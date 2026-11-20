The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has approved spending $600,000 for three years to fund a library program started by the late singer and actress Dolly Parton.

The board voted 4-0 Tuesday to expand Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in the county, according to a statement from Supervisor Paloma Aguirre, who introduced the proposal along with Supervisor Joel Anderson, who was absent.

Under the plan, a county grant of $200,000 during that three-year period will "cover the cost of books for enrolled children from birth to age 5, regardless of household income," according to Aguirre's office.

As part of the program, county library officials will partner with the Dr. Seuss Foundation to unlock 50% in state matching funds established under Senate Bill 1183, which was co-authored by then-state Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins, D-San Diego.

"The initiative positions San Diego County as the largest universally eligible county population for the Imagination Library in the United States, serving a region home to more than 170,000 children under 5," according to Aguirre.

Aguirre said every child in San Diego County "deserves the chance to build a love of reading long before they step into a kindergarten classroom, and with the rising cost of groceries, rent and child care, working families shouldn't have to choose between paying household bills and putting quality books in their hands."

"Making San Diego County more affordable starts with easing everyday pressures on parents — investing directly in home libraries with free, monthly bilingual books so every caregiver has the tools to nurture their child's curiosity from day one" said Aguirre, chair pro tem who represents District 1.

Anderson, who represents District 2, said in a statement that he was proud to partner with Aguirre on the book initiative.

"Every child deserves access to the resources they need to succeed, regardless of where they live," he added. "We're breaking down barriers for families, especially in our rural and unincorporated communities, bringing library resources directly to the children who need them most."

The San Diego Council on Literacy's summary of 2023-24 state results showed that 51% of San Diego County third graders "did not meet state English language arts standards, rising to 64% among socioeconomically disadvantaged students," according to a statement from Aguirre's office.

"Research consistently shows that early home book ownership significantly increases kindergarten readiness and third-grade reading proficiency," according to Aguirre.

Atkins, who co-authored SB 1183 in 2022, serves on the Dollywood Foundation Board of Directors.

The measure secured over $68 million for the state's 58 counties, according to Aguirre's office.

"Growing up in the Appalachian Mountains, my family didn't have much money, but my mother had a library card and knew what books could open up for her children," Atkins said in a statement.

The Board of Supervisors' vote "means more San Diego children will receive free books delivered to their homes every month from birth until their fifth birthday, including bilingual English and Spanish options that celebrate our region's linguistic diversity," Atkins added.

Katie Rast, the Dr. Seuss Foundation's executive director, said the county's commitment "builds on the foundation's investment and brings us one important step closer to reaching every young child in our region."

"Early literacy is about so much more than learning to read," Rast added. "It's about providing a pathway to a successful life."

The Dr. Seuss Foundation will spend $900,000 over the next three years on the book program, Rast said.