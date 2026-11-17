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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson … it’s TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17TH>>>> [ AUTOMATED LICENSE PLATE READERS ALSO KNOWN AS AL-PR’S ARE ON THEIR WAY OUT OF SAN DIEGO ]More on that next. But first... the headlines …#######

THINGS AT SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT SHOULD BE BACK ON TRACK FOLLOWING THIS PAST WEEKEND’S NATIONWIDE F-A-A GROUND STOP

ACCORDING TO THE FLIGHT DATA TRACKING WEBSITE FLIGHT-AWARE, SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL SAW MORE THAN 360 DELAYS AND NEARLY FIFTY CANCELLATIONS THIS PAST SUNDAY

THE F-A-A SAYS THE FOUR-HOUR GROUNDING ORDER IS THE SECOND TIME OUR/ U-S AIRSPACE HAS BEEN COMPLETELY GROUNDED

THE LAST ONE TOOK PLACE ON SEPTEMBER 11TH DURING THE TERRORIST ATTACKS

U-S TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY SEAN DUFF SAYS THE CRISIS WAS CAUSED BY THE TRANSITIONING OF TELE-COMMUNICATION LINES

DUFF SAYS A REPLACEMENT ROUTER BEGAN MALFUNCTIONING WHEN OFFICIALS WERE SWITCHING OVER FROM LEGACY COPPER WIRE TO HIGH-SPEED FIBER OPTICS

OFFICIALS SAY THIS CRIPPLED COMMUNICATIONS AND THE RADAR THAT FEEDS 17 OF THE NATION’S 22 AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL CENTERS

DESPITE BOTH DUFFY AND HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY MARKWAYNE MULLIN SAYING THERE IS ZERO EVIDENCE OF ANY FOREIGN CYBERATTTACK … THE NATIONWIDE SHUTDOWN IS REIGNITING DEBATES AROUND THE CURRENT STATE OF U-S AVIATION INFRASTRUCTURE

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THOUSANDS OF GAMERS AND CREATORS TOOK TO THE SAN DIEGO CONVENTION CENTER THIS PAST WEEKEND TO ATTEND TWITCHCON

THIS YEAR MARKS THE SIXTH YEAR THAT THE CONVENTION HAS COME TO SAN DIEGO

TWITCHCON IS A TECH AND POP CULTURE EVENT FOR THE LIVE STREAMING PLATFORM ‘TWITCH’

MAREN DOUGHERTY [mare-in dore-redi] IS THE MARKETING DIRECTOR FOR THE SAN DIEGO CONVENTION CENTER WHO SPOKE TO THE FISCAL IMPACT OF THE ANNUAL EVENT

TWITCHBIZ 2A TRT 0:12

“TwitchCon is consistently one of the top ten events of the year in terms of economic impact; last year it brought in more than 60 million dollars for the regional economy.”

TWITCHCON IS COMMITTED TO BEING IN SAN DIEGO THROUGH 2028 AT LEAST

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THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IS REMINDING US THAT THERE IS A HIGH SURF ADVISORY AND HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT

THIS ADVISORY IS UNTIL 4 A-M TOMORROW MORNING

WAVES ARE EXPECTED TO REACH ANYWHERE FROM SEVEN TO TEN FEET ALONG WEST-FACING BEACHES WITH SETS UP TO 12 FEET

N-W-S ALSO SAYS TO EXPECT MULTIPLE CHANCES FOR RAIN, GUSTY WINDS AND POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORMS THIS WEEK

TODAY’S FIRST STORM SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BRING SCATTERED SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS MAINLY TO OUR COAST AND INLAND VALLEYS

TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK WILL FALL BELOW SEASONAL AVERAGES WITH THE COOLEST CONDITIONS STARTING TODAY AND CARRYING THROUGH FRIDAY

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THE OFFICIAL NOMINATIONS LIST FOR THE 20-27 GRAMMY’S IS NOW OUT !

ENGLISH SINGER-SONGWRITER RAYE AND SPANISH SINGER-SONGWRITER ROSALIA LEAD ALL NOMINEES WITH 11 AND NINE NOMINATIONS EACH

IN FACT … WOMEN ARTISTS ARE DOMINATING THIS YEARS LIST

SEVEN OUT OF THE EIGHT ‘ALBUM OF THE YEAR’ NOMINEES ARE WOMEN AND ALSO SEVEN OUT OF THE NINE ARTISTS WITH THE HIGHEST NOMINATION TOTALS

A SPECIAL CONGRATS GOES OUT TO ARTIST OLIVIA RODRIGO WHO WHO GREW UP IN THE NEIGHBORING, TEMECULA AND EARNED SEVEN TOTAL NOMS

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

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AUTOMATED LICENSE PLATE READERS ALSO KNOWN AS AL-PR’S ARE ON THEIR WAY OUT OF SAN DIEGO

METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN SAYS THE CITY COUNCIL VOTED UNANIMOUSLY MONDAY EVENING TO PROHIBIT THE TECHNOLOGY

SURVEILLANCE 1 (ab) 0:51 soq

AB: Automated license plate readers, or ALPRs, have faced a nationwide backlash. Privacy advocates say the technology is easily misused and prone to error. Last week, news broke that San Diego police searched the plates of a domestic violence victim. Two men have also alleged ALPRs misidentified them, leading to wrongful arrests. A third claims a false ALPR hit led police to shoot him. Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera says trust has been broken.

SER: I think that's the thing I find most dangerous about this, and it's the false confidence that the technology produces. And a tool that treats people as guilty until proven innocent doesn't make anyone safer.

AB: Mayor Todd Gloria has pledged to turn the cameras off within 24 hours. The move is expected to save the city about $2 million per year. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

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ANOTHER LOCAL AND PHYSICAL ICE ARREST IS GOING VIRAL

THIS TIME IT INVOLVES A MAN AND HIS TEENAGE DAUGHTER IN THE OAK PARK NEIGHBORHOOD

REPORTER JACOB AERE SAYS, NOW ELECTED OFFICIALS ARE GETTING INVOLVED DEMANDING SOME POLICY CHANGE.

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OAKPARKICE TRT: 1:05 SOQ

Video captured from a home security camera system shows an unmarked vehicle pull in front of a truck, before colliding with it.

18-year-old Monica Ortega comes into view, and raises her hands while approaching the vehicle. Her father, Alan Ortega Meneses is inside the truck. An ICE agent rushes around the car and pushes her to the ground, then later points a gun at her before switching to a taser. She describes the aftermath of the incident to KPBS during a phone interview.

“Im not able to walk with both legs. One is still recovering from swelling and the other one is just pain everywhere..”

The incident happened in City Councilman Sean Elo Rivera’s district. He is calling for changes regarding public transparency from the city’s police department when it comes to ICE activity.

During a statement to KPBS the department of Homeland Security claims in part quote, “During the arrest, Meneses’ daughter interfered with officers and repeatedly ignored their lawful commands to move out of the way. After physically attacking officers and reaching for an officer’s gun, she was detained.”

Ortega was released shortly after being handcuffed. JA KPBS NEWS

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THE EIGHT YEAR OLD HAITIAN CHILD THAT WAS TAKEN INTO FEDERAL CUSTODY TWO WEEKS AGO IS NOW BACK HOME WITH HIS FAMILY

REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYYEN HAS MORE ON THE EMOTIONAL REUNION

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HAITIANCHILD 1(an) TRT: 0:48 SOQ

When the third-grader first walked through the doors at the Haitian Bridge Alliance and saw his uncle for the first time in two weeks … it was an emotional reunion.

“They were wailing on the floor. And then they got up. They embraced, and he was kissing him and holding him.”

Haitian Bridge Alliance executive director Guerline Jozef (GAIR-leen Joseph) says the ordeal has taken its emotional toll on the child.

The child is more withdrawn.

“He hasn't been talking much. He's very quiet and you can see the trauma in him. You can see the fear and distress still in him.”

That’s a big difference from how his teachers described him before this occurred.

The 8-year-old was taken into custody Nov. 4th following a routine immigration check-in.

Video of him being led away sparked national outrage and calls for his return. AN/KPBS

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THE SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED THE MASSIVE MIDWAY RISING DEVELOPMENT. THERE’S A LOT IN IT INCLUDING A LITTLE EASTER EGG IN THE PLAN FOR THOSE WHO KNOW SAN DIEGO HISTORY.

FOR THIS WEEK’S WHY IT MATTERS SEGMENT, VOICE OF SAN DIEGO’S SCOTT LEWIS EXPLAINS.

MIDFRONTIER (vosd) TRT 1:09 SOQ

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One of the big concerns about Midway Rising is the traffic. And one of the new roads for that traffic will be called Frontier Dr.

It’s a call back to a neighborhood that used to be right where the sports arena is now. All the controversy about putting 4,250 new housing units in the area has overshadowed the fact that there used to be more than 4,000 units of housing right there.

The neighborhood was called Frontier.

The federal government built it in the early 1940s because there was a severe housing shortage.

But Point Lomans did not like Frontier. Because it was federal housing, it included many people of color who otherwise had not been restricted from living there until the 1930s and were not welcome after that. Neighbors fought to evict people from Frontier for decades. The city did that in 1965 after it took control of the land from the US government. Since then, city leaders were willing to put anything there except housing.

They ended up with an arena, strip clubs, drive thrus and anything else that didn’t fit in other neighborhoods.

Now it will be transformed into housing and a new arena. And once again, a part of it will be called Frontier.

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MARNI VON WILPERT TURNED CALIFORNIA'S 48TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT BLUE. SHE BEAT REPUBLICAN JIM DESMOND IN THE RECENT MID-TERM ELECTION.

VON WILPERT SPOKE WITH MIDDAY EDITION HOST JADE HINDMON ON MONDAY AFTERNOON

HERE’S THAT INTERVIEW...

VONWILPERT 2 (midday) TRT 3:50 last words “for having me”

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You know, this election cycle, cost of living was top of mind for many voters. A Reuters poll finds that eight in 10 people think that Democrats focus in the first 100 days should be cost of living. What does fighting for working families look like in your district and in Washington DC?

On day one, I want to help bring to the floor a repeal of all the terrible cuts to our healthcare system. We need to restore the funding for the Affordable Care Act so that people can afford to purchase health insurance on the marketplace. We need to restore the cuts to Medicaid and SNAP benefits so that people have healthy food to eat and access to doctors.

You know, I got to walk around and tour Tri-City Hospital up in the Oceanside, Vista area of my district, and they're terribly worried about the continuing cuts to Medicaid and how that could affect providing healthcare for all of us. So, these are things we need to work on. I will be voting to end the war in Iran, bringing our gas prices down, ending these horrible tariffs that Donald Trump has imposed, which raise costs for the American people, and instead focus on delivering lower prices for all of us.

You campaigned on immigration reform and spoke out against aggressive tactics by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. How will you advocate for immigrant communities during the remaining two years of Trump's term?

So, I didn't wait to get to Congress to start fighting back. You know, I led the vote for the city of San Diego to join Minneapolis as a large sister city in taking ICE to court and suing them for their abuses of our Constitution. I'm here in Congress. We're going to start with oversight hearings and find out how many people are being held in detention centers. What is the cost of this, and why are we doing this? And Democrats need to stop funding ICE. We have the power of appropriations, and instead put forward the vision that we want to see.

You know, I want to see a strong, secure US-Mexico border that prevents drugs and firearms and human trafficking, but promotes lawful immigration, a pathway to citizenship, promotes our binational economy and the bicultural region that we love so much here in Southern California. And our DACA students, they should have been citizens years ago, and that's what I'm going to focus on.

And throughout your campaign, the Democratic Majority for Israel spent a lot supporting you. With that in mind, you know, what is your position on the United States relationship with Israel? I mean, will you continue to support funding for the Israeli military?

So, I've been very clear on where I stand, you know, especially as a former Peace Corps volunteer. I want to see an end to all conflicts in the Middle East and in Russia and Ukraine and everywhere else. I'm I'm firmly against the war in Iran. It needs to end. It is not getting us closer to our goal of a denuclear Iran. And I also want to see a permanent ceasefire and two-state solution between Gaza and Israel.

You know, I I believe that Palestinians deserve to live in a free Palestinian state where they have can have safety, security, and self-determination. Hamas must be disarmed. They are harming both Palestinians and Israelis. And I also want to see Israeli families live in safety and security and a self-determination state.

So, will you continue to support funding for the Israeli military?

I'm going to take each vote as it comes. The the 2016 MOU is actually expired, and Leader Jeffries already put out a memo talking about that we are no longer going to just be giving military aid away, that we have to rethink our relationship to make sure that humanitarian aid is is put first. But I do still believe that Israel and Canaan should be our strongest ally in the Middle East. I I tell everyone, I do not agree with what Netanyahu has been doing, but I don't give up on the people of Israel who are also protesting him quite often.

I don't agree with Donald Trump, but I haven't given up on the American people either to form and and bridge international relations again. So, again, the goal is always going to be peace first and an end to conflict, and that's what I'm going to pursue.

Marnie, thank you so much for joining us.

Thank you so much for having me

TAG: THAT WAS CONGRESSWOMAN-ELECT MARNI VON WILPERT WITH MIDDAY EDITION HOST JADE HINDMON

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CALIFORNIA’S LEGISLATURE IS EXPECTED TO REACH GENDER PARITY FOR THE FIRST TIME...WITH WOMEN PROJECTED TO HOLD HALF OF ALL SEATS NEXT YEAR.

THAT COMES AFTER SEVERAL DEMOCRATIC WOMEN DEFEATED REPUBLICAN INCUMBENTS IN THE MIDTERM ELECTION.

CAPRADIO’S GERARDO ZAVALA REPORTS.

PARITY 1:10 SOQ

Amy Slavensky was one of six women recruited by progressive group Close the Gap California who flipped Republican-held legislative seats.She defeated incumbent Josh Hoover in Assembly District 7, which includes Folsom and Citrus Heights.Slavensky says the milestone is personal.[Slavensky] Having been raised by a single mom. Having worked in public education for all of these years, being in spaces many times where I was the only woman in the room with educational administrators… this means a lot to me. [14]Close the Gap executive director Susannah Delano says her organization works to prepare potential candidates well before they decide to run.[Delano] If we’ve done our job right by that point, the woman has a Roladex, she’s been introduced, she knows how to work in Sacramento, she has a full tool kit available to her. [10]But California’s milestone comes as women remain underrepresented nationally.A new report from Rutgers University finds women are projected to hold nearly 35% of state legislative seats nationwide next year. Only six states — including California — are expected to reach or exceed parity. In Sacramento, I’m Gerardo Zavala

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CALIFORNIA HONORED LABOR AND CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER DOLORES HUERTA AT THE STATE CAPITOL YESTERDAY (MONDAY), WHERE SHE LAY IN HONOR AND MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC PAID THEIR RESPECTS.

CAPRADIO’S GERARDO ZAVALA WAS THERE AND ALSO BRINGS US THIS REPORT ...

HUERTAUPDATE 1 TRT 1:19 ends with ambi fade

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AMBI OF CHANTING

Huerta co-founded the United Farm Workers union and spent decades organizing and fighting for better wages and working conditions. She died of cancer last month at the age of 96.

Antonio De Loera with the United Farmworkers says the union will continue to organize.

Everyday workers put themselves, their jobs, their families on the line at risk of retaliation in the workplace or even deportation because they know they deserve more.

California Governor-elect Xavier Becerra says Huerta's legacy is a call to keep fighting for working people.

When it comes to fighting, when it comes to resisting, when it comes to persisting, we must carry the spirit of Dolores Huerta.

Ralph Velador with the Laborers' International Union of North America says he hopes the next administration will make sure workers aren't overlooked.

My hope is that, and I know it will happen, is Xavier will go forward and make sure that working people are not seen in the shadows but are taken care of.

Huerta spent decades marching to the Capitol to fight for working people. She made the journey one last time, in a hearse, accompanied by loved ones and state leaders.

TAG: THAT WAS GERARDO ZAVALA WITH CAPRADIO

