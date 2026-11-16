The latest in a series of viral Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests in San Diego is prompting requests for policy changes in the city.

Last Friday’s ICE arrest involved a man and his teenage daughter.

Video captured from a home security camera showed an unmarked vehicle pull in front of a truck before colliding with it in San Diego’s Oak Park neighborhood.

Monica Ortega, 18, comes into view and raises her hands as she approaches the vehicle. Her father, Alan Ortega Meneses, is inside the truck. An ICE agent rushes around the car and pushes her to the ground while approaching her father’s vehicle.

She gets back up and walks forward. The officer turns around, points and shouts commands at her, then pushes Ortega back to the ground and pulls out a gun. First he aims it at the vehicle, and then at her.

The agent then switches to a taser, and Ortega is handcuffed by two men while screaming. She said her 11-year-old sister watched from nearby.

“I was just crying, I couldn't comprehend what was going on,” she told KPBS over the phone. “My neighbors and my community cleaned my wounds. They came out with a first aid kit and cleaned me up.”

The interaction with ICE was posted online by activist and social media influencer Arturo Gonzalez. Ortega described her interaction with the San Diego Police Department, who later showed up to the scene.

“While the officer came, he just went straight up to me … as I was answering he just walked away midway, and I just remember my heart dropped,” she said. “Because (I thought) this one person who is supposed to be here to protect and serve us is not caring and rolled his eyes at me and walked away.”

In a statement regarding the incident, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said it “received a call for service from an unknown male … regarding a two-vehicle collision with possible injuries in the 3900 block of 58th St.”

The department said officers were on scene for just under half an hour.

“Approximately five officers and a sergeant responded to the scene," the SDPD statement read. "The incident with federal agents occurred prior to SDPD arrival, and federal agents were no longer on scene when officers arrived."

The incident occurred in Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera’s district. He met with Ortega’s family and her neighbors on Saturday.

“Trust is being eroded. I heard this in response to Friday's events. The ICE officers were wearing vests that said ‘police,’” Elo-Rivera said.

Now he’s called on Mayor Todd Gloria to issue city directives in response to the ICE arrest.

Elo-Rivera wants the San Diego Police Department's presence to be publicly disclosed in these incidents. He’s seeking a published report within three business days each time the agency responds to a scene where federal immigration agents are present.

He also wants the department to help families find their loved ones after an ICE arrest.

“The ask is very simple," Elo-Rivera said. "It's to communicate publicly about why they were there, how long they were there, what they did there so folks can know that they were not working alongside ICE to rip families apart and cause havoc in our city.”

Staff from the Mayor’s office said they committed to implementing both requests during Monday's city council meeting.

The City Council adopted an ordinance last year in an effort to limit cooperation between SDPD and federal agents carrying out the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Elo-Rivera publicly accused San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl of lacking transparency around the issue in recent weeks. In response, Wahl pledged more frequent reports to the City Council when officers are called to a scene involving federal immigration agents.

In a statement regarding the arrest, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said, “On November 13, 2026, ICE arrested Alan Ortega Meneses, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, during a targeted enforcement operation in San Diego, California.”

The statement also said that Meneses’ daughter interfered with officers and repeatedly ignored their commands to move out of the way.

“After physically attacking officers and reaching for an officer’s gun, she was detained. At the same time, Meneses drove his vehicle into a government vehicle and then initiated an attempted (a) vehicular assault on officers as well. After refusing to comply with orders and being observed reaching under his seat, officers relied on their training to safely control the situation and place Meneses under arrest,” the DHS statement said.

Ortega disputes that account of events.

DHS also claimed Meneses has an extensive criminal history. KPBS did not find San Diego Superior Court records matching his name to the alleged crimes in time for publication.

An online fundraiser has been organized for the family to help with the father’s lawyer fees and the family’s household bills.