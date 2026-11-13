Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Environment

This year’s El Niño is already breaking records

By Carly Kay / Science and Technology Reporter
Published November 13, 2026 at 6:08 PM PST
Cars drive through the rain during Tropical Storm Hilary on Aug. 20, 2023 in San Diego, Calif.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
Cars drive through the rain during Tropical Storm Hilary on Aug. 20, 2023 in San Diego, Calif.

Friday morning’s thunderstorms doused the coast with nearly a half inch of rain.

Even before the storm, the region’s rainfall totals for this water year were about an inch above average according to the National Weather Service.

Scientists from Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration identified heavy rainfall as just one of the factors making this year’s El Niño super.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

They shared new insights on record breaking conditions influencing this year’s abnormalities on Thursday, including higher ocean temperatures and sea levels.

“We're now sitting on the precipice of yet another Godzilla El Niño, where temperatures are supposed to be and are already higher than we've ever measured in the past,” said Jennifer Smith, a marine ecologist with Scripps.

California’s coast was already experiencing higher water temperatures before El Niño conditions arrived. But the scientists noted a surge of warm water from the east is amplifying a marine heat wave.

Smith recorded the highest temperatures seen in November off Scripps’ pier.

“We're still measuring over 75 degrees right here in our backyard,” she said. “Yesterday [Wednesday] was yet another record breaking day for warm water off our coast.”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

These warmer temperatures are also being measured in deeper waters. Scientists saw temperatures in the high seventies as deep as 50 meters.

“This is quite unprecedented,” said NOAA’s Andrew Lising. “We're looking at some of the warmest temperatures in the deep waters that we've ever had in this record of 20 years now of sampling.”

Normally, east trade winds push these warmer waters toward Australia. But during an El Niño those winds die down.

“And when that happens all that warm water that was pulled up toward Australia there it all sloshes back toward South America,” Lising said.

The phenomenon is known as a Kelvin wave. This sloshing is bringing higher tides to San Diego.

Mark Merrifield is a physical oceanographer at Scripps. He attributes record breaking sea levels to the combination of Kelvin waves, bigger swells and warmer waters.

“Typically with an El Niño in San Diego, you might get a half a foot, to maybe a foot, but we're well above that with this El Niño event,” he said.

The current sea level is more than a foot higher than what is expected in El Niño conditions, he said. This weekend eight foot swells are expected to crash onto the county’s beaches.

Imperial Beach will likely be impacted, according to Merrifield.

“The strong wave event on top of this foot and a half sea level anomaly is going to push well above what we consider minor thresholds flooding … in Imperial Beach getting up to moderate to severe conditions,” he said.

Other low lying areas like bays and estuaries may also flood. The National Weather Service is forecasting rain on and off through Wednesday.

Tags

Environment WeatherSan Diego
Carly Kay
Carly Kay is the science and technology reporter at KPBS. She’s written about a wide range of topics from exoplanets and biosensors to endangered salamanders and kelp forest restoration. Carly’s work has appeared in Science News, MIT Technology Review, Stanford School of Medicine and more.
See stories by Carly Kay

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News