter
|
Grossmont Healthcare District
|
Zone 2: Randolph Lenac
Zone 4: Maggie T Watkins
|
Helix Water District
|
Division 2: Lawrence Powers
Division 4: Kathleen Hedberg
|
Lakeside Community Planning Group
|
Two seats, at large: Sandra Deakins, Ashley Carnevale
|
North County Fire Protection District
|
Division 2: Cole Marting
Division 3: Kenneth Munson
|
Olivenhain Municipal Water
|
District 1: Ebin Lanfried
District 4: Matthew Hahn
|
Otay Water District
|
Division 3: Gary Croucher
|
Padre Dam Municipal Water District
|
Division 1: Brian Fordyce
|
Palomar Health
|
Division 1: Michael Pacheco
Division 5: John Clark
Division 7: Ian Butler
|
Rainbow Municipal Water District
|
Division 3: Greg Irvine
|
Ramona Community Planning Group
|
Three seats, at large: Lauren Welty, Dawn Perfect, Robin Maxson
|
Ramona Municipal Water District
|
Division 2: Jim Hickle
|
Rincon Del Diablo Water District
|
Division 3: Kenneth Hoving
|
Sweetwater Community Planning Group
|
Seven seats, at large: Craig Allen, Daniel Burow, Donna Hodge, Susan Heavilin, Luis De La Rosa, Carri Jo Fernandez, Lori Noë
|
Tri-City Healthcare District
|
Zone 2: Jerome Kern
|
Valley Center Community Planning Group
|
Three seats, at large: James Garritson, Lavonne Norwood, Vlad Ciupitu
|
Valley Center Fire Protection District
|
Division 3: John Yeager
Measure B — SD County Health & Safety Act: NO
Measure C — City of Solana Beach TOT: NO
Measure D — City of Coronado increase Height of mutli-family developments: NO
Measure E — Lemon Grove retail bird sales ban: NO
Measure G — Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District property tax increase: NO
Measure H — Jamul-Dulzura Union School District property tax increase: NO
Measure J — Julian Union High School District property tax increase: NO
Measure K — Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Property tax increase: NO
Measure L — Mountain Empire Unified School District property tax increase: NUETRAL
Measure M — San Diego Unified School District property tax increase: NO
Measure N — Vista Unified School District property tax increase: NO
Measure P — Ramona Municipal Water District modernization of project approval rules: YES
Measure Q — Harris Annex PRD Zone No. 9B property tax increase: NO
Measure S — City of Oceanside sales tax increase: NO
Measure T — Pala Mesa Zone A PRD Zone 13A property tax increase: NO
Measure Y — City of Santee sales tax increase: NO
Measure AA — La Mesa-Spring Valley School District property tax increase: NO
Measure BB — Santee School District property tax increase: NO
Source: Reform California
Secretary of State: Don Wagner
Controller: Herb Morgan
Attorney General: Michael Gates
Superintendent of Public Instruction: Sonja Shaw
U.S. Rep., District 49: Armen Kurdian
District 38: Laura Bassett
District 40: Kristie Bruce-Lane
District 75: Carl DeMaio
Treasurer/Tax Collector: Shirley Nakawatase
Board of Supervisors, District 4: Kristine Alessio
Board of Supervisors, District 5: John Franklin
|City
|Candidate / seat
|
Carlsbad
|
Mayor: Keith Blackburn
Council District 1: Melanie Burkholder
|
Chula Vista
|
Mayor: John McCann
City Council District 2: Angelica Martinez
|
Coronado
|
City Council: Ricky Hoyt
|
El Cajon
|
Mayor: Bill Wells
City Council District 1: Chuck Kaye
|
Escondido
|
Mayor: Dane White
Council District 1: Tanner Horsley
Council District 2: Joe Garcia
|
Imperial Beach
|
Mayor: Mich McKay
City Council District 3: Mariko Nakawatase
|
La Mesa
|
Mayor: Laura Lothian
Treasurer: William "Bill" Exeter
|
Oceanside
|
City Council District 2: Richard (Rick) Robinson
|
Poway
|
Mayor: Steve Vaus
City Council District 3: Peter De Hoff
|
San Diego
|
Council District 2: Richard Bailey
Council District 6: Mark Powell
Council District 8: Gerardo Ramirez
|
San Marcos
|
Mayor: Mike Sannella
City Council District 2: Lindsey Smith
|
Santee
|
Council District 1: Rob McNelis
Council District 2: Eddie Vandiver, Ronn Hall
|
Vista
|
Mayor: Joe Green
Council District 1: Frank Nunez
|School district
|Candidate / seat
|
Cajon Valley Union School District
|
Area 1: Anthony Carnevale
Area 2: Jolyana Jirjees
Area 3: Lily Schworm
|
Chula Vista Elementary School District
|
Area 1: Jorge Balvaneda
Area 3: Norma Lozoya Toothman
Area 5: Delia Dominguez Cervantes
|
Coronado Unified School District
|
Governing Board: Peggy Duncan
|
Del Mar Union School District
|
Trustee: Alan Kholos
|
Palomar College Governing Board
|
Frank Xu
|Special district
|Candidate / seat
|
Grossmont Healthcare District
|
Zone 2: Randy Lenac
Zone 4: Maggie T. Watkins
|
Helix Water District
|
Division 4: Kathleen Coates Hedberg
|
North County Fire Protection District
|
Division 2: Cole Marting
|
Palomar Health Board
|
Zone 3: Laurie Edwards-Tat
Source: San Diego Lincoln Club
|City
|Candidate / seat
|
El Cajon
|
Mayor: Alexander Kraft
|
Imperial Beach
|
City Council, District 1: Jose Lopez-Eguino
|
Lemon Grove
|
City Council (two seats, at large): Joe Smith, Krystle Johnson
|
National City
|
Mayor: Jose Rodriguez
City Council, District 1: Cindy Lopez
|
Oceanside
|
City Council, District 1: Eric Joyce
City Council, District 2: Emily Gonzales
|
San Diego
|
City Council District 2: Nicole Crosby
City Council District 4: Henry Foster III
|
Vista
|
Mayor: Kenneth Zuniga
City Council, District 1: Corinna Contreras
San Diego Unified School District Board, District C: Hayden Gore
Tri-City Healthcare District Board, Zone 2: Kayla Lauriano
Source: Working Families Party