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The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the White House’s bid to have the high court review a case that forced the Trump administration to return hundreds of research grants to academics at the University of California.

The court issued the decision today. No justice filed a brief explaining the decision, which is common.

Lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice argued that federal agencies had the right to terminate the grants because they ran afoul of the Trump administration’s executive orders on defunding so-called Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts, plus research on the effects of global warming.

But attorneys for the UC researchers depicted that rationale as dangerous to science and to the academics’ constitutional rights. “What begins as material harm – loss of money, staff, graduate and post-doctoral students – quickly becomes expressive harm: the inability to publish research and affect public discourse. This is a quintessential First Amendment violation,” the lawyers for the UC researchers wrote in a legal brief to the high court.

The case is known as Thakur v. Trump and concerns grants on U.S. history, disease research and biology, among many others.

Between January and July of last year the White House terminated more than $900 million in grants to UC researchers, including nearly $600 million at UCLA alone. Almost all of those grants were restored after a lower court judge ordered the federal agencies to restore them across multiple court decisions. After the federal government appealed, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld those decisions that said the White House likely violated the researchers’ First Amendment rights.

Agencies terminated the grant funding of researchers through keyword searches of grant applications that used words such as “diversity” or “climate change,” CalMatters previously reported. The Department of Energy cut grants specifically to states that voted for Kamala Harris over Trump in 2024.

Grants issued by the National Institutes of Health also required academics to research a diverse pool of Americans. When the agency terminated a $36 million grant on dementia led by a UC Davis professor in April of last year for focusing on diversity, CalMatters reported that the first Trump administration required a focus on diversity in the grant applications. The National Institutes of Health restored the grant shortly after CalMatters ran its story.

Some of the research projects the National Science Foundation terminated had nothing to do with diversity and equity initiatives, lawyers for the researchers wrote. They say the foundation targeted grants that included the word “diversity” in describing a scientific approach. Those included projects with titles such as the “Effects of Leaf Diversity on Aquatic Insect Colonizer Diversity” and “Revealing the Vast Diversity Within the Legume-Rhizobia Mutualism.”

Claudia Polsky, a lawyer for the UC researchers, said the Supreme Court’s decision is a boon to similar cases across the country. Lawyers for other researchers whose grants the federal government cancelled are also arguing that the White House violated their First Amendment rights. Those lawyers can point to the fact that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the UC researchers and the Supreme Court rejected the White House’s challenge.

Those courts are “not technically bound by anything. But I think they will find it quite persuasive,” Polsky said. She doesn’t think the White House will attempt to appeal again, since the justices showed no dissent in their rejection.

She added that this decision directly benefits Cal State professors who sued the Trump administration last month over the termination of National Science Foundation grants.

The lawyers for the UC researchers will return to a lower court hearing Tuesday to argue that the Trump administration’s termination of Department of Energy grants were also illegal. That case is technically unrelated to today’s Supreme Court decision.

Legal dispute

A central dispute in the case is determining when the federal government can cancel grant funding. Lawyers for the researchers said that once a grant is awarded to academics — regardless of which administration issued it — the academics should be allowed to complete their research, even if the current administration views the research as a waste of taxpayer money.

But the Department of Justice was adamant that the federal government can cancel already-funded grants. That’s not a First Amendment violation, the agency argued, because the White House isn’t preventing the researchers from seeking private funding to conduct their research.

The UC researchers didn’t break any rules set by Congress in how they carried out their research and complied with detailed guidelines on how to use federal money, the federal agencies affirmed in signed statements this summer.

But to the Trump administration, that didn’t matter. The agencies terminated the grants anyway because they no longer aligned with the president’s directives.

Lawyers for the researchers wrote that the legal precedent argued by the White House would end stability for federal science and humanities research. They argued any project funded for multiple years that extends into the tenure of a new U.S. president would be susceptible to early cancellation. Science cannot operate under that kind of caprice, the lawyers for the researchers argued.

A lower court judge, appointed by Biden, agreed when ordering the agencies to restore the grants. “They face unexpected funding shortfalls, will likely have to lay off staff, and will experience career and reputational harm if they cannot complete their projects. They also must spend time seeking alternate funding, a time-consuming process with little chance of success,” wrote the judge, Rita F. Lin of the U.S. District Court for Northern California.

The Department of Justice represented several federal agencies specifically, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Transportation, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Institutes of Health, and the National Science Foundation.

The lawyers for the UC researchers settled with the Environmental Protection Agency over similar issues this year.

Can the White House cancel grants already approved?

Department of Justice lawyers argued that as long as the administration isn’t forcing researchers to adopt the views of the White House in their private affairs, their rights aren’t violated.

Lawyers for the researchers blasted that logic. The White House “can point to no case” in which any federal court “has held that the President and federal agencies may terminate grants awarded through a merit-driven competitive process based on the perceived viewpoint of the research,” they wrote in their legal brief urging the Supreme Court to reject the case.

The legal team for the researchers wrote that the White House is disregarding the processes that Congress established for terminating existing grants. The lawyers for the researchers noted that Congress embedded language in the laws governing the research agencies to encourage research that focused on women, people of color and individuals with disabilities, including at the National Science Foundation. Similar language governs the National Endowment for the Humanities, such as giving “particular regard to scholars, and educational and cultural institutions, that have traditionally been underrepresented.”

This article was originally published on CalMatters and was republished under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives license.

