A handful of local elected officials are pushing for SANDAG, the county's transportation planning agency, to spend more money on bike, pedestrian and neighborhood safety projects.

The push comes after SANDAG recently returned more than $17 million in state grant funding for those projects, which aim to fill gaps in the regional network of biking and walking paths. The agency said it could not meet the grant deadlines due to delays and rising construction costs.

Solana Beach City Councilmember David Zito chairs SANDAG's Transportation Committee. He told KPBS he believes the SANDAG board should consider an amendment to Transnet, the local half-cent sales tax measure last extended by voters in 2004.

Currently, 2% of Transnet revenue is dedicated to "bicycle, pedestrian and neighborhood safety." Zito said it should be raised to at least 3% — the same share of the countrywide population that regularly commutes by biking or walking, according to SANDAG estimates.

"The amount that we've invested over time in cycling and pedestrian infrastructure hasn't kept up with what's gone into vehicle infrastructure," Zito said. "So I think it's justified to consider putting more money of the Transnet funds, which will then help complete these projects."

Zito floated the idea at the Oct. 16 Transportation Committee meeting. At the SANDAG board meeting on Nov. 6, San Diego Councilmember Kent Lee suggested bike and pedestrian funding should go from 2% to 4%.

"It's not something we should just blindly do," said Lee, who serves as Mayor Todd Gloria's first alternate on the SANDAG board. "But I think we should understand what the trade-offs are so that when we're making these choices, we don't leave high-priority projects short of the finish line if we have another way to deliver."

Amending Transnet's spending allocations would require approval from a two-thirds majority on the SANDAG board. Due to the board's weighted vote procedures, the change could be adopted with as few as six of the 21 elected officials who sit on the board.

Vista City Councilmember Corinna Contreras said at the Nov. 6 meeting that SANDAG's bike and pedestrian projects are about more than just public safety.

"We need to free ourselves from fossil fuels, and all the illegal wars that we conduct because we're so dependent on fossil fuels," Contreras said. "This is so critical in so many different ways — for energy independence, for freedom of mobility, and I just want to make sure that we get it right."

Zito said he expected SANDAG board members would discuss potential changes to Transnet at the annual board retreat in February.