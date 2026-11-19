Thanksgiving is days away. If you want to enjoy a classic Thanksgiving meal, but are still figuring out how to do it on a budget, we have you covered.
Below you’ll find several options, from community celebrations offering free dinners or restaurants serving special Thanksgiving meals, to take-home meals for those who don’t want to cook. If you do plan to cook a Thanksgiving dinner at home but are limited in spending, we have also included resources on where to get a free turkey and food assistance.
Thanksgiving is a popular holiday, so if you are interested in any of the restaurants, services or products listed here, call ahead to make sure there is availability. For the turkey giveaways, some require advance registration. Its also highly recommended you arrive early, as quantities are limited and most will be available on a first-come first served basis.
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39th Annual Scott Carlson/Dan Ferbal Thanksgiving Community Dinner3909 Centre St., San Diego, California
39th Annual Scott Carlson/Dan Ferbal Thanksgiving Community Dinner3909 Centre St., San DiegoDate: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026
Time: 11 a.m. with dinner and program from noon until 3 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
More informationDate: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026
Time: 11 a.m. with dinner and program from noon until 3 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
More information
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Free Thanksgiving Turkey Meal Service3725 30th Street, San Diego, California
Free Thanksgiving Turkey Meal Service3725 30th Street, San DiegoDate: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026
Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: SciEats Eater, inside St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
Everyone is invited. The meal is said to include turkey and all the Thanksgiving classics. RSVP at www.scicook.org/thanksgiving
More informationDate: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026
Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: SciEats Eater, inside St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
Everyone is invited. The meal is said to include turkey and all the Thanksgiving classics. RSVP at www.scicook.org/thanksgiving
More information
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Thanksgiving Potluck Dinner
Thanksgiving Potluck DinnerDate: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026
Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: POZabilities, location provided upon RSVP
Hosted by POZabilities. Turkey and ham will be provided. Guests are invited to bring a side dish. Attendees can bring a friend. Nov. 25 is the last day to RSVP at https://bit.ly/3UJ3E70Date: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026
Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: POZabilities, location provided upon RSVP
Hosted by POZabilities. Turkey and ham will be provided. Guests are invited to bring a side dish. Attendees can bring a friend. Nov. 25 is the last day to RSVP at https://bit.ly/3UJ3E70
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Acqua E Farina330 F St Unit b , Chula Vista, California
Acqua E Farina330 F St Unit b , Chula VistaAcqua E Farina, one of the newest restaurants in Chula Vista, is offering a Thanksgiving menu for $59. 95 per person. It includes roasted turkey and a roasted ham plate.
More informationAcqua E Farina, one of the newest restaurants in Chula Vista, is offering a Thanksgiving menu for $59. 95 per person. It includes roasted turkey and a roasted ham plate.
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barleymash600 Fifth Ave #6916, San Diego, California
barleymash600 Fifth Ave #6916, San DiegoIn downtown San Diego, Barleymash will have several options, including a three-course dinner featuring a turkey roulade at $57 or a two-course meal at $46, a Thanksgiving special barley bowl at $20 and a children’s plate for $30. Cocktail options are also available.
More informationIn downtown San Diego, Barleymash will have several options, including a three-course dinner featuring a turkey roulade at $57 or a two-course meal at $46, a Thanksgiving special barley bowl at $20 and a children’s plate for $30. Cocktail options are also available.
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Bronze Bird910 Broadway Circle , San Diego, California
Bronze Bird910 Broadway Circle , San DiegoBronze Bird is offering a three-course meal for $60 per adult and $30 per child.
More informationBronze Bird is offering a three-course meal for $60 per adult and $30 per child.
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Cafe La Maze Steakhouse1441 Highland Ave. , National City, California
Cafe La Maze Steakhouse1441 Highland Ave. , National CityCafe La Maze Steakhouse in National City is offering a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with two options either a turkey for $49.95 per person or a prime rib dinner for $59.95 per person. You can add a lobster to any dinner for $34.95. The restaurant is open Thursday, Nov.26 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended.
More informationCafe La Maze Steakhouse in National City is offering a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with two options either a turkey for $49.95 per person or a prime rib dinner for $59.95 per person. You can add a lobster to any dinner for $34.95. The restaurant is open Thursday, Nov.26 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended.
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Island Prime880 Harbor Island Dr , San Diego, California
Island Prime880 Harbor Island Dr , San DiegoIsland Prime on Harbor Island has a three-course menu with a cost of $99 per person.
More informationIsland Prime on Harbor Island has a three-course menu with a cost of $99 per person.
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Old Hickory Steakhouse1000 H St., Chula Vista, California
Old Hickory Steakhouse1000 H St., Chula VistaIn Chula Vista, Old Hickory Steakhouse, located inside the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center, is offering a prix fixe menu at $115 per person.
More informationIn Chula Vista, Old Hickory Steakhouse, located inside the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center, is offering a prix fixe menu at $115 per person.
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Sally's Waterfront Dining1 Market Place, San Diego, California
Sally's Waterfront Dining1 Market Place, San DiegoOn Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., in the downtown area, Sally’s Waterfront Dining is offering a dinner at $54 and dessert at $12.
More informationOn Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., in the downtown area, Sally’s Waterfront Dining is offering a dinner at $54 and dessert at $12.
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The Duck Dive4650 Mission Blvd, San Diego, California
The Duck Dive4650 Mission Blvd, San DiegoThe Duck Dive is a Pacific Beach bar, is offering turkey or prime rib, call the restaurant for prices.
More informationThe Duck Dive is a Pacific Beach bar, is offering turkey or prime rib, call the restaurant for prices.
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Costera880 B Harbor Island Dr., San Diego , California
Costera880 B Harbor Island Dr., San DiegoDate: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026
Time: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
$89.95 for adults, and $19.95 for children 6 to 12 years old, 5 and under are free. Reservations are recommended.
More informationDate: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026
Time: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
$89.95 for adults, and $19.95 for children 6 to 12 years old, 5 and under are free. Reservations are recommended.
More information
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The Cosmopolitan Hotel & Restaurant2660 Calhoun St. , San Diego, California
The Cosmopolitan Hotel & Restaurant2660 Calhoun St. , San DiegoDate: Thursday, November 26, 2026
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For adults $78 and the price per child under 12 is $26. Reservations are strongly recommended.
For more informationDate: Thursday, November 26, 2026
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For adults $78 and the price per child under 12 is $26. Reservations are strongly recommended.
For more information
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Tom Ham’s Lighthouse2150 Harbor Island Dr., San Diego, California
Tom Ham’s Lighthouse2150 Harbor Island Dr., San DiegoDate: Thursday, November 26th, 2026
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Adults $95, and children ages 5-11 $35 each and children 4 and under free. Reservations suggested.
More informationDate: Thursday, November 26th, 2026
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Adults $95, and children ages 5-11 $35 each and children 4 and under free. Reservations suggested.
More information
Dine-in and take-home
- Denny’s will be offering a dine-in turkey dinner and a take-home Family Turkey Bundle, but not all restaurants will participate. Call your local Denny’s to confirm before going. For the Family Turkey Bundle, the order must be placed with at least 24 hours’ notice. To give you an idea of their prices, Denny’s in National City at 1904 Sweetwater Road, is open on Thanksgiving Day and will offer a traditional dinner for $16.99. The meal includes turkey, two sides, garlic bread and cranberry sauce. The restaurant opens at 4 a.m. and closes at 3 a.m. Check your local Denny’s on availability of Thanksgiving dinner and hours before making the trip.
- Elijah’s Restaurant in Clairemont is sold out for Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 26, but is still taking orders for Nov. 25. They also offer Thanksgiving dinners daily throughout November and December. The meals include fully cooked ready to serve meals for 10 to 12 guests with either turkey, ham or beef brisket and start at $239. Orders require at least 48 hours' notice.
- Marie Callender's Restaurant & Bakery offers a wide range of options for precooked, preorder meals to serve groups of four to six people from $179.99 to $209.99 to groups of six to eight people from $209.99 to $249.99. An a la carte preorder menu also is available. Its website also states a three-course Thanksgiving Day dinner is available for pickup with hours from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Check its website for more information.
- Urban Plates is offering several Thanksgiving options, including individual meals for dine-in to takeout for $27.99, a hot family meal for four at $114.99 (takeout only) and a chilled turkey feast for six to eight people at $199.99 (pickup only). Nov. 22 is the last day to preorder the feast. There are also several dessert options. Call in advance to confirm dine-in service and holiday hours.
Cook-at-home options
- Discount supermarket chain Aldi is offering a $39 Thanksgiving meal bundle that serves 10 people.
- Another option is Sam’s Club which has a Thanksgiving meal priced at about $160 (about $10 per person) that serves 16 people. The meal includes ham and turkey.
- Other retail chains such as Target is offering a Thanksgiving meal for six at $30.
- Walmart is another option. For $35, the retailer is offering a feast for 10 people. The meal includes a 10-16 pound turkey and several other side items including Jiffy corn muffin mix.
- The Millport Collective in Imperial Beach is offering a meal for four at $216 (or $54 per person). Customers can choose one main dish between peppercorn-coriander and apricot-roasted turkey or honey-mustered-seed-roasted pork tenderloin. The meal includes side dishes and customers can add a pumpkin pie for $26 or a pecan pie for $30. Pickup is available on Nov. 26th from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. They are accepting a maximum of 20 orders.
Low-cost turkeys
Several grocery stores, including Aldi, Albertsons, Food 4 Less, Sam's Club, Vons and Walmart are advertising whole frozen turkeys from $13 to $30 dollars depending on how big a turkey you are looking for.
For example, Walmart is advertising a 10-16 pound Butterball turkey for approximately $13.14, while Aldi is advertising an approximately 18-pound Butterball turkey for $22.86.
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4th Annual Thanksgiving Day Military Luncheon5305 Miramar Way, San Diego, California
4th Annual Thanksgiving Day Military Luncheon5305 Miramar Way, San DiegoDate: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar
Details: Hosted by the San Diego Forever Lions Club for active-duty service members separated from their families.
More informationDate: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar
Details: Hosted by the San Diego Forever Lions Club for active-duty service members separated from their families.
More information
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5th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway and Harvest Festival2902 Marcy Ave., San Diego, California
5th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway and Harvest Festival2902 Marcy Ave., San DiegoDate: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Dolores Magdaleno Memorial Recreation Center
Details: The event includes jumpers, arts and crafts, entertainment, a turkey giveaway, snacks, and games. Free turkeys while supplies last.
More informationDate: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Dolores Magdaleno Memorial Recreation Center
Details: The event includes jumpers, arts and crafts, entertainment, a turkey giveaway, snacks, and games. Free turkeys while supplies last.
More information
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7th Annual Drive thru Turkey & Costco Pie Giveaway9191 Gramercy Dr. , San Diego, California
7th Annual Drive thru Turkey & Costco Pie Giveaway9191 Gramercy Dr. , San DiegoDate: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
Time: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: Taft Middle School (Front parking lot)
Details: Horizon Christian Fellowship San Diego invites residents who live in the following zip codes: 92123, 92124, 92108, 92116. Attendees must show CA ID with proof of zip code. If you are a resident in these neighborhoods, but have an out of state identification, you are asked to bring mail showing your address with your last name that matches your name on ID. Attendees will receive a 10-14 pound turkey and Costco Pumpkin Pie. First-come, first-served basis.
More informationDate: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
Time: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: Taft Middle School (Front parking lot)
Details: Horizon Christian Fellowship San Diego invites residents who live in the following zip codes: 92123, 92124, 92108, 92116. Attendees must show CA ID with proof of zip code. If you are a resident in these neighborhoods, but have an out of state identification, you are asked to bring mail showing your address with your last name that matches your name on ID. Attendees will receive a 10-14 pound turkey and Costco Pumpkin Pie. First-come, first-served basis.
More information
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CA State Senator Akilah Weber Pierson, MD. Annual Fall Legislative Update, Health Fair & Turkey Giveaway3230 Sweetwater Springs Blvd., Spring Valley, California
CA State Senator Akilah Weber Pierson, MD. Annual Fall Legislative Update, Health Fair & Turkey Giveaway3230 Sweetwater Springs Blvd., Spring ValleyDate: Saturday, Nov. 21 2026
Time: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Location: Monte Vista High School
Details: One free turkey per household. RSVP required. Download and submit the required waiver form at https://sd39.senate.ca.gov/turkey-giveaway-2026
More informationDate: Saturday, Nov. 21 2026
Time: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Location: Monte Vista High School
Details: One free turkey per household. RSVP required. Download and submit the required waiver form at https://sd39.senate.ca.gov/turkey-giveaway-2026
More information
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Give Me Hope Thanksgiving Food and Turkey Giveaway766 28th St., San Diego, California
Give Me Hope Thanksgiving Food and Turkey Giveaway766 28th St., San DiegoDate: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Home Church and Good Samaritan Worship Center
Details: Free food and turkeys available on a first-come, first-served basis.
More informationDate: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Home Church and Good Samaritan Worship Center
Details: Free food and turkeys available on a first-come, first-served basis.
More information
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Hugs & Bags Annual Thanksgiving Food Distribution4160 University Ave., San Diego, California
Hugs & Bags Annual Thanksgiving Food Distribution4160 University Ave., San DiegoDate: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026
Time: 8 a.m. to noon
Location: Yohed Coffee
Details: Free Thanksgiving food distribution featuring hot meals, turkeys, hams and side dishes.
More informationDate: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026
Time: 8 a.m. to noon
Location: Yohed Coffee
Details: Free Thanksgiving food distribution featuring hot meals, turkeys, hams and side dishes.
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Imperial Beach Community Clinic Annual Turkey Distribution & Community Resource Fair1016 Outer Rd, San Diego, San Diego, California
Imperial Beach Community Clinic Annual Turkey Distribution & Community Resource Fair1016 Outer Rd, San Diego, San DiegoDate: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Turkeys available on a first-come, first-served basis)
Location: Nestor Community Health Center
Details: Turkeys are limited in quantity. Hosted in the local South Bay/Nestor community (just north of San Ysidro) featuring holiday food assistance and community resources. You can check updates via the IBCC Health Facebook Page.
More informationDate: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Turkeys available on a first-come, first-served basis)
Location: Nestor Community Health Center
Details: Turkeys are limited in quantity. Hosted in the local South Bay/Nestor community (just north of San Ysidro) featuring holiday food assistance and community resources. You can check updates via the IBCC Health Facebook Page.
More information
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National Turkey Giveaway Community Event: 3rd Annual Turkey Giveaway ROA California Real Estate Team2434 Fenton St. Suite 300, Chula Vista, California
National Turkey Giveaway Community Event: 3rd Annual Turkey Giveaway ROA California Real Estate Team2434 Fenton St. Suite 300, Chula VistaDate: Monday, Nov. 23, 2026
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: The Hub at Eastlake
Details: Realty of America California is hosting its third annual turkey giveaway. Free turkeys will be available to families.
More informationDate: Monday, Nov. 23, 2026
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: The Hub at Eastlake
Details: Realty of America California is hosting its third annual turkey giveaway. Free turkeys will be available to families.
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Operation Gobble270 F St, Chula Vista, California
Operation Gobble270 F St, Chula VistaDate: Friday, Nov. 20, 2026
Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Details: One turkey per household and side dishes. Registration is in person only. Bring photo identification. The event is brought together by Assembly Member David Alvarez.
More informationDate: Friday, Nov. 20, 2026
Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Details: One turkey per household and side dishes. Registration is in person only. Bring photo identification. The event is brought together by Assembly Member David Alvarez.
More information
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Thanksgiving Meal in the Park401 Parkside Dr. , Oceanside, California
Thanksgiving Meal in the Park401 Parkside Dr. , OceansideDate: Friday, Nov. 27, 2026
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Fireside Park
Details: Turkey and all the fixings, showers and veterinary care are also available. Hosted by Convicted4Christ Ministries.
More informationDate: Friday, Nov. 27, 2026
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Fireside Park
Details: Turkey and all the fixings, showers and veterinary care are also available. Hosted by Convicted4Christ Ministries.
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Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway1501 Kelton Rd, San Diego, California
Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway1501 Kelton Rd, San DiegoDate: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Emerald Hills Park
Details: This is one of three Thanksgiving turkey giveaways hosted by several community organizations.
More informationDate: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Emerald Hills Park
Details: This is one of three Thanksgiving turkey giveaways hosted by several community organizations.
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Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway2902 Marcy Ave., San Diego, California
Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway2902 Marcy Ave., San DiegoDate: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Memorial Park Recreation Center
Details: This is one of three Thanksgiving turkey giveaways hosted by several community organizations.
More informationDate: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Memorial Park Recreation Center
Details: This is one of three Thanksgiving turkey giveaways hosted by several community organizations.
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Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway7900 Paradise Valley Road, San Diego, California
Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway7900 Paradise Valley Road, San DiegoDate: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026
Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Skyline Hills Library Parking Lot
Details: This is one of three Thanksgiving turkey giveaways hosted by several community organizations.
More informationDate: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026
Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Skyline Hills Library Parking Lot
Details: This is one of three Thanksgiving turkey giveaways hosted by several community organizations.
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Food distribution
Numerous organizations throughout San Diego also offer food resources for anyone who may need support.
Feeding San Diego, for example, is providing free food and ingredients to accompany Thanksgiving meals. The organization is holding several food distributions in different locations. You can see the locations by clicking here.
The County of San Diego, in partnership with the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, provides free food in different communities. Receiving food is easy since there’s no income or resident requirements..
Other organizations that offer food distributions include the MAAC Project, the Salvation Army, Bridge of Hope SD, and Hearts and Hands Working Together among others.