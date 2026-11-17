As San Diego winds down from one bout of high surf, more big waves are already on the way. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported waves up to 8-feet tall on Tuesday, falling to 7-foot highs on Wednesday. A high surf advisory is in place until 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

But on Thursday, large waves will start to creep back in at west-facing beaches in the county, like Solana Beach and Mission Beach. Another high surf advisory will go into effect Thursday.

“The waves will pick back up on Thursday,” NWS meteorologist Kyle Wheeler said. "It's not looking quite as intense or high surf as what we have seen in the past few days, but we do expect surf to be elevated once again.”

Last weekend’s high surf led to coastal flooding in low-lying parking lots and roads near San Diego beaches. According to Wheeler, high surf this year has caused increased erosion up and down the San Diego coast.

He said high surf and erosion coincided with a period of high tides last weekend. When that happens, the risk of coastal flooding is significantly increased.

“Whenever you see (coastal flood advisories or warnings), just make sure to be aware of when high tides are, and whenever that occurs, don't leave your stuff unattended near the beach, don't park in those low lying beach parking lots,” Wheeler said. “There have been cases where possessions have been washed out to sea or even cars have been up to here in water.”

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS Beach goers watch the high surf at Swami's beach in Encinitas, November 17, 2026.

For those who live in low-lying coastal communities or flood prone areas, sandbags are available through the City and County of San Diego during storms to divert and absorb floodwaters.

Wheeler said it’s important to remember the dangers of the ocean during extreme surf conditions.

“Rip currents in these sort of situations, no matter how strong of a swimmer you are, you're not going to escape them,” he said. “It's just a matter of being aware of the force of nature and the force of these rip currents and just not putting yourself in harm's way.”

The NWS is also anticipating king tides next week, which Wheeler said will be some of the highest tides of the year. That means an increased risk of coastal flooding.

“If we see high surf once again next week, which we're not sure about yet, that would be concerning considering we do expect our tides to be getting quite high going into the Thanksgiving week,” he said.