California is suing OpenAI over its ‘rogue’ AI agent hackBy Colin Lecher, CalMatters

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California’s attorney general is suing OpenAI, saying a high-profile cybersecurity incident could have been avoided had the company installed proper safeguards.

In July 2026, OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, was evaluating internal research models when it discovered that its agents had compromised OpenAI systems and hacked their way into Hugging Face, an online platform where users can submit tools and data related to artificial intelligence.

The incident sparked public debate over the dangers of AI, with some calling the incident a landmark in the development of the tools. Commentators have long worried that incidents involving so-called “rogue” AI agents could damage critical infrastructure or compromise military weapon systems, and some pointed to the incident to demand greater government oversight of AI companies.

Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office announced an investigation into the hack in September. In the suit, filed today in San Francisco Superior Court, Bonta said the Hugging Face incident “was entirely foreseeable” and the company should be held legally responsible for the incident.

“OpenAI’s actions escalated real-word cybersecurity risks, threatening the safety, health, and well-being of society,” Bonta said in a written statement announcing the suit.

The attorney general’s office is asking a court to force OpenAI to change its business practices and pay civil penalties.

According to the state, the hack was the result of OpenAI operating dangerous models in a flawed testing environment. Its failure to adequately rein in its agents, the suit alleges, put the public at risk and violated California’s Unfair Competition Law, which is meant to stop companies from using unfair, unlawful, or fraudulent practices.

“The company knowingly tested a dangerous product without proper oversight or safety procedures and misled the public about it — this disregard for public safety violated California law,” Bonta said in the announcement.

In a press conference announcing the suit, Bonta said tools like OpenAI’s have “enormous potential” but “must be developed and designed safely.”

Bonta said the company failed to provide detailed information on dozens of other incidents as well.

“Without proper safeguards and monitoring, these models pose a danger to anything connected to the internet,” he said.

This article was originally published on CalMatters and was republished under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives license.

