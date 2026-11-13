Rain moves into San Diego area; advisory issued for local beaches, bays

A storm system brought rain to parts of the San Diego region Friday, with scattered showers expected later in the day and into Saturday.

"Light to moderate showers will continue this morning with chances of isolated thunderstorms over the coastal waters locally into the beaches," according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said there was a roughly 10% to 15% chance of thunderstorms developing in coastal areas Friday morning, while pockets of rain spread across the area. Most of the rainfall is expected to be generally light, but some localized bursts could drop rain at a rate topping a half-inch per hour.

"Through this afternoon, rainfall totals will range from about (a quarter- to half-inch) for the coasts and valleys with local amounts to 0.75 inch, and a few hundredths to around 0.30 inch in the mountains," according to the NWS. "A few light showers could spread into the high desert with accumulations generally 0.10 inch or less. Snow levels will be near 8,000-8,500 feet today with only trace amounts on the higher peaks."

Another trough of precipitation is expected to move through the area Friday night into Saturday morning, "generating more widespread but lighter showers," with rainfall rates of about a quarter-inch per hour.

"Showers will end for most areas by late Saturday morning, but scattered showers could persist into Saturday afternoon for San Diego County, ending by Saturday evening," forecasters said. "Rainfall totals for this second system range from around 0.10-0.30 inch for the coast to the mountains with locally higher amounts on the west facing coastal mountain slopes, less than 0.05 inch in the high desert, and no accumulations in the low desert."

Gusty winds are also expected to develop in some areas Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

Due to the rain, the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued a general rain advisory for all beaches and bays following recent rainfall.

Officials warned that rain brings urban runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise significantly in ocean and bay waters — especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets, according to the DEHQ.

Water contact, such as swimming, surfing, and diving, should be avoided during rain events and for 72 hours following them, as exposure may cause illness, the agency said. In addition to the countywide rain advisory, several local beaches remain under ongoing advisories because bacteria levels have exceeded state health standards.

The affected locations are:

— San Dieguito River Outlet;

— La Jolla Children's Pool;

— La Jolla Cove;

— Marine Street;

— Tourmaline Surf Park;

— San Diego River - Dog Beach;

— Tecolote Shores;

— Cortez Avenue;

— End of Seacoast Drive.

Beachgoers were advised that waters at these sites may also cause illness.

Meanwhile, the ocean shoreline at Tijuana Slough — stretching from the International Border to three-quarters of a mile north of the Tijuana River — remains closed, the DEHQ stated. The area will stay closed until water sampling confirms it is safe for contact. Officials stated that the water is impacted by sewage and poses a risk of illness.

Sunday is expected to be mostly dry before another round of precipitation is anticipated Monday into Tuesday, although the strength of that system was still unclear.