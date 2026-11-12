A mission to make public spaces more accessible for people with disabilities

It doesn’t take long after meeting Bill Volkmann that you realize he is a force to be reckoned with. A change agent who brings a powerful message, delivered with a gentle touch.

“I take what I learned, and I put that in the ethos of my company and that's what I want to do, is make it for society for all abilities,” Volkmann said.

Understanding where Volkmann started is critical to understanding where he is today.

Bill Volkmann A young Bill Volkmann is shown with his mother and father in New Jersey in this undated photo.

He was born 47 years ago in New Jersey with cerebral palsy and a speech disability. His mother was his champion, always telling him that his physical challenges did not define him; that he could do anything he set his mind to.

“I was the first student with an intellectual or developmental disability to go to public school in New Jersey because my mom was my advocate and fought for me to go to that school. And I was able to change the way people think that people with all abilities can not go to public school in New Jersey,” Volkmann said.

After Volkmann lost both his parents to cancer, he went to live with his sister in Texas.

But, he said his wish was always to live in San Diego. So, after his sister died several years ago, he took the plunge and came to America’s Finest City.

Late last year, he founded his company called “ Empower Your Courage .” He’s since worked with Google and Sony, among others.

Bill Volkmann A young Bill Volkmann is shown with his mother and sister in this undated photo.

Matthew Bowler KPBS reporter John Carroll is shown with Bill Volkmann at Seaport Village on Nov. 5, 2026. Matthew Bowler Bill Volkmann is shown with KPBS reporter John Carroll along the waterfront at Seaport Village on Nov. 5, 2026.

“I hope I can provide a space where we can have people of all abilities come together, and try products, help invent products, to make it accessible for everybody. Because, I think when you build a product, you should have somebody with a disability in mind, not an afterthought,” said Volkmann.

We met Volkmann at Seaport Village. It’s one of several places around the county he’s visited to see how folks who are physically challenged — are accommodated.

After the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed in 1990, making public places accessible to people with disabilities became law.

But Volkmann said it’s time to move beyond what’s required by law. That said, his approach is not litigious. He’s not threatening anyone with a lawsuit.

He pointed out a sign on one shop directing people who can’t negotiate steps to a ramp around the corner.

“Having an ADA sign to guide you is really helpful,” Volkmann said.

Matt Bowler A sign pointing toward a ramp is shown at Seaport Village on November 5, 2026. Matt Bowler Stairs leading to a shop and a disabled sign pointing toward a ramp are shown at Seaport Village on November 5, 2026.

Seaport Village is a themed development and part of the atmosphere is created by stamped concrete, which gives a cobblestone feel. Volkmann said that makes getting around a bit challenging for folks like him.

“People don’t think of this, but when you have a walker or a wheelchair,” Volkmann said as he walked around with KPBS reporter John Carroll. “The surfaces are really important … This is not the best, but it’s kind of OK,” he said.

We reached out to Seaport Village for their reaction. The development is owned and operated by the Port of San Diego .

They provided a statement:

“The Port of San Diego is committed to providing accessible and welcoming public spaces for all visitors. Seaport Village presents a unique environment that blends its charming waterfront character with modern accessibility improvements. The Port continually evaluates opportunities to enhance accessibility and works with members of our Accessibility Advisory Committee to identify improvements along the Port waterfront where feasible. The Accessibility Advisory Committee meets every other month on the third Thursday of that month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The meetings are open to the public for feedback, which helps inform the Port on ways we can improve access and the overall visitor experience along the San Diego Bay waterfront. The Port of San Diego is committed to providing accessible and welcoming public spaces for all visitors ... The Port continually evaluates opportunities to enhance accessibility and works with members of our Accessibility Advisory Committee to identify improvements along the Port waterfront where feasible."

But Volkmann’s mission is about more than physical accommodations for people with disabilities. That brings us back to that word — disability.

“I like to say all abilities (should) have the same rights and abilities that everybody has in society … With me and everybody with a disability, we can figure out a way to do something that is different from how you do it,” Volkmann said.

Changing the way the world deals with, and how we treat people with disabilities — Volkmann said another way to think of it as kindness meeting common sense.

“That’s my mission to everybody. Even if you don’t have a disability, be kind and have common sense,” he said.