The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has voted 3-1 to provide $4.05 million to arts and cultural programs in Balboa Park over a three-year period, while a philanthropic organization will contribute $8 million.

Board Chair Terra Lawson-Remer and Vice Chair Monica Montgomery Steppe authored the proposal, approved Tuesday, to distribute county money to Arts Under the Stars at Balboa Park, Fleet Science Center and the WorldBeat Cultural Center, among others.

According to a board letter, that investment "would complement the Conrad Prebys Foundation's broader $8 million commitment over two years," while an administrator "will work with Conrad Prebys Foundation in consultation with the county, to establish award criteria and select recipients."

Officials will also invest in a community resilience center at the San Diego Museum of Art, to "support planning for accessible spaces that could provide resources during extreme heat, wildfire smoke and other emergencies, with particular attention to individuals with disabilities and other vulnerable populations," according to the board letter.

County Chief Administrative Officer Ebony Shelton will update the board in May on the arts investment plan.

Lawson-Remer described the funding Tuesday as a "historic investment in arts and culture across San Diego County."

Along with promoting better mental and public health, and pathways for young people, arts programs are "creating places where people can gather, feel safe, find support and care for one another," she said. "This is what it looks like when we recognize the full value of our cultural institutions."

Montgomery Steppe said the funding "(reflects) the many ways arts and culture strengthen our communities. Our work cannot stop at individual grants or investments in institutions. We must also address the conditions that allow artists and cultural organizations to survive and thrive."

The plan received support from arts advocates during a public comment period. Felicia Shaw, executive director of San Diego Art Matters, thanked the county and Prebys Foundation for showing "how government and philanthropy can and should work in tandem."

Christine Martinez of A Vibrant San Diego said arts and culture also serve as economic engines.

"These programs that we provide give people places to connect and bring customers to nearby shops and restaurants," she said, adding that Balboa Park is a vital part of that ecosystem.

The plan will also prioritize arts and cultural investment in District 1, based on an amendment by Supervisor Paloma Aguirre, who represents that district.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, who said he supports arts funding in general, voted no. Desmond said money for the plan should not come from unlocked reserves, and added that it could deprive unincorporated areas of needed services. Instead of taking more from the annual budget, Desmond said the money that each supervisor receives on a yearly basis for neighborhood reinvestment could go toward the arts proposal.

He also criticized the hiring of a third-party contractor to distribute money to organization, and said the county Arts and Culture Commission should be responsible for that.

Desmond said that after the city of San Diego initially started charging for parking at Balboa Park, it resulted in a drop in museum attendance "and now we're going to bail them out, because (the city) yet again is falling into financial difficulties."

Supervisor Joel Anderson was absent from Tuesday's meeting.