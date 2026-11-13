America's Test Kitchen: Fresh Takes On Thanksgiving Classics

Premieres Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison make fresh takes on two Thanksgiving classics. Bridget makes a Maple Roast Turkey Breast, while Julia makes a Sausage and Apple Skillet Stuffing. And tasting expert Jack Bishop talks all about cultured cream.

Recipes: 25 New Takes on Thanksgiving Favorites

Want to make the best-ever Thanksgiving dinner? America’s Test Kitchen’s Dan Souza invites nine test cooks to his home to create the all-time best Thanksgiving meal using top rated recipes.

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You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.