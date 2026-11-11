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Arts & Culture

Where to celebrate Veterans Day in San Diego County

By KPBS Staff
Published November 11, 2026 at 11:32 AM PST
A sail boat cruises San Diego Bay during the the San Diego Fleet Week Veterans Day Boat Parade on Nov. 11, 2022.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
A sail boat cruises San Diego Bay during the the San Diego Fleet Week Veterans Day Boat Parade on Nov. 11, 2022.

On Nov. 11, the country comes together to celebrate America’s Veterans and recognize their sacrifice and service. Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day. It was proclaimed a holiday to commemorate the end of hostilities in World War I in 1919. In the 1950s, the holiday was renamed Veterans Day.

Today, Veterans Day is commemorated across the country with parades and memorials. Also, businesses offer discounts and freebies to veterans who served our country.

Here’s a list of events, parades and freebies offered around San Diego County:

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7th Annual VetFest and Veterans Day Parade

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM
230 E. Park Avenue, Escondido
2026 North County VetFest Veterans Day Parade and Festival

2026 North County VetFest Veterans Day Parade and Festival

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 9:30 AM
Escondido's Historic Downtown
Free

San Diego Veterans Day Parade

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 from 10 AM to 11:30 AM
Harbor Drive - Embarcadero
Free
'Soul Patrol'

'Soul Patrol' | Veterans Day Screening

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM
Digital Gym Cinema
$9-$13
Fleet Week San Diego

Fleet Week San Diego 2026

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 9 AM
Ongoing until November 15, 2026
The Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier
Free
Old Town Trolley Tours, Veterans Day Specials

Old Town Trolley Tours, Veterans Day Specials

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 9 AM
Old Town Market
Free
Veterans Day at Stone

Veterans Day at Stone

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 11 AM
Ongoing until November 11, 2026
Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station
Left Coast Quintet

Saturdays in the Courtyard - Left Coast Quintet

Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 5 PM
Carlsbad City Library
Free

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Arts & Culture Veterans

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