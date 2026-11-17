In a come-from-behind victory, Kenneth Zuniga became the first democratic socialist to capture a mayoral seat in San Diego County.

In the wake of the close race, Zuniga celebrated what he said was a series of "firsts."

“I'll be the youngest mayor in Vista and the first Democrat (mayor), first democratic socialist mayor in San Diego County,” Zuniga said in a KPBS interview on Monday. “I'm the first LGBTQ+ mayor in Vista. So a lot of firsts.”

As of Monday, unofficial election results show 28-year-old Zuniga leading independent Joe Green by just over 1,100 votes. KPBS has called the race for Zuniga and Green congratulated him on his victory late last week.

Zuniga said he’s excited to be a part of what he described as a new era.

“I think it means a new era of how people will look at city government,” Zuniga said. “I want to make sure that we're really emphasizing a government that actually delivers results.”

He believes his commitment to working people and his decision to not accept money from corporate or realtor PACs fostered a sense of trust with voters.

“I actually had someone email me and say … ‘I went and mobilized my friends and family to tell them we want someone who's not being paid for by special interest. We want someone who's actually going to represent the people,’” Zuniga said.

DSA is having a moment nationwide with the rise of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and newly elected Los Angeles Mayor Nithya Raman . This month’s election featured more than 300 DSA-backed candidates and ballot measures nationwide .

“Seeing the DSA wave be a part of the ‘blu-nami,’ I think it's inspiring, especially for a lot of young voters,” Zuniga said. “And I think that it really shows that voters are open to a new type of system, because the current one hasn't been working for them.”

As Mayor, Zuniga says he will prioritize creating more affordable housing in the city. And he plans to collaborate with newly elected Democrats in Sacramento and Washington D.C. to get funding for sidewalks and streetlights.

He’ll begin his four-year term on Dec. 8.

