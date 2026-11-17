Following public outcry and allegations of misuse, the San Diego City Council has voted unanimously to rescind authorization of Flock Safety automated license plate reader technology for use by the San Diego Police Department.

With several hours of public comment nearly unanimously opposed to continuation of the contract with Flock — which has been in effect since 2023 - - the council elected to stop authorization for SDPD to use the technology as part of the its annual Trust Ordinance Report.

The council also voted 5-2 on Monday night to rescind Smart Streetlights authorization. The yearly review gives the council a chance to renegotiate, cancel or alter its authorization of surveillance technologies in the city.

The item was scheduled to be heard in December as usual, but Council President Joe LaCava docketed it for Monday in light of recent news that the SDPD used the technology to track one of its officers and a domestic violence victim he was allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with as part of an internal investigation.

The council did, however, vote to continue authorization of dozens of other surveillance technologies used by the police department.

"These tools provided our police officers with the ability to efficiently and effectively investigate serious crimes, but public trust is essential for their continued use," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "My administration will carry out the council's direction and continue working to keep San Diegans safe in ways that uphold the law, protect privacy, and remain transparent to the public.

"I thank the police officers and community members who have worked together for years to prevent crime and hold criminals accountable. That partnership has made San Diego one of the safest big cities in the country. We'll continue working together to keep it that way."

One thing Monday's action does not do is remove the cameras. Until a formal agreement with Flock is reached over removal of the cameras — which are physically tied to the Smart Streetlights contract approved with Ubicquia in 2024 — they will remain in place.

The move marks a stunning turnaround from just five months ago, when a majority of the council voted to continue the contract with Flock.

Gloria had previously supported the technology throughout the city's annual budget process, saying in October that limiting the use of ALPRs was tantamount to "making life easier for criminals." However, bending to public and council pressure, he announced Friday that he would not utilize veto power should the council rescind the technology's authorization.

Former Flock proponent Councilman Raul Campillo called for the contract's suspension following the SDPD news.

"I have supported ALPRs because they are a proven tool for preventing and solving serious crimes in our San Diego community," Campillo said. "But my support has never been unconditional. I made it unequivocally clear that if the trust we place in those responsible for managing this technology and its data is violated, I cannot continue to support the program in its current form.

"Learning that the police department used ALPRs inappropriately to surveil one of their own and a member of the public calls the entire program into question. Public trust is not optional, and accountability is not negotiable. A tool intended to protect our community cannot be allowed to become a means of inappropriate surveillance. Until these serious concerns are fully addressed and the safeguards necessary to prevent further misuse are demonstrated, I am withdrawing my support, and I am demanding that the program be immediately suspended and an audit be conducted of its use within our police department to understand the extent which it has been misused."

The SDPD insists there was no misuse of the technology. The city's 500 cameras have helped solve 941 cases, make 706 arrests and recover 689 stolen vehicles since 2023, police officials said. Access to the cameras is limited to "trained, authorized SDPD personnel" and all searches undergo a weekly audit to avoid improper searches, police department officials said at Monday's meeting.

"This technology significantly reduces the time required to identify and locate vehicles related to serious investigations and at-risk missing persons," the SDPD presentation stated.

However, when questioned by Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera as to why the council was not informed that people not suspected of a crime such as the aforementioned domestic violence survivor could be tracked, SDPD Chief Scott Wahl said he did not know.

Wahl said last month that eliminating ALPRs as a crime-fighting tool was short-sighted.

"Removing a proven public safety tool from our streets is a loss for San Diego communities," he said. "We don't have to guess whether ALPR helps solve crimes. We've seen it work in more than 900 cases, from stolen vehicles and kidnappings to murders.

"For years, San Diego has shown that this technology can be used responsibly, with strict rules, regular audits and strong safeguards to protect people's privacy," Wahl said. "We've put in the work to build that system. Yet we're being told that removing ALPR will somehow improve police staffing, ease fears about immigration enforcement or fix the city's budget problems. It won't accomplish any of those things. What it will do is make it harder for our officers to solve crimes, find suspects and deliver justice for victims. That's what's at stake."

The 30 days the SDPD is allowed by local law to keep ALPR data matches La Mesa and National City as the least amount of time in the county. The San Diego County Sheriff's Office and the cities of Coronado, Oceanside, Carlsbad and Chula Vista allow the data to be kept for a year. In Escondido, that increases to two years.

Jared Wilson, president of the San Diego Police Officers Association, said following the council's action that the city needed to focus on giving the police department adequate resources.

"With the loss of Flock cameras, our focus must be on rebuilding the department's sworn staffing levels to improve response times and strengthen community policing," he said. "Recruitment is currently less than half of what is needed to fill our academies. Getting more officers into our neighborhoods must be the priority moving forward."

Before Campillo's change of heart last week, Councilman Stephen Whitburn, who voted multiple times for the Flock contract and ALPR technology, also withdrew support for Flock in October. He said the ALPRs have solved hate crimes in the LGBTQ+ community, but are causing too much fear in other communities, including among immigrants.

"The Trump administration and ICE and their un-American, anti- immigrant brutality have created a police state in many of our communities," Whitburn said last month. "Many people worry Flock cameras are being used in that crackdown. Families are afraid of being separated. Workers are afraid of being targeted on their way to work. Parents are afraid of what could happen when they take their children to school. American citizens have been detained. These are our neighbors, and they deserve to feel safe in their own city."

Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert could not attend Monday's meeting owing to mandatory training requirements for her new seat in Congress, but issued a statement saying ALPRs were an effective tool — but needed strong oversight.

"Recently, I have called for the immediate pause in the use of ALPRs by SDPD until there is a stronger oversight policy that strengthens the transparency we need to deliver true public safety," she wrote in a statement before Monday's meeting. "Public safety depends on public trust, and right now, that foundation must be rebuilt. Any future use of this important crime- fighting tool must include stronger oversight and clear, defined rules for how and when SDPD uses this technology."