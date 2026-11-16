S1: Welcome in San Diego. It's Jade Hindman on this episode of KPBS Midday Edition. What Stephen Miller's appointment as white House chief of staff means for Immigration and San Diego. This is KPBS Midday Edition. Connecting our communities through conversation. Stephen Miller is often described as the architect of Donald Trump's mass deportation policy , and as of last week , he is the president's new chief of staff. The announcement came shortly after Democrats sweeping midterm wins. His promotion could signal an aggressive , doubling down approach to the administration's most controversial conservative policies. Joining me to talk about what this means is Jean Guerrero. She is the author of the Stephen Miller biography Hate Monger Stephen Miller Donald Trump and the white nationalist agenda. She is also an associate professor of journalism at the University of Southern California , and a former border and immigration reporter for KPBS here. Jeanne , it's always great to have you on. Welcome. Thanks.

S2: Thanks. Good to be here.

S1: Listen , you covered family separations at the border. As a reporter here , I remember that very well. And then you traced Miller's role in the first Trump administration for your book. You've got a deep understanding of Stephen Miller's ideology. So take us back to what helped you understand his ideas about who belongs in this country and who doesn't. Right.

S2: Right. So I started investigating Stephen Miller while I was witnessing these family separations that you mentioned during the first Trump administration , which were targeting people who were not breaking any laws. In a lot of cases , they were coming to ports of entry seeking asylum under federal law and being separated from children as young as one year old and sometimes younger. And I wanted to understand why this was happening. The administration said that its policies were about law and order , and that they were just trying to go after people for breaking the law. And I saw that clearly that wasn't the case. So if it wasn't about law and order , if it wasn't about national security , what was it about? And I knew that to understand that , I would have to I would have to try to get inside the head of Stephen Miller , which is what I did for for my book Hate Monger. I interviewed more than 150 people close to him colleagues , friends , family members to try to get an understanding of what was motivating him. And really , what I learned is that this was all fundamentally about racially reengineering the demographics of the United States. This is why during the first administration , they were really focused on strangling legal pathways into the country , such as gutting the asylum system , the refugee system , um , restricting green card access , and these family separations , which were a form of performative cruelty to deter further legal migration for people seeking asylum.

S1: I'm thinking about Miller's time at Breitbart. Can you talk a bit about what informed his ideology? Yeah.

S2: Yeah. So , I mean , he he he worked closely with reporters at Breitbart , the right wing media outlet , to , um , put forth propaganda about immigrants as an existential threat to the United States. And this was because Stephen Miller had already been deeply shaped by white nationalist and white supremacist literature ideas , mentorship when he was at Duke University. He brought in the the white nationalist Peter Brimelow to speak. Um , and before that he was mentored in Los Angeles by a man named David Horowitz , a former Marxist turned right wing radical , um , who really was an anti-Muslim , anti-immigrant ideologue. And all of these people and influences shaped Miller into believing that demographic change , um , as a result of immigration from non-white countries , presented a lethal threat to the United States that had to be fought by any means necessary , including what we have seen , which is some of the most , um , horrifying acts of cruelty by the federal government , not only against immigrants , but against the allies of immigrants , against people who stand up for the rights of immigrants , who stand up for , um , dignity and respect for for all people.

S1: You know , here in in San Diego recently , a Haitian child just eight years old , whose TPS status abruptly ended , was taken into Ice custody during a check in. His father had already been deported. School officials say he was living with his uncle. But when you you look at that action and the decision to end temporary protected status for Haitians , just as an example , what connects , what connections really come up for you to Miller's ideas on immigration?

S2: I think it goes back to this idea that which he had expressed during the first administration , which is that it's not about illegal immigration. Um , it's about legal immigration , because that is ultimately what is striving demographic change is the United States , um , acceptance and welcoming of of people , um , and providing legal pathways. And so he set out to destroy all legal pathways , including temporary protected status , Um , for for people like , like. These individuals in this family. Um , and one of the ways that they wanted to close off those pathways and sought to close out those pathways was to target um families through separation and and trying to use that as a deterrent strategy so that people witness the trauma inflicted by those separations and the caging up of children and decide , I don't want this to happen to my family , so I'm not going to go to the United States , but that that these deterrent strategies have never worked. I mean , people are fleeing extreme violence. Um , they're being displaced by corporate colonialism. Um , often US companies taking over land. Um , like what we've seen in Honduras under the Trump administration and being displaced. And they have no other choice. Um , but Stephen Miller has really focused on just not not only trying to make it impossible for these families to come here. But once they are here , making it brutally , brutally , uh , painful to to stay here , um , such as by unleashing federal agents across communities in the United States to to target people based just on their skin color , on their language , on their perceived immigration status instead of their criminal record , they have diverted resources from from national security investigations to targeting people based on immigration status.

S1: Well , and I want to talk more about that because it foreshadows what what's to come? Because even though , you know , this case of the eight year old , it happened before Stephen Miller was appointed chief of staff. I mean , Miller has had the president's ear for some time. How much influence do you think Miller will have over immigration policy in his new role?

S2: I think he will have enormous influence over immigration policy as he has in the past , and any guardrails that have existed have been , have come down. And but not just immigration policy. I think he's going to be hugely influential in all kinds of attacks on freedom of speech and freedom to protest , because the one thing that people don't really understand about Stephen Miller is that as much as he despises immigrants and immigrant communities because he sees them as a threat to the United States , he he despises at the allies of immigrants. Even more so the US. The US citizens who use their privilege or their power to stand up for their neighbor. Um , he was shaped by a book called The Camp of the Saints , which is a white supremacist novel that depicts the destruction of the white world by , um , brown immigrants who are described in animalistic terms. And the worst. The worst villains in the book are actually not the the immigrants , but the citizen allies who stand up , who stand up for their rights. And the heroes in the book are those who call for genocide against the Brown immigrants. So I think it's really deeply disturbing that Stephen Miller is now going to hold unprecedented power , not only over immigration policy , but over , um , the persecution of Trump's political enemy , who he perceives as political enemies. And they're going to be casting critics and opponents , whether it's journalists , whether it's non-profits , whether it's , um , universities as domestic terrorists.

S1: And I want to talk more about that because what you've just mentioned , there is something that's that's definitely being talked about , especially among Democratic lawmakers. And that is , you know , Miller's recent warning that state and local officials would face prosecution if the administration says they've obstructed ice. And I know you said you're watching for the white House to go further and and target people who organize in support of immigrants. Here in San Diego's Oak Park neighborhood on Friday. Ice agents arrested a man along with his daughter when she tried to block agents from detaining her father. When thinking about that incident and so many others , what makes you think this administration might ultimately treat peaceful opposition as obstruction?

S2: I mean , Stephen Miller has already told agents that they can act with federal immunity. He has told them to force confrontations , which we already saw. The consequences of that in Minneapolis , where two white Americans were fatally shot by federal agents acting in the name of immigration enforcement. And we've seen so many other individuals murdered by Ice or by Border patrol. And and we've seen hundreds of U.S. citizens arrested without due process by federal agents. And so I think this just reflects Stephen Miller's complete contempt for the rule of law , um , particularly when it stands in the way of his ideological vision , which is a world in which its people who already have power and status protect their power and status , and have even greater power and status over everybody else. This has been a shift , actually , in my understanding of Miller. I used to see him as a case study in radicalization by white nationalists , which which was in fact the case. But given that he is now supporting Trump's foreign policy , that's setting the stage to displace mass amounts of people from Latin America in the Middle East. I now see him as a case study in oligarchic capture , because what they're doing is , is they're deporting long time immigrants who have accumulated some political power in the form of US citizen children , jobs , neighbors who care about them. And they're at the same time displacing individuals who have no roots here , who have no power here. And they've always talked about how Democrats are , quote unquote , importing cheap labor to the United States , which is a white supremacist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theory. But in fact , what they are doing is something that for generations , Democrats and Republican leaders have done on behalf of multinational corporations across the world , which is just to consolidate their power by displacing people here and across the world. Um , and so they are exactly what they've been criticizing all along. They are in league with transnational corporate elites who want a servant class , not a working class. That is what Steven Miller is about. Um , his politics are a class war disguised as an immigration war. And to really understand this , you have to read my book , The Early Chapters , where he really didn't mind having immigrants around so long as they were serving him obediently and quietly. He used to throw his trash on the floor and leave out his food trays on the cafeteria tables , and insist that he he didn't have to clean up after himself because there were people there to do it for him. And I think at the end of the day , under the second administration , it is about protecting that class war and protecting elites. And one of the ways that they're one of the ways they're going to do that is by targeting people who stand up for social justice , who stand up for the rights of the oppressed , whether they're immigrants or anybody else in our society who they're trying to keep down. Hmm.

S1: Hmm. So this is a global movement. Um , Miller's appointment happened against the backdrop of Democrats winning the House and Senate in midterm elections. What message do you think the white House is sending with this move of appointing him chief of staff?

S2: They're sending the message that they're going to be doubling down. Um , Trump , I think , is hoping that Stephen Miller is going to get him out of this mess that he finds himself in. Um , because in the past , whenever he has turned to Stephen Miller to save him , um , by using anti-immigrant scapegoating to rally the base , it has worked. But I think the war on immigrants has reached such a horrifying level that has turned off a majority of voters in this country , and I do not think that doubling down is going to work this time. Um , but I think it's an act of desperation. Stephen Miller is one of the most effective sycophants in the white House. He is the longest lasting advisor for for Mr. Trump , who's been there from day one , crafting his speeches during his first campaign. I think Trump is running out of people that he can trust , and he's just hoping that Stephen Miller , um , can can save him by by just doubling down on on the cruelty. I just don't think it's going to work this time.

S1: I've been speaking with Jeanne Guerrero. She is the author of the Stephen Miller biography Hate Monger Stephen Miller Donald Trump and the White Nationalist Agenda. She is also an associate professor of journalism at the University of Southern California , and a former border and immigration reporter here at KPBS. Jeanne , thank you so very much for your insight.

S2: Thanks , Jade.

S1: That's our show for today. I'm your host , Jade Hindman.

S3: Thanks for tuning in to Midday Edition. Be sure to have a great day on purpose , everyone.

