Passengers at San Diego International Airport should experience smoother travel Monday as commercial aviation worked to recover from a historic nationwide ground stop that scrambled flight schedules over the weekend.

According to the flight data tracking website FlightAware San Diego's airport had 364 delays and 48 cancellations on Sunday. As of Monday morning, 73 flights were delayed, and 10 were canceled.

At San Diego and airports nationwide, operations began stabilizing after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted its four-hour grounding order, according to the agency. The rare nationwide shutdown, triggered Friday afternoon, marked only the second time U.S. airspace has been completely grounded since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Federal officials revealed over the weekend that the crisis stemmed from a routine telecommunications update gone awry. According to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, defense contractor L3Harris was transitioning telecommunication lines from legacy copper wire to high-speed fiber optics at a remote facility in El Dorado, Arkansas, when a replacement router began malfunctioning.

The faulty equipment flooded the air traffic control network with more than 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds. The resulting data overload crippled communications and radar feeds across 17 of the nation's 22 en route air traffic control centers, officials said.

"The minute we did that, the problem went away," Duffy said after technicians disabled transmission capabilities on 69 routers of the same model nationwide.

Administration officials forcefully dismissed speculation surrounding the incident. Both Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin confirmed that federal investigators found zero evidence of a foreign cyberattack or malicious intent.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford also dismissed theories linking the telecommunications glitch to the agency's recent expansion of SMART (Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories) — an artificial intelligence- based flight-management tool. Bedford and Duffy clarified that the outage stemmed strictly from legacy hardware instability rather than the new AI software.

The widespread shutdown has reignited intense debates on Capitol Hill regarding the fragile state of U.S. aviation infrastructure. While Congress allocated $12.5 billion last year toward air traffic upgrades, Duffy and other administration leaders used the incident to advocate for emergency funding packages, arguing that decades-old analog systems remain vulnerable to unexpected catastrophic failures.

Airport officials continue to advise travelers to check directly with their respective airlines for real-time schedule updates and re-booking options as carriers work to reposition aircraft and crews.