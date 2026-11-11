Where to celebrate Veterans Day in San Diego County

On Nov. 11, the country comes together to celebrate America’s Veterans and recognize their sacrifice and service. Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day. It was proclaimed a holiday to commemorate the end of hostilities in World War I in 1919. In the 1950s, the holiday was renamed Veterans Day.

Today, Veterans Day is commemorated across the country with parades and memorials. Also, businesses offer discounts and freebies to veterans who served our country.

Here’s a list of events, parades and freebies offered around San Diego County: