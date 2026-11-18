A banner in front of Fay Elementary School on Tuesday reads, “Welcome back, Fay Elementary missed you so much.”

The sign was meant for the 8-year-old Haitian child who was in federal custody for nearly two weeks. He was reunited with his family on Monday. Tuesday, he joined his classmates again.

A San Diego Unified School District spokesperson said the child met with administrators and counselors to ensure he has all the support he and his family need.

But getting here was not easy. When he was taken away by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, his family and attorney didn’t know where he was, let alone how to get a hold of him.

“It’s part of the problem with the system,” the child’s attorney, Andres Moreno II, said.

On Nov. 4, after a routine immigration check-in, ICE said the child’s uncle couldn’t prove guardianship, so it took him away under the William Wilberforce Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act of 2008, a law aimed at preventing human trafficking. He was transferred to the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).

“Part of the problem with the system is ORR only wants to talk to the family members,” Moreno said. “So what happens is they really don't have a conversation until they can verify who the family members are. And that drags out the process (for) an attorney to be able to have a conversation with your client.”

The child was staying with his uncle after his father was deported to Mexico. The uncle has a signed and notarized letter from the boy’s father giving him guardianship, but Moreno said that’s usually not legally sufficient.

“They're really looking for something a little bit more profound, like a guardianship documentation or some type of power of attorney or something along those lines,” he said.

But ICE didn’t have to take the child away, Moreno said. The agency could have allowed the uncle to return home to grab other documents proving familial ties, such as birth certificate records.

The third-grader was eventually moved to an ORR facility in Texas, though Moreno doesn’t know exactly which facility.

There is an ORR facility in Los Angeles. Moreno doesn’t know why the child wasn’t routed there either. He said it’s possible that the facility didn’t have room.

“But it's unusual that they move the child so far away from the family,” he said. “That's something that usually doesn't happen. If they know where the child originates from, they usually try to keep them local. But in this case, it didn't happen.”

While the family and the child’s attorney worked to get proper guardianship documentation, video of the child being taken away enraged the San Diego community as well as the nation.

That led the entire San Diego Democratic Congressional delegation, led by Rep. Juan Vargas, D-52, and both of California’s senators, to send a letter to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Health and Human Services (HHS) demanding the child’s release.

Vargas said the child should not have been detained and moved in the first place.

“We still want a lot of answers,” he said. “And so why was he moved there (to Texas)? Why wasn't he just staying in Los Angeles? Why didn't he stay here locally? I mean, but even pushing it back, why the hell did they arrest this kid?”

Vargas was working his connections in the Trump administration to get the child released, promising confidentiality because people were afraid of being fired.

“If Stephen Miller finds out who they are, that they have half a heart,” he said. “Then they think they're going to get fired by Stephen Miller.”

Eventually, he found a sympathetic ear. Someone with a family, a dad with young children.

“I said, ‘Well, just think about it, just think of one of your kids being taken away like that from the family,’” Vargas said. “‘Taken away, and you don't know where he goes and don't know where he is. You get to talk to him a little bit over the phone. You hear him crying, how would you feel?’ And then he says, ‘Hey, listen, I'll try to do something.’”

Congressional and public pressure were ultimately what led to the child’s release after 13 days. Moreno said cases like this one could take between 30 and 60 days to resolve.

Now that the child’s back. There’s still a lot of healing left to do. SDUSD sent a letter to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. denouncing the administration's family separation policy.

“His safe return does not mean the trauma caused to the student, his family, or his school community has ended. Family separation inflicts lasting psychological harm and must be stopped,” the letter read. “Our district is pouring our hearts, expertise, and resources into those affected by this situation with crisis counseling and wraparound support to help our students and staff heal from the fear and disruption your policies created.”

The child and his family entered the U.S. legally in 2019 under the Temporary Protected Status for Haitians program. The Trump administration ended that program earlier this year.

The school district said this incident was a direct result of that action.