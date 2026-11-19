Thanksgiving is days away. If you want to enjoy a classic Thanksgiving meal, but are still figuring out how to do it on a budget, we have you covered.

Below you’ll find several options, from community celebrations offering free dinners or restaurants serving special Thanksgiving meals, to take-home meals for those who don’t want to cook. If you do plan to cook a Thanksgiving dinner at home but are limited in spending, we have also included resources on where to get a free turkey and food assistance.

Thanksgiving is a popular holiday, so if you are interested in any of the restaurants, services or products listed here, call ahead to make sure there is availability. For the turkey giveaways, some require advance registration. Its also highly recommended you arrive early, as quantities are limited and most will be available on a first-come first served basis.

