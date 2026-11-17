S1: Welcome in San Diego. It's Jade Hindman on this episode of KPBS Midday Edition , an eight year old Haitian boy taken by ice is finally reunited with family. We'll have the details. This is KPBS Midday Edition. Connecting our communities through conversation with. An eight year old Haitian child taken into federal custody by Ice has been reunited with family. The third grader reunited with his family Monday afternoon. The Haitian Bridge Alliance , a local immigrant's rights group and nonprofit , confirmed his release in a statement and video. While joining me with more is Garlin Joseph. She's the executive director and co-founder of the Haitian Bridge Alliance. Guerlain. Welcome.

S2: Thank you for having me.

S1: Let's glad to. I'm glad to have you here again. Um , listen , you've been following this very closely and have been advocating for the boy's release since he was first taken into federal custody two weeks ago. What can you tell us about his reunification?

S2: Just yesterday , we were blessed enough to be able to go to the airport , myself and the uncle to receive and take the child home. Uh , it was a b. It was a very. It's a roller coaster , to be honest with you. He should not have been taken from them in the first place. He should not have been moved out of California all the way to Texas. Um , and , uh , seeing how so basically , we saw him on top of the staircase , and as soon as he saw us , he started smiling , and he ran to the uncle and he jumped on top of him , and they fell to the floor , and they started rolling on the floor. And they got up. They they hugged again. They embraced and they looked at each other and they started continuing to talk to each other. Um , so we were able to really quickly , you know , take them home , take them to our , uh , center where we where they met with a mental health professional to make sure that we're able to assess his emotional state , making sure he was okay before actually getting him home. Um , after the him , himself , the family , they all met with , the mental health professional and then they were able to go home. But they were also able to meet with Congressman Vargas and others who wanted to welcome him. And now he is home safely with loved ones and his family. But one thing I want to share with you right now is that this morning he woke up asking if they will take him again. So when? When he said that , I'll be honest with you , I felt like my heart broke again into a million pieces. Having to tell him that we will fight , we will continue to fight to protect him. But we have no guarantee that they are not going to take him again. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. And that's something , you know , worth talking about. And that is the trauma that that still lives in folks who are being taken by Ice. As you've spoken about when they were reunified , though , how how did that hit you?

S2: Uh , it was a blessing as a mother myself and someone who has spoken to him via , uh , via video call and telling him that we are fighting for him , that we loved him , that we wanted him back. That was really a blessing to be able to physically finally have him home. Uh , it is a very emotional , um , it is very painful as well to have to go through that. But right now , he's safe with his family. He is safe with his uncle , his cousins , his auntie who just took him and held him. And the way she was , you know , moving her hand to her , to his head , checking his ears to make sure he was okay. You see that she truly is the mother figure that has been caring for him for so long. Uh , so we are grateful for each and everyone who been fighting to make sure that he's with his family. But I can tell you it was a blessing to witness that moment and to know that we are a part of making sure that he was reunited with his family.

S1: Well , this this all comes after public outcry and demands for the boy's release from elected officials , immigrants , rights groups like yours and community members. Here's Congressman Juan Vargas , who took the lead in calling for the boy's return.

S3: They tried to make this this person and his family member a nefarious character. He's not. He's not at all. Kid was never in any danger , period. He's with his family. He's with his community. This kid was not a problem. They should have never gone after him.

S1: And of course , your organization , Haitian Bridge Alliance , took a huge lead in this in having him return to his family. You know , this has drawn a lot of national attention and scrutiny as well. Talk more about the scale of the community response.

S2: Uh , first of all , I want to highlight we have about half a million families , Haitian families in the same , uh , potentially being , you know , separated and being taken into custody and potentially being deported. His father , his birth father was deported back in 2025 when he still had temporary protected status. So he was wrongfully , uh , deported and forced into Mexico. But they came into the United States in 2019 seeking safety and protection. They've been living together since they've been here. And the fact that DHS Ice allegedly said that they were protecting the child from them is , is outrageous , because he's been living with the family since 2019 , when they arrived in seeking safety and protection from all of the atrocities that we continue to deal with on the ground in Haiti. And in addition to that , they also provided a document in notarized , signed document from the father after his deportation , stating that he has given guardianship to the uncle to care for the child in all matters. So even the idea that he was allegedly not his his blood relatives and they were trying to protect him from human trafficking , all of it is false. If they really cared for the for the family and for the child , they would have made sure that he is protected , not taking away from the loved ones.

S1: What was the process of getting the boy released? I mean , what were the challenges there?

S2: It was really hard. And again , I can say that , um , he he's one of the very few who has community come out behind him. And it was all thanks to the video. I tell people all the time , we have those issues unfortunately , happening every single day , but we don't have a video to show until people see a video , until they see a picture. Unfortunately , they do not believe. So. What the video did was showing that yes , we have this child that was taken from his family and yes , you're going to believe us when we tell you this is happening. And once that video became a public and it became viral , people started reaching out. And we that were able to use that as a tool to really push really , really hard in asking the government to release the child. Well , the uncle also paid a private attorney. In addition to legal provide legal services provided by the Haitian reliance and advocacy that we've been leading to be able to get him returned to his family. So without Congressman Vargas Padilla , uh , Councilman Rivera , the school , the school president , Miss Monique Barrette , the teachers , the students , they all came around him calling every single day the letters that the school district sent to Ice and DHS. All of those things combined are the reason why we are able to have him home today. But the reality is , the hundreds of thousands of other kids do not have that that backup behind them to be able to bring them home. We are grateful he is home. We are monitoring him. We are making sure that he is okay. As I mentioned , the first thing we did was making sure he met with a mental health professional , and now we are trying to see what's the best way to move forward , to make sure that the family is cared for.

S1: It truly took a community response. It sounds like , well , what do you know about his experience while in custody? He's just a third grader.

S2: Uh , there's not much that we can share right now , but what I can tell you is that , um , he shared that he he he slept on a couch , uh , the first day that he was taken. Uh , we know that he was moved from California to Texas. Uh , we do not have the exact location. And , uh , he was then taken back to , uh , to the airport at around 3 a.m. , um , Monday morning , uh , to be able to get back to California. He was so exhausted. So tired. As soon as we got into the car , he fell asleep. Uh , and , uh , that is what I can share right now. But but he he is okay. He's safe in. He's home. Um , but we'll continue to make sure he's protected because as I mentioned , the first thing he said today. Will they take me again? I do not want to go again.

S1: Has the Department of Homeland Security responded or made a statement even regarding the boy's release?

S2: Uh , not that I know of. Hmm.

S1: Hmm. I mean , what action or more policies or safeguards are you calling for in response to this incident?

S2: Right now we have a couple of things we've been moving in Congress. One of them is Senate Bill S 4814. We were able to pass it in the House under the fierce leadership of Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley. It is currently in the Senate , and we really need all the senators to vote yes on Senate Bill S 4814. That will provide a temporary protected status for the boy. His family in the hundreds of thousands of Haitians who find themselves in the same predicament and that will provide for them temporary protected status for three years. In addition to that , we are asking all members of Congress to support the Dream and Promise Act , the American Dream and Promise Act. It's something we've been fighting for since 2019. Interestingly enough , when he got into the country. But right now it is on a discharge petition. We need one more signature so we can get it on the floor. It will provide permanent protection for boys like him. His family. Altarpiece holders from 17 countries , including Haiti , El Salvador , El Salvador , Ukraine , Afghanistan , all Dakar recipients , dreamers. Indeed , the holders who are currently in the country who have been living in the country , some of them for more than 20 years. Paying the taxes right now. We need Congress to pass the Dream and Promise Act. And also Senate Bill 4814 to provide protection for the young boy and his family. In addition to that , we are working very closely with other legal support to make sure that him and his family are protected. And as he shared this morning , so they are not. So he's not retaken by ice in the family is protected.

S1: And how can people support you and your work?

S2: We we welcome people to please reach out to the Haitian Bridge Alliance. Uh , we are a grassroots organization. We are the only national organization working in providing and bringing together migration , racial justice , and humanitarian support for people in San Diego and across the country. We are asking for everyone to join us in this fight for life itself by contacting us. It's a Haitian which.org or please reach out to info at Haitian witch.org. We would love to partner with you.

S1: And of course we will have a link to those resources at pbs.org as well. I've been speaking with Darlene Joseph , Executive Director and co-founder of the Haitian Bridge Alliance. Guerlain , thank you so very much for what you do. And thanks for joining us.

S2: Thank you for having me.

S1: That's our show for today. I'm your host , Jade Hindman.

S4: Thanks for tuning in to Midday Edition. Be sure to have a great day on purpose , everyone.

