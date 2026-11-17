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The district attorneys of 30 counties, including San Diego's Summer Stephan, argued in a lawsuit filed Monday morning that the state’s high court should halt Gov. Gavin Newsom’s commutations of people on death row.

The lawsuit, filed at the California Supreme Court, asserts that Newsom acted unlawfully when he proposed commuting the sentences of 548 prisoners by failing to afford the victims of their crimes the “opportunity to be heard.”

“Only this court can stop the governor’s disregard of the law — his abuse of power,” the petitioners wrote to the California Supreme Court.

The petition distinguishes Newsom’s commutation powers from the pardon powers of a president — the presidential pardon doesn’t have any limits, other than impeachment. By contrast, when condemned California prisoners apply for a commutation, governors must notify the district attorney where the crime took place, and the victims or their families.

Perhaps anticipating this argument, Newsom issued an explanatory statement laying out why he didn’t need to issue notifications to victims or their families. A central factor was that none of these proposed commutations stemmed from an application from a prisoner on death row. By proposing a blanket commutation, Newsom asserted that none of the statutory requirements applied.

The section of the California penal code highlighted by the district attorneys “does not apply when the governor acts on his own initiative to grant clemency absent an application,” Newsom wrote in the explanation.

He added that, after he submitted the proposed commutations to the Supreme Court, his office would notify the district attorneys in the counties in which the crimes were committed and seek their help with notifications.

The California Supreme Court will get a say on almost 400 of Newsom’s commutations. State law requires the court to review those cases because the prisoners were convicted of multiple felonies. Representatives of the court have not said how or when those reviews would take place.

Newsom in 2019 issued a moratorium on executions and later ordered the dismantling of the death chamber at San Quentin State Prison. His successor, Gov.-elect Xavier Becerra, has committed to extending the moratorium when he takes office.

This article was originally published on CalMatters and was republished under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives license.

