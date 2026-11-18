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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson … it’s WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18TH>>> { SHOULD THE COUNTY SPEND ONE BILLION DOLLARS ON A NEW JAIL OR EXPLORE ALTERNATIVE OPTIONS TO INCARCERATION? } More on that next. But first... the headlines …#######

WITH 20-27 ON THE HORIZON, SAN DIEGO COUNTY’S ECONOMIC OUTLOOK IS OUTPACING A MAJORITY OF OTHER CITIES IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

OUR COUNTY IS SEEING STRONGER JOB GROWTH AND HOUSING GAINS THAN A MAJORITY OF THE SO-CAL REGION

THAT’S ACCORDING TO A RECENTLY RELEASED B-M-O BUSINESS OUTLOOK REPORT

THE REPORT OUTLINES THAT JOB GROWTH IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY GREW BY NEARLY ONE PERCENT OVER THE PAST YEAR

THAT’S MORE THAN DOUBLE, COMPARED TO THE JOB GROWTH SEEN IN ORANGE COUNTY AND THE LOS ANGELES METRO AREA

BUSINESSES THAT ARE IMPORT-RELIANT, CONSUMER-FACING OR GEARED AROUND TRANSPORTATION ARE THE ONES B-M-O CONSIDERS TO BE UNDER THE MOST PRESSURE … FROM THINGS LIKE TARIFFS AND ELEVATED INSURANCE, FUEL, LABOR, ENERGY AND MATERIAL COSTS

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B-M-O’S REPORT ALSO OUTLINES HOW HOME PRICES IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY ARE SEEING THE STRONGEST GAINS IN ALL OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

HOME PRICES HERE JUMPED UP BY MORE THAN SIX PERCENT FROM ONE YEAR AGO …

THEY ATTRIBUTE THE INCREASE TO A LIMITED SUPPLY OF EXISTING HOMES

NOW WHILE THIS RECENT B-M-O REPORT DETAILS HOW HOME PRICES IN OUR COUNTY HAVE INCREASED … ANOTHER REPORT FROM THE CALIFORNIA

ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS SHOWS THAT HOME SALES TOOK A DIVE

THEY SAY HOMES SALES IN CALIFORNIA IN OCTOBER FELL TO THEIR LOWEST LEVEL IN ALMOST THREE YEARS

C-A-R SAYS SALES OF EXISTING, SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES AT THE STATE LEVEL ARE DOWN ALMOST THIRTEEN PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR

AND HERE IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY, HOME SALES ARE DOWN MORE THAN 22 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR

PRESIDENT MARK PETERSON OF THE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS CITED MORTGAGE RATES JUMPING TO A NEARLY THREE-YEAR HIGH AS ONE REASON AS TO WHY SOME BUYERS STEPPED BACK

PETERSON ALSO SAID QUOTE “AT THE SAME TIME, HOME PRICES HELD STEADY SUGGESTING THAT BUYERS ARE STILL ENGAGED.”

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THE SHERMAN HEIGHTS COMMUNITY IS ASKING FOR HELP WITH RESTORING A NEARLY FIFTY-YEAR-OLD HISTORIC MURAL

‘THE BARRIO SHERMAN UNIDOS [oo-knee-dos] MURAL’ REPRESENTS SELF-DETERMINATION, CULTURE AND CHICANO POWER

ABC-TEN NEWS SAYS ORGANIZERS ARE TRYING TO RAISE TEN THOUSAND DOLLARS TOWARDS LABOR, MATERIALS AND AN ARTIST STIPEND

ORGANIZERS HOPE TO COMPLETE THE RESTORATION IN 20-27

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News NowStay with me for more of the local news you need

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THE VISTA DETENTION FACILITY IS NOW 54-YEARS OLD.

A CONSULTANT WHO EVALUATED THE FACILITY SAYS IT NEEDS TO BE REPLACED ... BUT SOCIAL-JUSTICE ACTIVISTS WANT OTHER ALTERNATIVES EXPLORED.

HERE’S REPORTER JOHN CARROLL

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VISTAJAIL 1 :59 SOQ

PLUMBING THAT REGULARLY BACKS UP, H-VAC SYSTEMS THAT DON’T WORK PROPERLY… DOORS THAT DON’T CLOSE, OR OPEN WHEN THEY’RE NOT SUPPOSED TO. SAN DIEGO COUNTY SHERIFF KELLY MARTINEZ SAYS THOSE ARE JUST A FEW OF THE PROBLEMS WITH THE VISTA JAIL. SOCIAL JUSTICE GROUPS SAY SPENDING ABOUT ONE-BILLION DOLLARS TO BUILD A NEW JAIL IS THE WRONG WAY TO GO. THEY’RE URGING COUNTY SUPERVISORS TO FOCUS MORE ON ALTERNATIVES TO INCARCERATION… KEEPING PEOPLE OUT OF THE CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM. BUT SHERIFF MARTINEZ SAYS A NEW FACILITY IS NEEDED AND WASTING TIME AMOUNTS TO A HUGE WASTE OF MONEY.

“The longer we wait, the longer we defer this project, the more that we're going to have to invest into the aging infrastructure. So that's sort of money lost, in my opinion.”

COMMUNITY FORUMS ARE PLANNED OVER THE COMING MONTHS BEFORE COUNTY SUPERVISORS MAKE A FINAL DECISION ON WHAT TO DO ABOUT THE AGING VISTA JAIL. JC, KPBS NEWS

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THE SO-CALLED BLU-NAMI THAT WASHED OVER THE NATION THIS ELECTION FOUND ITS WAY TO THE CITY OF VISTA.

EAST COUNTY REPORTER ELAINE ALFARO SAYS VISTA VOTERS ELECTED SAN DIEGO COUNTY’S FIRST-EVER DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST MAYOR.

VISTAMAYOR (1:13) SOC

Kenneth Zuniga’s (Zoo-nigah) come-from-behind victory made history in Vista … on multiple levels.

“I'll be the youngest mayor in Vista and the first Democrat. First democratic socialist mayor in San Diego County. So I'm the first LGBTQ+ mayor in Vista. So a lot of firsts.”

As of Monday, unofficial results show Zuniga leading independent Joe Green by just over 1,100 votes. Green congratulated Zuniga on his victory late last week. The mayor-elect says he’s excited to be a part of a generational change.

“I think it's inspiring, especially for a lot of young voters. I think it's going to engage, continue to engage them when they have been a large, disengaged base. And I think that it really shows that voters are open to a new type of system, because the current one hasn't been working for them.”

Zuniga says he will prioritize creating more affordable housing in the city. And he plans to collaborate with newly elected Democrats in Sacramento and Washington D.C. to get funding for sidewalks and streetlights. He’ll begin serving his four-year term on Dec. 8.

Elaine Alfaro, KPBS News.

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THE 8-YEAR-OLD HAITIAN CHILD WHO WAS IN FEDERAL CUSTODY FOR NEARLY TWO WEEKS RETURNED TO SCHOOL YESTERDAY.

THE THIRD GRADER WAS REUNITED WITH HIS FAMILY ON MONDAY.

REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN HAS BEEN FOLLOWING THIS STORY FROM THE BEGINNING AND HAS MORE ON WHAT IT TOOK TO GET THE CHILD HOME.

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NATS YOUTUBE “Byenveni lakay ou”

Members of the Haitian Bridge Alliance welcomed the child in his native language.. He was overcome with emotion.

He was home at last, after being in federal custody for 13 days.

Andres Moreno the second, is the child’s attorney. He says getting it done in 13 days is very unusual.

SOT 0076 12;49;20;17 → 12;49;33;08

CG: Andres Moreno II // Attorney for the child

“The congressional pressure, the community outreach, and all the outpouring of support from the community is what's caused this to go so fast.”

Congressman Juan Vargas led the charge. He got all of San Diego’s democratic congressional delegates and California’s two senators to sign a letter demanding the boy’s release.

It took him a while to find someone sympathetic in the Trump administration.

“I said, well, just think about, just think of one of your kids being taken away like that from the family how would you feel? And then he says, hey, listen, I'll try to do something.”

When the child returned to school today at Fay Elementary, the district says he met with counselors to ensure he will get all the support he and his family need.

AN/KPBS

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YOUNG VOTERS SHIFTED LEFT MORE THAN ANY OTHER AGE GROUP IN THIS YEAR’S MIDTERM ELECTION

PUBLIC MATTERS REPORTER JAKE GOTTA LOOKS INTO WHAT IS DRIVING THIS CHANGE AFTER SAN DIEGO SAW LONG LINES OF VOTERS SHOWING UP TO COLLEGE CAMPUSES

NEWVOTERS (jg/qo) [1:15] SOQ

Voters under 30 broke hard for the Democratic Party in this midterm election, and helped drive the Blue Wave nationwide.

Voter surveys found youth turnout was the highest in a midterm since 2018.

And 73% of voters under 30 chose a Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives – a 34-point shift from 2024 – according to polling published by NPR.

But rather than Trump voters changing their minds, the shift among young voters was primarily driven by turning out people who didn’t vote in 2024.

Sara Suzuki is a researcher with the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, or CIRCLE.

“There were some people who did change their minds between ‘24 and ‘26…But I think the bigger story that you can see from this data set is that there were major shifts in young people moving in and out of the electorate.”

Suzuki analyzed data from the Civic Health and Elections Project surveys and found that a third of young voters – who chose a democrat for house this year – didn’t vote in 2024.

And 34% of young 2024 Trump voters sat out this midterm election – three times more than those who flipped to democrats.

Suzuki said outreach and mobilization makes a big difference for an age group that’s far more likely to sit out than flip from one side to the other.

Jake Gotta, KPBS news

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ANOTHER ROUND OF BIG WAVES IS ON ITS WAY TO SAN DIEGO BEACHES TOMORROW (Thursday).

BECAUSE OF THAT THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PLANS TO ISSUE ANOTHER HIGH SURF ADVISORY.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE METEOROLOGIST KYLE WHEELER SAYS TOMORROW’S WAVES WILL LIKELY BE UP TO SIX FEET TALL ALONG WEST FACING BEACHES - LIKE SOLANA AND MISSION BEACH.

HIGHSURF 2A TRT 0:10

“It's not looking um quite as intense or high surf as what we have seen in the past few days, uh but we do expect surf to be elevated once again.”

WHEELER SAYS HIGH SURF THIS YEAR HAS CAUSED INCREASED EROSION UP AND DOWN THE SAN DIEGO COAST.

HE RECOMMENDS STAYING AWARE OF WHEN HIGH TIDES OCCUR, AND AVOIDING PARKING VEHICLES IN LOW-LYING COASTAL AREAS

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That’s it for today’s pod. This podcast is edited by Laura Castañeda & is hosted and produced by myself, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

