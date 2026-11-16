S1: Welcome in San Diego. It's Jade Hindman on this episode of KPBS Midday Edition. A sit down with Marney van Philpott , who will represent California's 48th Congressional district. This is KPBS Midday Edition. Connecting our communities through conversation. Marni von Wilbur turned California's 48th congressional district blue. The seat has long been held by Republican Darrell Issa , who announced he was retiring after California's Prop 50 changed the district's voter majority from red to blue. Vaughn Wolpert beat Republican County Supervisor Jim Desmond in the recent midterm election , and now all five of San Diego County's congressional delegates will be Democrats. Vaughn Wilford joins us now to talk about how she'll achieve her goals in the seat. She joins us from Washington , D.C. , where she's been attending her new member orientation. Welcome to Midday Edition.

S2: Thank you for having me. I'm happy to be here.

S1: Glad to have you here. So you are again up in Washington , D.C. , for freshman orientation. How would you describe the tone there right now with newcomers arriving and some lawmakers on their way out?

S2: The tone and the energy in Washington , D.C. is fantastic. You know , with the big blue wave that took over America , we're seeing a whole new class of freshmen Democrats coming in. And the energy is incredible. We all want to get to work lowering the cost of living , ending this costly war in Iran. You know , stopping what Ice is doing in our communities and actually getting to work delivering health care for our country. So I am excited. I'm also cold , jaded , a little cold here in Washington , D.C. already , but I'm happy to be here. Indeed.

S1: Indeed. Well , listen , before we talk about your plans for your future role as a congressmember? I do want to talk about your current role as a city Council member. There is a big vote happening today on whether to shut down automated license plate readers or Alpers. You will be missing that vote here today , but it's because you're in DC. But how would you be voting if you were here? Yes.

S2: Yes. You know , we were going to try and get home for this , but then the FAA shut down all the flights over the weekend , which is something else we have to address here in Washington , DC and get a better Secretary of Transportation. But I've already actually put out a statement last week that I am still a big supporter of the ALP , our technology to solve and prevent serious violent crimes in our city , including kidnappings. We've seen attempted rapes , carjackings , and stolen vehicles. At the same time , this technology should only be used with proper oversight , transparency and accountability. And I'm proud of the work we've done with the trust ordinance to oversee how surveillance technology is used to prevent crime. At the same time , we've seen recent reports that the department had not communicated to the council that they were also using it for important things , including oversight of a police officers who had misconduct , which I believe we should be using it for. At the same time , though , we need to make sure that communication and transparency is key. And so I've called for a pause on using our technology until the council can bring forward a stronger and more transparent use policy , which I truly hope that they will be able to do.

S1: You know , this election cycle cost of living was top of mind for many voters. A Reuters poll finds that 8 in 10 people think that Democrats focus in the first 100 days should be cost of living. What does fighting for working families look like in your district and in Washington , DC?

S2: On day one , I want to help bring to the floor a repeal of all the terrible cuts to our health care system. We need to restore the funding for the Affordable Care Act so that people can afford to purchase health insurance on the marketplace. We need to restore the cuts to Medicaid and Snap benefits so that people have healthy food to eat and access to doctors. You know , I got to walk around in to try City Hospital. Up in the Oceanside Vista area of my district. And they're terribly worried about the continuing cuts to Medicaid and how that could affect providing health care for all of us. So these are things we need to work on. I will be voting to end the war in Iran , bringing our gas prices down , ending these horrible tariffs that Donald Trump has imposed , which raise costs for the American people and instead focus on delivering lower prices for all of us.

S1: You campaigned on immigration reform and spoke out against aggressive tactics by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. How will you advocate for immigrant communities during the remaining two years of Trump's term?

S2: So I didn't wait to get to Congress to start fighting back. You know , I led the vote for the city of San Diego to join Minneapolis as a large sister city in taking Ice to court and suing them for their abuses of our Constitution. I'm here in Congress. We're going to start with oversight hearings and find out how many people are being held in detention centers , what is the cost of this , and why are we doing this? And Democrats need to stop funding Ice. We have the power of appropriations and instead put forward the vision that we want to see. I want to see a strong , secure US-Mexico border that prevents drugs and firearms and human trafficking , but promotes lawful immigration. A pathway to citizenship promotes our binational economy and the bicultural region that we love so much here in Southern California. In our DACA students , they should have been citizens years ago. And that's what I'm going to focus on.

S1: In your victory statement , you wrote that you'll , quote , clean up the corruption that's stopping Washington from working for the rest of us. And that includes holding Donald Trump accountable and reining his chaos agenda , end quote. How do you intend to do that?

S2: Yes , ma'am. I you know , I used to be a civil prosecutor here in the city of San Diego , and I intend to use my prosecution skills to hold the Trump administration accountable. We can do both bring forward substantive legislation to restore health care in this country , to bring down prices. And we can do oversight. You know , once Democrats have the gavel at all of our committees , we have oversight hearings. I'm hoping to get on the Veterans Affairs Committee , for example , which has oversight over our VA health care systems , which thousands of our veterans and my congressional district depend on. I want to know what's been happening. Are people not getting access to care? What is Donald Trump done with all the money we've appropriated to the VA? And I'm already working to ban stock trading among Congress members , ban the white House and his family from making billions off of cryptocurrency , and investigate some of these pay to play contracts that he's instituted. But we have to do both. Hold people accountable and deliver on affordability at the same time.

S1: Well , in anticipation of this new Congress , the Trump administration has threatened to treat some congressional oversight as criminal. This is led in part by Trump's new chief of staff , Stephen Miller. What is your response to that , and do you think Congress is prepared to handle that?

S2: As a practicing litigator , I was a federal litigator for years. I know that we have a constitutional duty in the Congress to hold the administration accountable and provide oversight. You know , Congress was always intended to be an equal branch of government , not a rubber stamp for the Donald Trump White House. And I intend to use my full authority to stand up to Donald Trump's White House and have the oversight in sunshine that the American people deserve on his administration. Um , and and to do this in a lawful manner , we will be able to issue subpoenas as a Democratic majority , which we couldn't do as the minority. We will be able to call in witnesses and hold them in contempt if they don't answer to the American people. And that's what I intend to do on whatever committees I've chosen to serve on.

S1: This week , also , Democrats will vote on whether to support Hakeem Jeffries , current House minority leader and anticipated House speaker. Do you support Jeffries?

S2: So I am going to be voting for Hakeem Jeffries for speaker , and I'll tell you why he took the time to come out to visit my district while I was campaigning and walk the halls with me of Tri-City hospital , and we met with the head physicians , with the hospital chief operating officers , and they walked us to their labor and delivery unit and told us that they are terrified they may not be able to provide basic labor and delivery services for women giving birth in my district. If the continued Big Ugly bill hits in January and provides Medicaid cuts to cut tens of thousands of people off of health care , and I know that he cares about health care in our country , and I know he's going to be the leader. We need to solve this crisis and get to work. You know , we need to get to work immediately. The voters have not given us a mandate , in my opinion. They've given us an opportunity to lead and to govern. And so I want to get a speaker in place immediately and on day one , start getting to work restoring things like affordable health care.

S1: You just spoke about accountability. Hakeem Jeffries was one of the first to come forward and say , it's time for us to just move forward and legislate and really put accountability down the priority list here. Does that sit in conflict with what you want to do in Congress?

S2: The conversations that I've had with Hakeem Jeffries and what I've seen him say publicly are that we're going to focus on both affordability and accountability. You know , we have an oversight chair in Robert Garcia , who's in Southern California , who already has an incredible plan to hold the Trump administration accountable and do oversight. Every single committee we we serve on also has an oversight role , but that doesn't prevent us from also bringing forward substantive legislation to lower the cost of living. You know , Congress has the power over tariffs in our Constitution , not Donald Trump. We can bring forward a resolution ending these tariffs and bringing down the cost of living , but then also the next day , have an oversight hearing and find out where all that tariff money went. It's supposed to be refunded to small businesses that have been struggling to pay them. Under the Supreme Court's ruling , I want to know if the businesses in my jurisdiction have gotten their fair share of that money back so we can do both at the same time. Affordability and accountability.

S1: Another vote I wanted to ask you about happened last week , actually , when the House voted against the the impeachment effort against Defense Secretary Pete Heck. Seth , 11 Democrats were no shows for the vote. If this comes to a vote after you're sworn in , how will you vote?

S2: I believe that Secretary Heck , Seth has been the worst secretary of defense in the United States modern history. And he needs to be impeached. He needs to go. Uh , you know , we here in San Diego are home to over 100,000 active duty service members , thousands of veterans. And the way we've seen our military treated has been appalling. I was appalled by the conditions that the sailors faced on the USS Abraham Lincoln and Jade. I know the difference between sacrifice and abuse. I was a Peace Corps volunteer in sub-Saharan Africa. I served abroad on behalf of our nation for two years in a rural village with no running water or electricity , while it provided care to children born with HIV. That's sacrifice. But not having adequate meals , not having adequate rest time on shore , having mental health issues. That is not sacrifice , that's abuse. And if we're going to expect the brightest and the best of our nation to serve in the U.S. armed services , they need a better leader than the current secretary of defense.

S1: All right. Now listen , the historic blue tsunami or blue Nami , we saw this midterm cycle handed Democrats control of both houses of Congress. But that win doesn't solve major fractures in the party between moderate Democrats and the progressive left. So where do you place yourself in that lineup?

S2: You know , I place myself on the record I'm running and people want to give you labels all the time. But what I've done as a Democrat is taking on important things like gun violence prevention. I wrote the first law in California banning the sale of untraceable ghost guns , and the parts of weapons people are using to get around background checks. I fought hard to pass a law here in San Diego protecting women's rights to abortion when Roe v Wade was overturned. But I also support adequate law enforcement in funding our public safety. You know , I'm running on my record , and I don't care if you are , uh , whatever portion of our Democratic Party , I don't care if you are a Republican or independent. If I can work across the aisle to make our lives better here in Congressional District 48 , I will , you know. And I've already done it when we got to sue the opioid industries here , when I was a deputy city attorney in San Diego , I worked with Republican County Supervisor Joel Anderson to team up to do a city and county program on opioid abatement to prevent overdoses. And so I'm a strong Democrat , but I will always make sure that I will reach across the aisle to do whatever I can to make lives better for the American people.

S1: One clear example of of this rift here in the party is where Democrats stand on Israel. And throughout your campaign , the Democratic majority for Israel spent a lot supporting you. With that in mind , you know , what is your position on the United States relationship with Israel? I mean , will you continue to support funding for the Israeli military?

S2: So I've been very clear on where I stand , you know , especially as a former Peace Corps volunteer , I want to see an end to all conflicts in the Middle East and in Russia and Ukraine and everywhere else. I've firmly against the war in Iran. It needs to end. It is not getting us closer to our goal of a nuclear Iran. And I also want to see a permanent ceasefire in two state solution between Gaza and Israel. You know , I believe that Palestinians deserve to live in a free Palestinian state where they can have safety , security and self-determination. Hamas must be disarmed. They are harming both Palestinians and Israelis. And I also want to see Israeli families live in safety and security and a self-determination state. You know , I'm hopeful for change in the Israeli government , just like I am here , and that we can form and continue the strong bond we have with the people of Israel , but making sure that we end the violence in the West Bank and we end violence overall and get humanitarian aid to those who need it. And we can have a strong two state solution. And that's the path I think we need to continue to stay on.

S1: So will you continue to support funding for the Israeli military?

S2: I'm going to take each vote as it comes. The the 2016 MOU is actually expired. And leader Jeffrey's already put out a memo talking about that. We are no longer going to just be giving military aid away , that we have to rethink our relationship to make sure that humanitarian aid is put first. So. But I do still believe that Israel and can and should be our strongest ally in the Middle East. I tell everyone I do not agree with what Netanyahu has been doing , but I don't give up on the people of Israel who are also protesting him quite often. I don't agree with Donald Trump , but I haven't given up on the American people either to form in Bridge International relations again. So again , the goal is always going to be peace first and an end to conflict. And that's what I'm going to pursue.

S1: As you prepare to be sworn in come January , what is your message to 48th Congressional District constituents? I mean , um , who who especially who did not vote for you across the political spectrum.

S2: You know , I flipped a Republican district blue before I won my San Diego City Council race , becoming the first Democrat to represent our region. And the day I got sworn in , then I told everyone what I'm going to say. Now , it doesn't matter who you voted for , to me , it does not matter whose campaign yard sign you had in your front yard. I now welcome everyone into my office. I represent everyone in this district , and there's so many things that we agree on before we even get to anything we might disagree on. You know , we all want to reduce our cost of living , have affordable housing , bring down the cost of prescription medicine , fund our schools and public education. There's so much we can do together , and I hope to govern for every single person in my congressional district.

S1: I've been speaking with Marty Van Wilford , San Diego City Council member , who will be sworn in as Congressional Congresswoman for the 48th district come January. Marty , thank you so much for joining us.

S2: Thank you so much for having me.

S1: That's our show for today. I'm your host , Jade Hindman.

S3: Thanks for tuning in to Midday Edition. Be sure to have a great day on purpose , everyone.

