As Thanksgiving week approaches, travelers are being advised to expect busy days at San Diego International Airport, with the bulk of the travel expected to begin Friday.

The heaviest travel will continue through Monday, Nov. 30, with daily passenger volume during the 11-day period anticipated to reach as many as 87,000, an expected 8%-10% increase over last year, according to the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority.

The busiest travel day is expected to be Sunday, Nov. 29, with as many as 100,000 passengers projected to travel through SAN. Other peak days include the Friday, Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Monday after the holiday, when between 88,000 to 92,000 passengers are anticipated each day.

"The Thanksgiving holiday is one of our busiest travel periods of the year," said Atif Saeed, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. "Unlike spring, summer, and winter holiday travel periods, Thanksgiving travel is concentrated within a much shorter window, resulting in significant increases in passenger traffic immediately before and after the holiday."

Those heading to San Diego International to pick up or drop off are cautioned to expect delays from heavy traffic. The busiest times curbside will be between 4 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. to midnight.

To help avoid holiday travel woes, the airport authority offered some tips:

— Arrive at least two hours early.

— Be aware of roadway changes: A new on-airport roadway now directs westbound drivers on North Harbor Drive to Terminals 1 and 2.

— Make parking reservations at san.org/parking.

— Take the free San Diego Flyer shuttle service between the Old Town Transit Station and SAN. The electric shuttle buses operate seven days a week, with an average arrival time of every 20 to 30 minutes. The first pick up is at 4:45 a.m. and the last pick up/drop off at 12:30 a.m.

— Have family or friends drop you off or use ride-hailing services.