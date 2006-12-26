Laura CastañedaNews Editor
Laura Castañeda is a bilingual Emmy Award-winning news editor overseeing general assignment and breaking news reporters for KPBS.
Most recently she was a deputy editor of opinion and editorial at The San Diego Union-Tribune. Before joining the news staff, Laura worked at ABC affiliates in Chicago, Tucson, and locally at KGTV Channel 10, in various roles including reporter, assignment editor, writer and fill-in anchor. Also a media educator, Laura taught for 18 years at San Diego City College and served as Chair of the Radio, TV, Film Department.
She has a longstanding relationship with KPBS. Laura created and hosted a human interest magazine show, “Stories de la Frontera” that aired on KPBS in the early 2000s. She also produced a documentary called “The Devil’s Breath,” that chronicled the lives of the people who died in the 2007 San Diego Wildfires.
Laura is president of the San Diego-Tijuana chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists through November 2026, and is a member of Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists. She is a graduate of the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana. In her free time Laura loves spending time with her family, traveling and enjoying the beach.
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Many San Diegans may not realize that undocumented people living in this community suffered the biggest loss in this firestorm. Eight people were severely burned in the Harris fire as they made the
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San Diegan Herman Baca was at the center of it all when the Chicano Movement for Latino rights was taking off in the 1960s. Not only did Baca play a key role in the marches and protests, but he also
- San Diego incorrectly charges tens of thousands of residents for city trash fees
- California sheriff broke election law by seizing ballots, state Supreme Court rules
- San Diego woman honors her dog and brings people together through art
- Feds confirm exposure to some levels of Tijuana River odors can lead to health effects
- Crews remove 60 tons of brush and invasive plants from Mission Trails