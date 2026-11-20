The city of San Diego is preparing for "extremely high" king tides starting Monday and continuing through Thanksgiving Day.

Additionally, the Kelvin wave — "slow-moving, relatively flat, warm water waves that stretch thousands of miles across the Pacific Ocean," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — driven by an El Niño weather pattern, is anticipated to intensify conditions along the coast, a city statement read.

A coastal flood advisory — meaning minor flooding is likely — is in effect from 4 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Tuesday, with a coastal flood watch — more significant flooding — set for Monday night through Thursday afternoon.

Last week, San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguards made more than 175 rescues, including 22 on Saturday as powerful waves reaching up to 20 feet in some areas hit the city's 17 miles of coastline.

"During last weekend's powerful surf, our lifeguards responded to dozens of calls and rescued several people who entered the water in dangerous conditions," said Daniel Orloff, lifeguard chief for San Diego Fire-Rescue. "Our lifeguards remain ready to respond, but we urge everyone to remain alert and aware of their surroundings along the coastline, especially during these unprecedented El Niño conditions.

"We ask that beachgoers do not test their skill or abilities in the ocean during large swell events, and please keep a safe distance from cliffs, coastal bluffs and areas prone to water surge during the upcoming King Tides for their safety."

Conditions could lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas of Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, Ocean Beach and other coastal neighborhoods, a city statement read. Road closures are also possible, particularly near Frontage Road and Pacific Coast Highway in the Midway area.

The National Weather Service stated that extremely high tides during Thanksgiving week are likely to be record-breaking, with additional swells increasingly likely to develop along the coast.

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS Onlookers watch as waves crash along the coastline on Nov. 17, 2026 at Del Mar Cliffs.

"The combination of very high tides and increasing surf next week will likely lead to at least widespread moderate-level coastal flooding issues across all coasts," according to the NWS. "There is potential for significant coastal flooding impacts if a larger swell overlaps with the timing of the extreme tides."

King tides are exceptionally high astronomical tides caused by the alignment of the Earth, moon and sun. They are expected statewide next week, according to the California Coastal Commission's King Tides Project.

San Diego Parks and Recreation Department crews are using heavy equipment to reinforce protective sand berms on beaches and along Mission Bay. Visitors should not walk or climb on the berms "because gaps or depressions can allow water to pass through."

Personnel from the city's Stormwater Department are cleaning and maintaining storm drains and channels, monitoring pump stations and positioning equipment and personnel in flood-prone areas. According to the city, storm patrol teams will provide traffic control for streets commonly impacted by high tides, monitor low-lying areas and respond if needed.

"Our teams have been actively preparing to make sure our crews are in position to help alleviate king tide impacts," said Todd Snyder, stormwater department director. "While we work hard to prepare for high tides, residents should prepare in advance by protecting their properties, avoiding flooded roads, obeying traffic control and not parking in areas known to flood."

Prefilled sandbags are available to San Diego residents while supplies last. Households may receive up to 10 sandbags at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays:

— Robb Athletic Field, 2525 Bacon St.;

— Encanto Recreation Center, 6508 Wunderlin Ave.;

— Mountain View - Neal Petties Community Center, 641 S. Boundary St.;

— Southcrest Recreation Center, 4149 Newton Ave.; and

— City Heights Recreation Center, 4380 Landis St.

San Diego employees will also deliver sandbags to older residents and those with disabilities, prioritizing people in flood-prone areas. Those who request delivery can call 619-525-8247.

Residents are encouraged to clear debris from drainage areas on their property, secure outdoor belongings, prepare emergency supplies, sign up for emergency alerts and develop a family emergency plan.

Report flooding by using the Get It Done app or by calling 619-527- 7500. If it is a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

The California Coastal Commission encourages residents to photograph king tide conditions and submit the images to the California King Tides Project, which uses the photos to document the effects of extreme high water and sea-level rise.

