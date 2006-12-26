Laura Castañeda is a bilingual Emmy Award-winning news editor overseeing general assignment and breaking news reporters for KPBS.

Most recently she was a deputy editor of opinion and editorial at The San Diego Union-Tribune. Before joining the news staff, Laura worked at ABC affiliates in Chicago, Tucson, and locally at KGTV Channel 10, in various roles including reporter, assignment editor, writer and fill-in anchor. Also a media educator, Laura taught for 18 years at San Diego City College and served as Chair of the Radio, TV, Film Department.

She has a longstanding relationship with KPBS. Laura created and hosted a human interest magazine show, “Stories de la Frontera” that aired on KPBS in the early 2000s. She also produced a documentary called “The Devil’s Breath,” that chronicled the lives of the people who died in the 2007 San Diego Wildfires.

Laura is president of the San Diego-Tijuana chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists through November 2026, and is a member of Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists. She is a graduate of the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana. In her free time Laura loves spending time with her family, traveling and enjoying the beach.