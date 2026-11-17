S1: Welcome in San Diego. It's Jade Hindman on this episode of KPBS Midday Edition. The City of San Diego votes to end its contract with FLoC will have all the details. This is KPBS Midday Edition. Connecting our communities through conversation. Last night , the San Diego City Council unanimously voted to end the use of flock cameras in San Diego. The decision comes after several council members changed their stances on FLoC. As concerns grow around privacy and abuse by law enforcement. City Council member Sean Rivera said trust has been broken.

S2: I think that's the thing that I find most dangerous about this , and it's the false confidence that the technology produces and a tool that treats people as guilty until proven innocent doesn't make anyone safer.

S1: The city council also voted to stop the use of smart street light cameras , a separate program. Joining me to break this all down for us is Andrew Bowen , Metro reporter for KPBS. And also Jacob McKinney , enterprise reporter for Voice of San Diego. Andrew Jacob , welcome.

S3: Hi , Jade. Hey , Jade. Thanks for having us.

S1: Glad to have you both. So , Andrew , to understand this vote , we have to retrace how we got here. Recent efforts to ban Alpers at the City Council failed as recently as June. So? So what's changed?

S4: Well , one thing I think that's changed is that there's just been a lot more national attention on this technology and on this company flock safety in particular. There were cases of very clear and egregious misuse in other cities. And then , you know , like a cop stalking an ex-girlfriend , for example. And then in recent months in San Diego , we found that there are actually cases here that also may have crossed a line. So two lawsuits were filed , one by two men who say that they were falsely identified by an ALP search and wrongfully arrested. And then another one , another lawsuit in which a man says that he there was a misidentification due to an ALP search and he was shot by police. And so , you know , clear examples of , you know , if these are proven in court , that of of the technology really not living up to what , you know , the standards and the certainty that I think the police tried to suggest they would provide. And then I think the final nail in the coffin was actually news reported by Jacob here about the police using these cameras in an internal affairs investigation against a police officer.

S1: Well , Jacob , tell me more about that case.

S3: Yeah , it was a fascinating story for a couple of reasons. One , I think it showed that even folks within the police department weren't all on the same page about how the technology was being used. At its most basic , the story kind of showed that SPD has been using data from its ALP network , its network of 500 automated license plate reader cameras using FLoC technology to surveil officers. In the course of internal investigations. They'd confirmed to me that they'd done this at least six times. But in this particular instance , they were surveilling an officer who had been accused of having sex with a woman that he had met while responding to a domestic violence claim. This is a woman who was a victim of domestic violence. He took her number from his field notes and contacted her while on duty. The investigation did ultimately determine that he'd had sex with her , but in the course of that investigation , the officers the internal investigators used its network of LPR cameras to track the cops car and the car of the domestic violence victim , with whom he was expected of having an affair. This set off a whole lot of alarm bells for a lot of people. I think a lot of people on the outside viewed this as a huge misuse of the technology. An innocent woman who was suspected of no crime was surveilled using this technology , but inside the department , it set off even more alarm bells for them. This felt like a clear overstep of what this technology would be used for , and they felt that they had not been warned. They had not been let in on the fact that the department and internal internal investigators would be using these in administrative investigations. There's been a big back and forth between Police Chief Scott Wall and the union president and the union itself about whether or not this has actually been agreed to.

S1: And the information from that case led City Council member Raul Campo to change his stance on Alpers. Why was that significant?

S4: Well , I think because he was a sixth city council member. And in order to rescind the use policy of Alper. So this is the technically the action that the council took last night was to revoke the police's permission to use this surveillance technology , and the council could have done that with five votes , and then the mayor could have vetoed that action in order to keep the cameras in use. Campo was the sixth city council member to publicly declare he no longer supported this technology. And so that made clear , I think , to the mayor that , you know , even if he were to veto it , the council could then go back and override his veto. So , you know , public opinion was just kind of on the side of getting rid of this technology and that six city council vote , I think , or at least the position , the public position of a six city council member , um , really made a big difference.

S1: And I mean , several city council members suddenly changed their stance on FLoC. Do you think it's an indication they're listening to constituents here , or is there some political calculus going on?

S4: Those might be the same thing. I mean , I think , you know , when you're if you're listening to constituents , you are making a political calculus. Uh , but yeah , I mean , it is interesting , you know , there there were a lot of people in public comment yesterday who thanked specifically the council members who have been against this technology from the start. And , you know , give them credit. But I think every , you know , all the opponents of this technology also appreciated that when public opinion , there's just this groundswell of opposition to this , these cameras that , you know , that that actually has an impact on , on a position of a council member.

S3: Yeah , I think over the past year , really , but over the past couple of months in particular , it's really hard to overstate just how toxic Alpers and FLoC in particular as a company. Again , FLoC is just one company in this realm of companies that offer software that allows , you know , for license plate readers to , to work. Um , it has become it has gone completely underwater among people on all sides of the political spectrum. And I think that was an indication to council members that this was just not a political position that they would be able to sustain if they wanted to have a further career. I think that there was one really interesting case that exemplified this , and it was actually in the D-2 election between Democrat Nicole Crosby and Republican turned independent Richard Bailey. During that election , Crosby had long been an opponent of FLoC , had on the campaign trail , said that she wanted to rescind this use policy , get FLoC out of San Diego. But during the campaign , we saw mailers sent out by a supporter of Bailey that tried to paint Crosby as , quote , San Diego's FLoC candidate , despite the fact that she was very much against this. And it shows to me that campaigns really understood how kind of powerful of a cudgel. This support for FLoC was somebody that somebody would spend tens of thousands of dollars mailing completely misleading mailers out to the voters of district two. I think really shows that regardless of where you are , people are not ready to accept these things into their neighborhoods. So.

S1: So. Oh , go ahead , Andrew.

S4: I was just going to say , I think , you know , another thing that changed is that the opposition kind of did cross political lines. So , you know , you have a libertarian minded conservative , let's say , who sees this as big brother surveilling you. You know , a big , big government , big police. And yeah , I mean , just nationally. I think one thing that makes FLoC unique in the sort of constellation of all these different companies that can provide Alper technology is it is a centralized database. And so , you know , you could have somebody in one state searching the database and getting a hit in another state. Now San Diego says that that was not allowed. They initially were making this database available to federal agencies and out of state agencies , and then the state attorney general had to step in and say , that's not allowed under state law. And so they they changed the settings , basically. But , you know , I think that there was a definitely some conservative opposition to this technology that swung the needle a bit more.

S1: And FLoC isn't the only company that that runs this type of technology.

S4: They are not. And actually San Diego's contract was with a company called ubiquity , and flock was a subcontractor. So but what is significant about the council's vote is that it doesn't specify. We're no longer going to work with Flock and City. You can maybe find a different company that does a better job with this technology. They voted to prohibit the technology's use by the city altogether , so no other company can come and replace flock until the council makes a different choice.

S3: Yeah , that's a really important note here. Just recently , we saw Reno cancel its contract with flock and then immediately switch to a company called axon that essentially has the same exact technology , actually a wider range of services in some ways. And there were a lot of activists who were really worried that that would happen here. Right? That it was flock. The name flock had become so toxic , but that Alpa of technology in general , it would be easy to switch over to something that is has a little bit less of a toxic name. And so by rescinding the use policy , they , the city council , disallowed the city from doing that. And some of those concerns were kind of founded. The city has a preexisting relationship with axon , a company which does a whole lot of kind of police technology for body worn cameras , things like that. And so the fact that they have foreclosed on that , at least for now , unless they pass a new use policy , I think is really important for the activists that have been in this fight for a long time.

S1: So what happens now? Will the cameras be shut off? Removed? I mean , what's what's next?

S3: According to department spokesperson last night's meeting , the cameras will be turned off within 24 hours after the city's vote , and the associated data will be deleted. But I think that there is a lot more uncertainty about what happens after that , right? These 500 cameras still exist throughout communities all over San Diego , and I think that there will be a longer process to potentially remove those cameras , and that will likely need the mayor's approval in some respect.

S1: There's a lot of information , some good , some bad floating around out there. Uh , something I heard was that the cameras could collect data other than license plates. Is that true?

S4: Well , they can identify a vehicle's make and model and color. Um , not always perfectly. It was actually kind of funny. In last night's meeting , they showed an example of an image of a car , and it said it was a Toyota Forerunner , and I think it was a Corolla. So the , the it was far you know , this technology is far from perfect , far from clean. Um , but , you know , these cameras are not connected to. They're connected to a database , but they're not connected to private devices. So if you're walking around with your cell phone , it's not like the cameras are pinging your cell phone or anything. It's just they they have , you know , a frame and image , you know , that they can take a picture of. The this an AI powered , you know , technology can read a license plate and , you know , put that in the database.

S3: And there are other capabilities that the San Diego Police Department has said that they do not use. For example , flock. These cameras can allow police departments to do facial recognition. Right. This has been something that's really rung a lot of alarm bells across the country because of how difficult it is to really accurately if it's if it's hard for a camera to determine the make and model of a vehicle , you can imagine it's much more difficult to accurately identify a person's face. And it's led to a whole lot of misidentifications across the country. So there were elements that essentially the police department had not turned on. But as you said , Uh , getting into your cell phone is necessarily. What? Okay.

S1: Okay. All right. Good to know. Um , Jacob , in late October , when I last spoke with Mayor Todd Gloria , he said he would veto a council vote to remove flock cameras. More recently , he said he will not use his veto power. So what do you make of that?

S3: I mean , I think Andrew laid it out really well earlier. This was always going to be a numbers game , right? When council member Steven Whitburn decided to switch his vote back in October. That gave the council its first 5 to 4 majority against these cameras. Right. But at that moment , they were still trying to figure out where their sixth vote would come from because , as Andrew said , um , the mayor can veto city council votes as long as there are only five people voting on that , right? They needed six to override the veto. When Council member Cam Pio came out against the cameras last week. That gave the the council its sixth vote. And interestingly enough , once he got to that sixth vote , other council members started to flip as well. Marnie von Hilbert , who was recently elected to Congress , also put out a statement saying that she opposed the cameras. I mean , she didn't end up coming to the meeting because she was busy with her Congress stuff , so her vote was not recorded as such. And Council member Joe LaCava , who was longtime longtime supporter of the cameras , eventually turned as well. So I think ultimately , Mayor Todd Gloria was kind of like taking a check of the of the water temperature and realizing like , oh , it is way too cold for my , my , my Vito to matter at all. And that would be an embarrassing position to be in , right? To veto something and then to have the council override it. Mhm.

S1: Mhm. Well , Andrew , notably the council also voted to suspend the use of the city's smart streetlights. But that was not a unanimous vote. What's the significance of that decision.

S4: Well so smart streetlights have been in use a lot longer than Alpers have. And their history is also quite complicated. The the technology is different. So the police said they're separate devices , separate cameras , but they're baked into the same contract. And so a smart streetlight can record video footage. But that footage is not , you know , tied to this AI powered database. It has to be manually or visually inspected by a police officer in an investigation. So the significance of that technology also being prohibited is that it means the entire contract has to be basically nullified. And the police , you know , it's it's just fascinating to see like in in the past ten years , this technology has become quite prevalent in police investigations. And really , you know , the police , I think just flew too close to the sun. And we're a little too far removed from public opinion about this technology. Um , the other thing that's significant about the smart streetlights being also rescinded is that it means there's more savings for the city. So if they if the city council had only prohibited Alpers , it would have saved about $750,000 a year. Prohibiting both of these technologies , including smart streetlights , saves about 2 million per year. So , you know , that was , I think , another thing that probably swayed some council members that the city just had to use its reserves to cover some deficit in the prior fiscal year. And they're looking , you know , when when you're in that kind of financial environment , every single spending , you know , every dollar has to be scrutinized. And that was something that Mayor Todd Gloria actually said in a statement after the vote is that , you know , in this financial environment , we have to be really , really careful about what we're spending our money on and have to justify every single dollar. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. Well , and I will say that they're not the technologies are not perfect. I my car was broken into right up underneath one of those smart lights. Case never solved. Yeah.

S4: Never solved. No. There are a lot of limits to that technology. And , you know , this , I think will mean the police have to go back to doing some real police work and getting out , you know , boots on the ground. These these technologies are no longer going to be available to them , at least in the near future.

S1: I've been speaking with Andrew Bowen , KPBS Metro reporter , and also Jacob McWhinney. He's enterprise reporter for Voice of San Diego. Andrew Jacob , thank you so very much. Yeah.

S4: Yeah. Thank you. Jade.

S3: Jade. Thanks , Jade.

S1: That's our show for today. I'm your host , Jade Hindman. Thanks for tuning in to Midday Edition. Be sure to have a great day on purpose , everyone.

