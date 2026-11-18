A sprawling National City apartment complex controlled by some of San Diego County’s most powerful labor leaders spent more than half a million dollars influencing local elections this year alone, continuing a practice of using rent payments from low- to moderate-income tenants to help bankroll political campaigns across the region.

The complex, known as the National City Park Apartments, has served for more than a decade as a cash machine to help fuel the political power and influence for a coalition of labor unions known as the San Diego County Building and Construction Trades Council.

Through the apartment complex, which operates as a nonprofit business, the coalition has generated millions every year in untaxed rent and laundry payments from tenants.

During this year’s election cycle, the apartments shelled out nearly $521,000 to support ballot measures that advance labor interests. That includes the issuance of three different construction bonds to improve public schools and community colleges, and to lift a prohibition on project labor agreements in Oceanside — a practice critics argue limits competition from nonunion contractors and drives up construction costs. Each measure has either passed or is on track to pass, as the county registrar continues to count ballots.

The apartments backed the winning side in all but one of the ballot measures and races they helped bankroll, including efforts to defeat Richard Bailey as well as supporting candidates for the Chula Vista Elementary School District and an East County water district board.

At the center of it all is Carol Kim, who leads the coalition of labor unions while also serving as chief executive of the nonprofits that control the apartments.

Kim is also treasurer of a political action committee, known as the Progressive Labor Alliance, which received $220,000 from the apartments during this year’s election cycle — its only source of contributions, according to recent campaign finance disclosures. The committee, in turn, helped finance a litany of other political campaigns across the region — from high school and healthcare districts to mayoral candidates in Escondido and La Mesa, and many more.

Kim did not respond to a request for comment.

Last year, an inewsource investigation revealed 11 cents of every dollar collected from tenants living at the National City Park Apartments since 2016 has been used to influence elections for city councils and school boards across the region, finance ballot initiatives that advance labor interests and pay Kim and other union leaders six-figure salaries.

At the same time, the aging development is home to some tenants who have for years complained about water damage, mold, roaches and poor management. A 1-star Yelp review was posted days after inewsource’s investigation, calling attention to numerous complaints about mold and roaches for years.

Late last year, 184 units with more than 500 residents went without gas service for three months after construction crews broke a main line, cutting off gas-powered heat and hot water. It impacted the Thanksgiving holiday, as some residents weren’t able to use their ovens. Because of the break, though, impacted tenants were not required to pay rent for the months of October and November.

The apartments’ most recent publicly available tax filings show millions of dollars have been spent on repairs and maintenance in recent years. The exteriors have also been repainted and recreational areas have been improved.

Last week, the coalition finished expanding its housing operation in National City with the grand opening of Union Tower, which includes 94 units for veterans and low-income families. The addition expands the footprint of National City Park Apartments — and potentially the pool of rental revenue available to fund future elections.

Michael Wayne with KPBS contributed data analysis to this report.

