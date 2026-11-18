Patine Grand Opening

Patine will celebrate its grand opening in conjunction with the Fête du Beaujolais Nouveau — the annual "tapping" of the uniquely young wine varietal from Beaujolais, France. The shop will be closed the remainder of this week until the grand opening event.

6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 | Patine, 2722 5th Ave., Banker's Hill | Free | MORE INFO

Courtney Geilenfeldt believes cookbooks are just as worthy of curling up with as a page-turner novel.

" I mean, I read cookbooks. I think cookbooks are for reading, and there's so much story and history in them," she said. " When you're actually sitting down and reading the recipe or reading the little blurb before of what that means to someone, it really changes your whole experience of the cookbook and makes you more inspired to want to try the recipe, to have that sensation that the author is writing it for and the reason why it's chosen to be in the book."

Geilenfeldt recently launched Patine , a tiny cookbook shop she first began operating out of a garage before securing a storefront on Fifth Ave. in Banker's Hill.

Her mission is to share her passion for cookbooks, culinary culture and community with San Diegans, and it grew out of her popular cookbook club.

Geilenfeldt recently joined us for our KPBS Book Festival live podcast taping of The Finest. We dove into how book clubs can form community and bring people back to books and reading.

For Geilenfeldt, her cookbook club — and now Patine — fill a gap she felt in her own life.

" I'm from San Diego, but I just moved back about two years ago. So I was freshly back, and my community had changed so much. And in Seattle, I was running a supper club, and I wanted to do something similar, but I didn't want to be the, like, main person responsible for bringing all the food," she said.

Courtesy of Patine Cookbooks are spread out on a table at a cookbook club event.

Her cookbook club works from one cookbook a month. All the participants select a recipe from that book, make the dish at home and bring it to the club meeting. Recent picks include "The Diaspora Spice Co. Cookbook" by Sana Javeri Kadri and Asha Loupy and the James Beard-winning "By Heart: Recipes to Hold Near and Dear," by Hailee Catalano.

"I like to just say it's a nice organized potluck, and then people come with a dish. We all sit at the table together. At the beginning, we all share the dish that we made. Often there's a lot of feelings about how one felt making that dish," Geilenfeldt said of her cookbook club.

That idea of a thriving, communal table is a big part of what motivates Geilenfeldt. In addition to her personal challenges of moving to a different city and trying to make friends as an adult, the United States is in a loneliness epidemic right now. Six in 10 Americans report feeling isolated or disconnected.

Courtney Geilenfeldt Bookshelves at Patine are shown in an undated photo.

And at the same time, Americans have also stopped reading. Just 16% of people read for pleasure every day, and about half of American adults say that they didn't read a single book last year.

Those literacy worries, Geilenfeldt believes, are just as applicable to the cookbook industry.

"There is so much fear of cookbooks dying right now," she said. "Every time I talk with authors — and I just went to a Cookbook Week in San Francisco — the number one fear is, is the cookbook gonna die? And it's funny because at the same time, with the boom of media and graphic design being just so skilled and having so much more tech advances — to make the cookbook just so stunning," Geilenfeldt said.

This is not to say that Geilenfeldt doesn't use social media or digital versions of recipes. She even uses an app to turn her home cookbook library into her own searchable digital reservoir like Bon Appétit or NYT Cooking. And there's indisputable value for recipe creators in posting recipes online, including building enough clout for culinary content creators to sell cookbooks .

But, Geilenfeldt said, there's something about a real book.

"TikTok or the internet will just never replace the feeling of something analog. Of cracking the spine of a new book, smelling the pages, dog-earring corners or having it filled with sticky notes, dressing splashed to the pages while making the recipe or grease from popping crispy chicken skin in a pan while your cookbook lays next to the stove," Geilenfeldt mused.

TikTok or the internet will just never replace the feeling of something analog. Of cracking the spine of a new book, smelling the pages, dog-earring corners or having it filled with sticky notes, dressing splashed to the pages while making the recipe or grease from popping crispy chicken skin in a pan while your cookbook lays next to the stove. Courtney Geilenfeldt, Patine

Whether people will still buy physical cookbooks is the big question for Patine moving forward.

But Geilenfeldt is hopeful that getting people through the door will be the biggest challenge: "Before just (ironically) judging a book by its cover. In this case, the A-frame signage out front of the shop, and actually picking up the book and seeing what it can offer," she said.

She said that for people who already love cookbooks, their joy is affirming.

"The heart of Patine is serving my community, and so when the space becomes something, for someone, they've needed, it's a win," Geilenfeldt said.

Patine's shelves and display tables are stocked with popular award-winning books alongside diverse, hard-to-find titles.

Courtney Geilenfeldt Patine's new Banker's Hill storefront is shown in an undated photo. Courtney Geilenfeldt The interior of Patine is shown in an undated photo.

"I recently had a woman come in who gasped one of the deepest gasps over seeing a Georgian cookbook on the new releases table," she said. "She was near tears from how happy, shocked and honored that her culture was represented there. This is why I chose to open Patine's doors."

Patine will celebrate its grand opening in conjunction with the Fête du Beaujolais Nouveau — the annual "tapping" of the uniquely young wine varietal from Beaujolais, France.